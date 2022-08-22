Rampant Cooley claim Louth LGFA Junior B Championship title

Cooley Kickhams cruised to a comprehensive win over Geraldines to take the Junior B Championship last Friday in Courtbane.

It didn’t take the Peninsula side long to get into their stride as teenage star Lucy White fired into the roof of the net after just four minutes.

Further goals from Ciara Quinn (2), Megan Ferguson, Zoule Juraiyte, and a second from White gave Kickhams a commanding 6-4 to 0-3 lead at the interval.

It was more of the same in the second half as a relentless Cooley continued their dominance They had 10 different scorers in a fine team performance.

Despite being on the losing side, Maebh Fee was outstanding for a Gers team who, to their credit, never stopped trying.

Cooley Kickhams: Coirin Rice; Shauna Ward Rice, Lisa McCarragher, Aideen Rice; Chloe McCarragher 0-2, Aoife Traynor, Kate Arnold; Zoule Juraiyte 1-0, Katelyn Murphy 0-1; Lucy White 2-3, Megan Ferguson 1-2, Sarah Walker 0-3; Meghan McGlynn 1-1, Ciara Quinn 2-1, Siobhan McCarthy. Subs: Sarah Mallon, Ellen Callan, Myah Ward, Ciara Boyle 0-2, Chloe Boyle, Shona Hanniffy, Katie O’Rourke 1-1.

Geraldines: Leah Hughes; Jude Marron, Holly O’Donoghue, Ava Connor; Beth Hughes, Gráinne Finnegan, Eimear Fee; Cora English, Alex Bouley 0-1; Karina Corcoran 0-1, Maebh Fee 0-3, Anya Rodgers; Nessa Norton, Sophie McArdle, Emma Marron. Subs: Fionnuala Cafferty 0-1, Amy Craven, Megan Reilly.

Referee: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s).