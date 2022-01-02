Proposal B can rejuvenate Louth club football

WHAT IS IT

Proposal B involves re-aligning the leagues with the respective championships. Essentially, to begin with, your championship standing would dictate what league you play out of.

At present, St Joseph’s and Dundalk Gaels play in the senior championship but Division 2 of the league. If Proposal B was adopted, they would be entered into Division 1 for 2022. Meanwhile, Sean O’Mahony’s and Cooley Kickhams – both intermediate championship clubs – would drop into Division 2.

Essentially, Division 1 could officially be termed the ‘senior league’ under this motion, Division 2 the ‘intermediate league’, while the junior leagues would remain Divisions 3A and 3B.

Promotion from Divisions 2 and 3A, and/or the intermediate or junior championship, would result in an upgrade in both league and championship for the following season.

STRUCTURE

There would be no demotion in the leagues, instead double relegation in the championship.

With the split season model set to come into effect, and with Louth manager Mickey Harte having made it clear that he doesn’t intend to release his players to clubs until after the county’s championship interest expires, the quantity of star matches early in the season is set to multiply significantly.

Therefore, removing the threat of relegation, it is thought, would offer clubs the incentive of regular matches without worrying about the weakening effect of fielding without their main men.

In Divisions 1 and 2, the top two would gain home advantage for the league semi-finals, at which point clubs would have their full complement of players. The league quarter-finals would see third hosting sixth and fourth entertaining fifth.

The league champions would be promoted.

Likewise, in Divisions 3A and 3B, the top four would play off with the top four having home advantage for the semi-finals.

The championship structure would involve two groups of six in the senior and intermediate grades, and likely pools of seven in the junior. Every club would have at least five championship matches – potentially two at home and two away – with the top four on each section qualifying for the last eight.

There, top of Group A would play fourth in Group B, second in Group A versus third in Group B and so on.

In terms of relegation, the bottom two in each pool would go into a four-team section, playing each other once with every team getting three games. The bottom two at the end of the ‘mini league’ phase would be relegated from the grade for the following year, in both league and championship.

WHY IT’S BEST

It re-aligns the leagues whereby all 12 intermediate championship teams would be drawn from the same league and, therefore, there is no dilution of the championships with club/teams from higher or lower tiers.

The number of games with high stakes would increase despite no relegation from the leagues. If a club was ninth with three games to play, they would likely still have a chance of promotion through finishing in sixth place or higher, which would guarantee a league quarter-final place.

Furthermore, there would be no runaway league champion as there would be semi- and quarter-finals between the top half teams.

In addition, relegation comes from the championship and under the present structure, there is too great a reward for a lack of ambition. One win in the championship effectively secures your status and for too many, simply remaining in the grade is the priority.

With five championship games, you may have to pick up points in three of the fixtures to avoid being pulled into the relegation scenario. The bottom two teams from each group would fall into a relegation pool of four, to be played alongside the knockout stages of the main championship. There would be three games here and the bottom two at the end of the phase would be relegated.

If you cannot get promoted given all the potential avenues, or you are relegated having got eight games to survive with every player at your disposal, you get the outcome you deserve.

Adding greater stakes to club competition would raise standards and ensure players commit fully throughout the year, which can only benefit the club as a whole.

It would be a major overhaul, and involve a hybrid of former domestic competition models, but it would inject necessary energy into club football and provide club players with a committed schedule of games throughout the year – and appeasing an issue with has long been contentious in itself.

This model works in Monaghan and the fluidity of teams between grades over various seasons is sport in its primary essence. You simply cannot wheel out the ‘golden oldies’ for one game to protect your status; rather, grade perseveration would have to be as a consequence of a sustained and consistent effort.

Proposal B ticks all the boxes.