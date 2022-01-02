Proposal A is what Louth club players have been calling for

WHAT IS IT?

In essence very little changes with Option A in terms of competition structures.

The big difference is an additional round of League games in Divisions 1 though to 3A, with Division 3B remaining as a double round.

The idea is that the initial round of 11 games are played without county players during the inter-county phase of the new ‘split season’.

At that point Divisions 1 and 2 are simply sliced in half and a further five rounds are played between the top six and bottom six respectively.

STRUCTURE

In the League there will be 12 teams in the top two divisions, with six in Division 3A and eight in 3B.

However, Option A proposes to expand the Leagues and play a further round of games after the initial 11 (or 10 in 3A and 14 in 3B).

This extra round involves splitting the top two Divisions into a top-six/bottom six scenario which would not be played until clubs have their county players back. These five extra games would also be worth three points to the winners in an attempt to redress the imbalance of clubs having to play the initial 11 games without their county men.

So clubs in Divisions 1 and 2 would play a total of 16 games each, not including League finals, while Division 3A would consist of 15 games (three rounds) and Division 3B teams would play 14 games (two rounds).

There would still be automatic promotion and relegation for the top and bottom teams in each division (no relegation from 3B), while the second from top and second from bottom would contest promotion/relegation play-offs.

It is proposed to run the Championship exactly as it was this year with four groups of three, with four-team sections in Junior where required. The groups stages would be followed by quarter-finals for the top-two in each section and relegation semi-finals for the teams that finish bottom.

Championship promotion and relegation remains as is, with one up and one down from each grade.

WHY IT’S BEST

To start with a cliche, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, and Option A is more of an enhancement than a fix.

At the moment we have very exciting Leagues and Championships, with the former always going right to the wire and the latter practically a knockout.

When the Championships are run off swiftly, as they have been for the last two years, they’re damn-near perfect (or as perfect as a backdoor Championship can be).

One of Louth football’s biggest problems is the ratio of matches club players play compared to the training sessions they undertake and, while both options propose additional games, Option A does it in a more sustainable way.

If adopted it would provide a roughly equal number of games for club and county players.

The average club player would play a minimum of 20 games (2 subsidiary, 15 League, 3 Championship), but most will play 22 or more, which is roughly a 25% increase on the status quo.

Inter-county players would miss 11 of those games, so they will play around 11 club games and roughly 12 matches with Louth, which is slightly less than they currently play in an average season.

Option B proposes more games too, but the increase comes in the Championship rather than the League.

For those of us old enough to remember six-team Championship groups, they left a lot to be desired in the excitement stakes.

By the time rounds four and five came along, the big guns had their feet up wondering who they would meet in the quarter-finals, leaving too many dead-rubber games – or worse still games that meant everything to one team, and nothing to their opponent.

I suspect it would be a similar story in the League under Option B.

Granted, making it possible for six teams to gain entry into the promotion play-offs will alleviate the problem somewhat, but there will still inevitably be two, three, or possibly four teams cut adrift at the bottom with no threat of relegation hanging over them.

For me, Option B dilutes the League and bloats the Championship.

To finish with a cliche, let’s not throw the baby out with the bath water … vote for Option A.