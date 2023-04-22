Possession and patience hold the key to victory as Louth take on Westmeath seeking a first Leinster semi-final appearance in 13 years

Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan, right, and Louth manager Mickey Harte after the O'Byrne Cup Group A Round 1 match between Louth and Westmeath at the Protection & Prosperity Louth GAA Centre of Excellence in Darver, Louth. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

For an extended period during the second half of Louth’s O’Byrne Cup victory in January, Westmeath moved the ball laterally across the main field in Darver, kicking from one side to the other, skipping men in between in thinking that their lengthier drives would pick apart a clogged Wee backline.

Needless to say, it didn’t work. Eventually, a strike went in a wayward direction and Louth capitalised, seizing on possession and gaining territory late in the game. It all contributed towards a home victory that set in motion a season of results which have gone beyond expectation to date.

What the sequence of play indicated was that Westmeath, like the majority of teams who have come up against Mickey Harte’s men this term, were lacking in the education and approach to breach a disciplined Reds set-up.

Louth are one of the country’s best teams at working scoring opportunities off the sidelines. When they come up against a blanket defence, their structured attack is both patient and productive in that a hard run to the wing is met with one or two teammates coming the other way, moving at speed and with purpose.

Whichever of the options is taken, there is a punch runner coming from a deeper lying position or a ‘wall pass’ option standing around the D area to receive the ball and supply a penetrative mover coming from deep, at pace and towards the goal, well inside the scoring zone.

Leonard Grey is adept at picking up a post in centre of the opposition’s defence and gathering pop passes before laying off to runners who, more often than not, are in a prime position to finish. Conall McKeever’s goal chance against Dublin, whereby he struck the upright, is a prime example of how the move works. Sam Mulroy, Conor Early and Conor Grimes are excellent ‘off the shoulder runners’ in this regard as well.

In transitioning the ball from one flank to another, it is rare for a Louth player to skip a man. That is seen as too risky. Therefore, if there are five players spread across the pitch and Louth are seeking to transfer the ball, it takes three to four passes to fully switch the point of attack. Minding possession is, after all, the key and if a longer pass was to go astray, the centre of your defence is gaping.

For all the talk of Louth being a defensive team, most of their training revolves around refining their attacking strategy. It’s okay to think along the lines of safety in numbers at the back but you must have method in relation to how you’re going to actually win the game – be that on the counter-attack or when attempting to develop pores when the opposition are packed tightly inside their own 45.

Kildare crumbled against Louth in both the O’Byrne Cup and particularly the National League in that they were lacking the ingenuity and craft to override the Wee system, instead taking liberties with the ball and getting to a point where they just meandered into traps.

Last time out, Westmeath weren’t quite as naive in terms of moving into blind alleys. Instead, they just went sideways before finally coughing up the initiative. Had they been running the ball to men and enticing Louth defenders into situations, gaps would have opened for them to exploit. Either that or do what Dublin did in the early stages of the second half at Croke Park and kick over the mass of bodies.

In fairness, in Senan Baker and John Heslin especially, the Lake natives have players well-capable of converting from acute ranges and angles. So it will be interesting to see where they take up station at Páirc Tailteann.

The venue is an attractive one for shooters and forwards alike. There always seems to be space in optimum areas provided the supply is good and this can also work to Louth’s advantage given both Dáire McConnon and Ciarán Downey enjoyed impressive outings against Meath in February.

There is a long-standing saying that league means nothing in championship, but when you’re as process-driven and organised as Louth are under Harte and his lieutenant, Gavin Devlin, that theory holds less weight.

The Reds appear to have a muscle memory whereby they learn the required lessons from defeat and once having figured out how to beat a team, it’s almost like a formality on their next duel. Having lost to both Kildare and Cork last year, there was a sense of inevitability about the sides’ clashes this term.

Plus, Louth finished third in Division 2 whereas Westmeath were marooned in mid-table in the league below, having lost three matches. They can be prolific marksmen but lacked consistency in their bid to mount a promotion bid in Dessie Dolan’s maiden campaign at the helm.

Sunday’s encounter has the added ingredient in that both counties are certain to be involved in the Sam Maguire Cup race – the Reds through their league position and the Midlanders having won the first running of the Tailteann Cup at Croke Park last season.

That success was enough for some commentators to assume that Westmeath were automatic claimants of the ‘second-best team in Leinster’ medal, for what’s it’s worth. But divisional standings suggest them to be closer to the central cluster after a points’ programme that was largely forgettable from a Leinster perspective.

Only Dublin, Louth and Wicklow could have been satisfied by their National League efforts, and for the Dubs and Garden natives, all they really did was atone for last season’s respective demotions from Divisions 1 and 3.

If league finishes were to be used as a certified ranking system, Louth would be second with Westmeath in fifth, behind Kildare and Meath, and marginally clear of Offaly. Although, that perceived order could be dramatically overhauled in the weeks ahead considering Louth, Westmeath, Meath and Offaly are on the same side of the provincial draw.

To be denied a first Leinster semi-final appearance since 2010, the Reds would have to underperform. There is nothing to suggest that Westmeath will have the required ingenuity to pick their way through the Wee backline while simultaneously containing Louth at the other end.

Expect the teams to set-up similarly, often stationing 14, and sometimes 15, in their own half when out of possession. Therefore, the turnover count and effectiveness of counter-attacks will be major in terms of the counties’ respective contribution to the scoreboard.

Louth to win, having been in full control – by four.