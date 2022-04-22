Poor second half display sees Louth U17s go under heavily in Laois

Be it poor conditioning, a lack of belief or simple inability, Louth’s U17s put in a sub-par second half display for the second Leinster Championship match in a row on Wednesday night.

The Reds, who required a 10-point victory to progress, actually looked very cohesive and impressive during an opening period where they led on three occasions despite facing the gust.

But a goal on the stroke of half-time – a genius, reverse kickpass from fabulous Ryan Little giving David Costello only Fionn McQuillan to beat – appeared to completely derail the Wee charge.

Trailing 1-8 to 0-9 at the break was by no means a disaster, although it was a blow based on the quantity of opportunities which the visitors had spurned.

Sharp Adam Gillespie saw a shot turned on to the crossbar before blazing another major chance across goal, while Dylan Shevlin’s drive was palmed away for a 45. Louth also hit nine first half wides, with their closing tally of 15 just shy of four times the figure recorded by the O’Moore boys, four.

It’s harsh to condemn young lads for suffering such a pummelling as the experience itself was chastening enough. But the attitude of some players was questionable in that they walked as Laois players sprinted towards the attack. Perhaps this was the most disappointing aspect of a dour spectacle.



IN FRONT

The Reds were confident in a first period where both sets of forwards were very much in the ascendancy. DD Reilly (2), Gillespie (4), Darragh Dorian (2) and Tadhg McDonnell each kicked beautiful points, with Gillespie’s flurry coming at the end of the half to give Louth a lead they appeared set to hold for the trot to the dressing room.

Then came Costello’s maximum and the slick play that preceded it became a trend thereafter, Louth’s backline being left utterly ragged.

Little struck 2-4 when play resumed and appeared to showboat his vast array of skills with markers paralysed to a watching brief.

Attacks were relentless and Louth’s only respite, two Iollan Farrell conversions, arrived 19 minutes apart.

Had it not been for a few McQuillan interventions, the gap could have yearned wider with the second half’s most notable moment from a Reds’ point of view coming midway through.

As Reilly tackled Laois’s advancing goalkeeper, Brochan O’Reilly, the sturdy net-minder lashed out and how referee Marius Stones produced only a yellow card was a mystery to the majority of onlookers.

It wasn’t the only mystery, though…

Laois: Brochan O’Reilly; Conor Raggett, Tadhg Dineen, Niall Lalor; Jeremy Kelly 0-2, Kevin Byrne 0-1, Jake Darcy 0-1; Aaron Tarpey, Michael Gaffney; Darragh Loughman, Corey Lyons 0-4, Hugo Emerson 0-1; David Costello 2-2 (0-2f), Ryan Little 2-5, Fionn Mullaly McEvoy 0-1. Subs: Ben Byrne for Gaffney (50), David Donohue for Costello (50), James Devoy for Kelly (53), Jack Behan 0-1 for Mullaly McEvoy (56), Tom Bride 0-1 for Byrne (56).

Louth: Fionn McQuillan; Ryan Shevlin, Shane Reilly, Shaun Duffy; Tom Cunniffe, Andrew Begley 0-1, Jake Corrigan; Tadhg McDonnell 0-1, Alan Reynolds; Iollan Farrell 0-2, Darragh Dorian 0-2, DD Reilly 0-2; James Sharkey 0-1, Dylan Shevlin, Jake Gillespie 0-4. Subs: Sean Hoey for R Shevlin (46), James McGuire for Reynolds (49), Sean Fearon for Dorian (49), Liam O’Hanlon for Sharkey (53).

Referee: Marius Stones (Offaly).