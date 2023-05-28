Poor Louth soundly beaten by Cavan in the Gerry Reilly Cup

Cavan 3-16 Louth 4-10

Kayden Fisher made an impact off the bench for Louth in Saturday's defeat by Cavan.

Louth’s U16s received a rude awakening – and possibly even a reality check – when on the brunt end of a comprehensive defeat by Cavan in the Gerry Reilly Cup on Saturday morning.

The three-point margin doesn’t, in any way, accurately reflect the pattern of the game considering the hosts led by 3-15 to 1-5 early in the second half and only lost their way at Kingspan Breffni when interrupting their own flow by introducing a raft of substitutes.

There was a sense of complacency about the Reds, who had devoured Antrim and Fermanagh in their earlier group matches to qualify for the competition’s last four, especially considering the Erne County got the better of Cavan.

But the Breffni blues have 40 players in their panel and mixed up the selection before seemingly fielding what was a lot closer to their strongest XV against Louth and, in truth, the Reds were way off it and some players opted to hide, which will be a concern to the team management.

Whereas Cavan tackled vigorously and on the edge, and attacked with conviction and structure, Louth’s play was disjointed and only for Joseph Hanlon on the wing, they might not have tallied at all in the first half.

The Cooley Kickhams player scored two early points as a teams were level twice and was then fouled for a penalty from which Ryan Nugent converted to cut Cavan’s lead from eight to five.

In Tyler Haynes, Freddie McGuigan and Charlie Fallon, the winners have stars for the future and with Cavan legend Dermot McCabe among the team management, this is a side that has the potential to achieve honours for the county.

Cormac Lundon hit Louth’s only other point of the opening period, at the end of which Cavan led by 1-10 to 1-3 having had six different registrars and scored a goal through Haynes.

Substitutes Jacob Morgan and Kayden Fisher accrued scoreboard currency for the Reds when the match resumed but Cavan dominated the third quarter, Odhrán Madden and Finn Crowe goals granting them a 16-point cushion that reflected their supremacy.

They relaxed almost fatally in the last 15 minutes, however, and after Fisher (3) and Emmet Duffy points, Lundon found the net after good play by Dylan Rendall. It was the first of three goals in a row as Adam Dullaghan and Fisher efforts trickled over the whitewash.

Indeed, Duffy had a powerful attempt turned away by Max McKeown that could have levelled the affair, but it would have been entirely undeserved.

CAVAN: Max McKeown; Caolan Madden, Aaron Dowd, Aaron Plunkett; Ryan Corr, Freddie McGuigan 0-1, Senan Macken; Thomas Gilsenan 0-2, Tyler Haynes 1-1; Lee Browne 0-1, Cormac McIntee 0-2, Odhrán Madden 1-3 (0-1 45); Seamus O’Reilly, Andrew Hill 0-1, Charlie Fallon 0-4 (3f). Subs: Conor Doyle, Max McKeown, Finn Crowe 1-1, Cian McCrystal, Seamus O’Reilly, Fiachra Brady.

LOUTH: Dan McGuffin; Darragh Flynn, Patrick Hillen, Dan McArdle; Fionn Coyle, Ben McKeown, Donnacha Skinnader; Michael O’Brien, Jamie Soraghan; Joseph Hanlon 0-2, Emmet Duffy 0-1, Liam McGee; Adam Dullaghan 1-0, Jack Long, Ryan Nugent 1-0 (1p). Subs: Jacob Morgan 0-1, Cormac Lundon 1-1, Shane Mullany, Kayden Fisher 1-5 (0-3f, 0-1 45), Dylan Rendall, Luke Shevlin, Ciarán Hickey, Nathan Barnett.