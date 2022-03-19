Poor Louth minors bear the brunt of years of coaching and games neglect

Who are those responsible for Saturday’s minor championship embarrassment accountable to?

This defeat – by all of 25 points, whereby Louth went scoreless for 43 minutes and failed to register from play until 13 minutes from full-time – is the worst championship loss suffered by the county at minor level and comes just three seasons since the 23-point humbling in Wicklow.

These young men were lambs to the slaughter, children whose development has been neglected both physically and in terms of skill, and yet nothing has changed as regards Louth coaching and games over the past 15 years to suggest these sort of humiliations are to become a thing of the past any time soon.

The Louth U17 panel hadn’t even received their gear – a meagre half-zip, bag and pair of bottoms – ahead of the match. Players – vulnerable adolescents – were dropped from the squad in the week leading into the game. Their parents were not officially informed and some of the lads in question are “devastated”. Where is the welfare, never mind anything else?

And before the ‘ach, sure it’s Dublin’ excuses roll in, it’s conceded that this Wee group are fairly weak as a collective. Generally, there will be ‘a bad year’ every so often, but the issue is that good years are out of the ordinary at this stage.

Aaron Hoey is the leader of the team’s third management set-up since they were U14 – the lack of continuity hasn’t helped their growth. But this is just another lame attempt to vindicate coaching and organisational failure.

Covid hindered their development, too, considering they were 18 months, in effect, without meaningful interaction. But the pandemic was worldwide, it didn’t just reach into Louth and suddenly turn good structures into bad ones.

And yet it’s just four years since a former county chairman got up at Convention and spoke of Louth’s underage practices being the “envy” of Leinster. If an approach which has produced 1-1 in a provincial championship is a portent for other counties, it’s about time there was a deluge of cold water – people must be dreaming.

There are no excuses for Saturday. It’s just horrendous management from top to bottom, and dreadfully unfair on a bunch of mannerly, hard-working boys representing their county.

County chairman Peter Fitzpatrick came in under a banner of transparency and accountability. Well it’s about time Louth followers got to see some of it.

THE GAME

On the day, Ardee St Marys’ Tadhg McDonnell and Seán Callaghan were hard triers, with Jake Neilon tackling ferociously at centre-half. The other players looked overawed and completely inferior to the Dubs, but with some in positions they were unaccustomed to, this is hardly surprising.

Louth actually started quite well and McDonnell converted a fine free from 45m, into what was generally a cross-wind, but it was dire from then on. It was 2-7 to 0-1 at half-time, Conal Ó Riain and Joe Quigley picking out the net for the Dubs.

When the Reds next converted, via Adam Gillespie’s goal on 47 minutes, the winners had amassed 4-14 and long given up.

Just when you were looking for Louth to come up with something, the order seemed to be that goalkeeper Fionn McQuillan – who pulled off some fine saves – continue to kick the ball long, hitting a brick wall of Dubs. Plan B was for Plan A to work. Again, that isn’t the fault of the young lads.

Louth: Fionn McQuillan; Tom Cunniffe, Alan Reynolds, Shaun Duffy; Ronan Deery, Jake Neilon, Andrew Begley; Tadhg McDonnell 0-1 (f), Seán Callaghan; Paul Murphy, Brian Commons, Jake Corrigan; Adam Gillespie 1-0, Dylan Shevlin, Diarmuid Reilly. Subs: Seán Fearon for Begley (23), James Maguire for Murphy (HT), Darragh Conlon for Commons (41), Darragh Dorian for Corrigan (41), James McGlew for Neilon (55).



Dublin: David Leonard; Emmet Brady, Daniel McCarthy, Ryan Mitchell; James Brady 0-1, David Lucey, Tim Deering; Dylan Clark, Leon Murphy 0-1; Paul Reynolds 0-1, Conal Ó’Riain 1-3 (1f); Luke O’Boyle; Joe Quigley 1-4 (0-1f), Ciarán Donovan 0-3 (1f), David Mulqueen 2-0. Subs: Clyde Burke 1-0 for Ó’Riain (38), Oscar Donohoe for E Brady (41), Shane Mullarkey 0-1 for Quigley (42), Joe Delaney for Reynolds (45), Charlie McMorrow for J Brady (52).

Referee: Niall Ward (Meath).