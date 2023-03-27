Poor finish costs Louth as their National League campaign ends in disappointment at home to Down

Louth 1-9 Down 2-10

Louth's Eilis Hand finds her way through a gap during Sunday's defeat by Down in Darver. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan

A campaign that promised so much, with four wins from their opening four outings, ended in major disappointment for Louth as they suffered their third successive loss and with it went their slim chance of a place in next month’s league decider.

Having beaten the Mourne girls in last year’s intermediate championship, the Reds seemed set to repeat that victory but two stoppage time goals snatched victory for the visitors

Natasha Ferris was the star of the show for Down, hitting 1-5, including a goal, to help seal a hard-earned win. Louth were in the hunt all through the game and looked like they might take the initiative when coming from two points in arrears to go five clear.

Down, aided by a slight breeze, started the better and were in front inside the first minute when Laoise Duffy fired over. After Ferris missed a free, Down’s early momentum took a blow when their captain, Meghan Doherty, was sent to the sin bin for a robust challenge on Shannen McLaughlin after just five minutes.

Ferris did double Down’s lead four minutes later against a Louth side who were struggling against a well-drilled opposition backline and were unable to make the numerical advantage pay, having to wait until the 18th minute for their first score when Lauren Boyle converted a free.

Down’s reply was immediate with points from Niamh King (2) and Ferris against a lacklustre home side.

Cooley duo, Boyle and Niamh Rice gave Louth renewed hope with well-taken points late on, giving Down a 0-5 to 0-3 lead at the break

Down were guilty of spurning a number of good chances as poor shot selection and over-elaboration spoiled some good approach work.

An indication of Louth’s problems up front was the double substitution of forwards Boyle and Lucy White just before the half-time whistle, being replaced by Ciara Woods and Rebecca Carr, for her first appearance of the term.

Louth were much better after the break and asserted their dominance with early scores from Flood and Laura Collins to draw within three minutes. Ferris did edge Down back in front before the game’s first goal chance fell to Collins after good approach play by Woods. The Newtown Blues player’s shot was too close to ’keeper Amy McGivern who made a fine save.

It was at this stage that Louth started to kick into gear, with McLaughlin, Áine Breen and, in particular, Rice playing central roles in their fight back.

Ferris was again on target moments later before the opening goal in the 40th minute when Rice evaded a couple of players before her high shot beat McGovern in the Down goal, giving Louth the lead for the first time

Louth continued to dominate and it got better for them as they hit the next four points through Mia Duffy, the increasingly effective Rice and Carr to lead by 1-9 to 0-7 after 50 minutes. The Reds’ scores were well-worked with Kit Henry’s outfit boosted by the creation of the chances.

But the hosts were then dealt a severe blow when their captain, Breen, was yellow carded for an off the ball incident. Down, unlike Louth in the opening period, made good use of the extra player when Aisling Cull and Duffy raised white flags, their first scores in over 20 minutes.

From the resultant kickout, Ferris gained possession before finding the net to bring the sides level at 1-9 apiece in the second minute of stoppage time.

Louth then went within a whisker of a second goal when a brilliant strike by Rice smacked the inside of the upright before coming back into the grateful arms of McGivern.

Down, boosted by this let off, broke quickly and Ferris kicked over, putting her side back in the lead. The game was finally put to bed soon after when substitute Eimear Fitzpatrick was on hand to finish to the net after a good move involving a number of Down players.

Down: Amy McGivern; Paige Smyth, Ciara Byrne, Orla Boyle; Natalie McKibbin, Meghan Doherty, Aimee Greene; Aoife Laverty, Orla Duffy; Niamh Scullion, Vivienne McCormack, Aoife Keown; Laoise Duffy 0-2, Natasha Ferris 1-5, Niamh King 0-2. Subs: Aisling Cull 0-1, Eimear Fitzpatrick 1-0.

Louth: Rebecca Lambe-Fagan; Eimear Murray, Caoimhe Boyle, Eilis Hand; Caitlin O’Reilly, Shannen McLaughlin, Céire Nolan; Aoife Halligan, Áine Breen; Mia Duffy 0-1, Kate Flood 0-1 Lucy White; Lauren Boyle 0-2, Niamh Rice 1-3, Laura Collins 0-1. Subs: Rebecca Carr 0-1, Aoife Russell, Ciara Woods, Katie Doheny.

Referee: Philip Conway (Armagh).