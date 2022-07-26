Poc Fada titles up for grabs

THE best of the four provinces’ hurlers and comogie players will converge on Annaverna in the Cooley Mountains next Monday, all competing for coveted titles at the annual All-Ireland Poc Fada Competition.

The modern Poc Fada recreates the legendary journey of Cú Chulainn who as the seven-year-old boy Setanta decided he had waited long enough to become a member of the famous Red Branch Knights of Ulster.

He set off from his home in Dundalk for the Macra, the Red Branch Knights school in Ard Mhacha (Armagh) some 60km away. While crossing the Cooley Mountains Setanta hit his sliotar far ahead and ran forward to catch it on his hurley stick before it hit the ground.

While today’s competitors cannot fully recreate Setanta’s mythical feats, they do compete over the same Cooley Mountains as Setanta once passed.

The 5km Senior Hurling and 2.5km Senior Camogie and Under-16 courses do provide ample opportunity to practice pocs, as on average the senior hurling takes 50 pocs to win.

The modern All-Ireland Poc Fada dates back to 1960 when six boys from Dundalk (Mal Begley, Peter Crilly, Sean Mc Aeney, Jerome Mc Donagh, Peter Myles and first-ever winner Damien Callan) under the watchful eye of An tAthair Pól Mac Shean, took part in the very first Poc Fada. The first All-Ireland Poc Fada took place the following year in 1961.

First sponsored by Martin Donnelly over 25 years ago, the MD Sports myclubshop.ie All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals represent one of the longest-running sponsorships within the GAA and Camogie Association.

Spectators are welcome to come along to Annaverna on bank holiday Monday from 10am.

Contenders

Senior Men

Cillian Kiely (Uíbh Fhailí), Mark Fahy (Gaillimh), Brian Treacy (Ceatharlach), Killian Phelan (Chill Chainnigh), Cormac Gough (Doire), Pearse Smyth (Dún), Neil Mc Manus (Aontroma), Anthony Daly (Gaillimh), Sean Ryan (An Clár), Darren Geoghegan (Lú), John Chawke (Luimneach), Colin Ryan (Luimneach).

Senior Camogie

Noelle Murphy (Chill Chainnigh), Chloe Morey (Clár), Catherine Muldoon (Tír Eoghan), Katie Gilchrist (Gallimh), Roisin Mc Cormick (Aontroma), Molly Lynch (Corcaigh).

U16 Boys

Sean Óg McLaren (Aontroma), Tadhg Boddy (Luimneach), Darragh Smith (Iarmhí), Killian Fallon (Gallimh).

U16 Camogie

Tierna Kelly (Doire), Amy Lacey (Laois), Andrea Fallon (Ros Comáin), Lucy Lynch (Corcaigh)