Plenty of optimism at 30th Louth LGFA’s AGM with Liam O’Neill returned as chairman

The 30th Louth LGFA annual general meeting (AGM) took place on Monday night last in Darver Centre of Excellence.

Chairman Liam O’Neill opened the meeting by welcoming all in attendance.

The minutes of last year’s AGM were adopted and then it was down to the various reports where the chairman, secretary, treasurer, fixtures’ chair. and development officer gave excellent reports.

In his fourth address as chair, Liam O’Neill gave a top notch report, highlighting the year that was 2022.

He thanked the many sponsors, wished the incoming committees well and thanked those he had worked with who were stepping down, particularly child protection officer Lilly Dowdall.

He also made a special mention of the senior management team headed by Wayne Freeman who, after three years, have gone to pastures new in Clare, and to the underage management teams for their exemplary work

“At club level, we had a very good season with some exceptional games taking place across the county,” said O’Neill.

"Each year sees new teams emerging, and I believe next season will be no different.

"Fixtures ran according to plan, but a few matters need to be looked at in both the minor and senior championships. Overall, we had a great championship this year culminating in a very successful finals' day in Dunleer.”

Fixtures’ chairman Pat Carr reflected on what was another extremely busy year and treasurer Johann Fedigan’s update showed the county finances to be in a healthy state.

2023 line-up – chairman: Liam O’Neill; vice-chairman: Edel Woods; secretary: Angela O’Neill; assistant secretary: deferred; development officer: Brian Lynch; child protection officer: Paula McGauley; treasurer: Johann Fedigan; assistant treasurer: Gabrielle Clarke; registrar: Anne Fedigan; PRO: Martina Nolan; Leinster delegates: Julie Fitzpatrick and Róisín Soraghan; Central Council delegates: Lilly Dowdall and Dermot Woods.