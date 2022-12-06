Peter Fitzpatrick set for fourth year as Louth GAA county chairman

Peter Fitzpatrick is set to be returned as Louth County Board chairman unopposed on Monday night when the annual Convention takes place at Darver Centre of Excellence.

The Clan na Gael clubman is primed to be elected for a fourth year in the position with secretary Bob Doheny also set to be re-ratified without a challenger.

There will be challenges for several subsidiary positions but the main openings are set to be filled by the incumbents, Aidan Berrill (Naomh Máirtín) and Mark Byrne (PRO).

Meanwhile, the curtain comes down on the domestic club scene this weekend with the U21 championship and Shield finals, along with the U17 hurling championship showpiece.

Naomh Máirtín face Roche Emmets in the main U21 decider in Darver on Saturday night following their respective last four defeats of Ardee St Mary’s and St Kevin’s at the weekend.

On Sunday, Geraldines face Cooley Kickhams at the training centre in a bid to deliver Shield glory. St Fechin’s oppose Naomh Moninne in the minor hurling final in Darver on Friday night.

In inter-county news, Louth will play Westmeath, Kildare and Wexford in the O’Byrne Cup later in the winter. The Reds face the Midlanders at home on Wednesday, January 4, before travelling to Kildare on Saturday, January 7, and the south-east four days later.

Manager Mickey Harte is expected to hand debuts to several newcomers to the panel in those matches. Among the fresh talent under his watch in Darver at the moment are Páraic McKenny (Ardee St Mary’s), Shane Matthews (Ardee St Mary’s), Jonathan Commins (Ardee St Mary’s), Shane Byrne (Roche Emmets), Ciarán Murphy (St Patrick’s), Alan Connor (Newtown Blues), Conor Whelan (Naomh Máirtín), Tom Gray (Naomh Máirtín), Beanón Corrigan (Geraldines) and Kieran McArdle (St Bride’s), with Declan Byrne (St Mochta's) and Paul Mathews (St Fechin’s) back involved.