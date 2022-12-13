Peter Fitzpatrick committed to delivering Louth GAA’s ‘dream’ in chairmanship after being re-elected

Peter Fitzpatrick has committed to delivering Louth GAA’s new stadium “dream” within his chairmanship having been re-elected for a fourth term at Monday night’s Convention sitting in Darver Centre of Excellence.

The Clan na Gael clubman branded the development off Dundalk’s Inner Relief Road as “a dream come true ongoing” and confirmed that a productive meeting had taken place in recent days with Croke Park’s infrastructure committee briefed of the county’s financial needs by himself, County Manager Francie McMullen and secretary Bob Doheny, who was also handed a fourth year.

Fitzpatrick described 2022 as a campaign where there were “significant steps forward” taken and indicated that the €1.2 million raised from the double house draw had ensured that the project remained mobile while work continued behind the scenes on a bigger windfall.

That, he added, was secured via the €14 million grant received through the Department of Justice in recent months – a figure which treasurer Aidan Berrill said had propelled the development significantly. “We’re now 70/75pc towards our new home,” said the Naomh Máirtín member.

The chairman quoted his speech after being elected first in 2019 when saying that he had two dreams – “to raise our county teams and that has been achieved in two league promotion (footballers) and the Lory Meagher Cup win (hurlers), and to get a stadium of our own.”

Before concluding his more than 30-minute address, Fitzpatrick revealed that a fundraising match will take place in Darver on December 27 between a Mickey Harte-managed XV, mainly comprising his senior team panellists, and a ‘Fitzer 15’ involving the club championship All-Star-winning players and four former Louth heroes – Paddy Keenan (St Patrick’s), Ray Finnegan (St Patrick’s), Brian White (Cooley Kickhams) and Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues).

It was a fairly tepid Convention overall with Paddy Farrell (St Bride’s) being named as an Honorary President of Louth GAA, while there were only a limited number of challenges for posts.

Fitzpatrick (chairman), Peter Sage (vice-chairman), Doheny (secretary), Berrill (assistant secretary), Mark Byrne (PRO), Colm Marry and David Rogers (Leinster Council), Dermot Clarke (children’s officer) and Derek Crilly (development officer) were re-elected unopposed, while the sitting Fra Kieran (Clan na Gael) saw off Naomh Máirtín’s Stephen Murphy for the assistant secretary’s berth by 72 votes to 28.

Kilkerley Emmets’ Yvonne Quigley will continue as the health and wellbeing officer as well as taking her place on the management committee following her succession of the outgoing Pádraic O’Connor as Irish language and culture officer.

With Declan Byrne (O’Connell’s) withdrawing his name, St Mochtas’ Damien McCann was straightforwardly declared as the new assistant treasurer, taking over from Aidan Halpin (Mattock Rangers) who stepped away due to the five-year rule.

Meanwhile, chairman Fitzpatrick is also the county’s Central Council delegate. He was unrivalled in his bid to succeed Pat Toner (Dowdallshill), who had served in the breach for five years in addition to filling roles on the county committee across several decades.

The only other votes pertained to the respective national and provincial congress representative voids. Delegates favoured Rogers and Sage for the remaining GAA AGM tickets, with Doheny, Berrill, Sage and Paddy McMahon (Sean O’Mahony’s) attending Leinster’s Convention.

Motion-wise, Dundalk Gaels withdrew the second of their two motions with three club motions set to be debated at January’s committee meeting.

Naomh Máirtín – “Underage Competitions must take place at 18, U16 & U14/ If possible and numbers allow the uneven age grade competitions should take place.

“The decoupling aspect of these competitions will be decided at national congress, however, to ensure that we keep as many players Involved as possible in ALL clubs we need to revert back to U18, U16 and U14 competitions for 2023 In Louth GAA”

Naomh Máirtín – “We propose that Reserve teams can win promotion to the top 3 Divisions. The top 2 teams from 04 will be promoted to D3(b) and allow no relegation from D3(a) that season which would bring both divisions to 8 teams.

"Thereafter a reserve team finishing in a relegation place in D3b would be replaced by the winner of D4. There is no relegation beyond D3b for any first teams.

“The reserve teams would need to agree to the following: 1. Club names top 20 players that can only play for their first team and further name top 12 players that can only play for their second team. 2, Club agree to playing matches on the same day as their first team where necessary. 3.The club does not have to accept the promotion; they can choose to remain In D4. 4.Final approval from the CCC directly relating to the ability of the club to contest all matches.”

Dundalk Gaels – “Junior 2 Championship be split into 3 grades as per County Championships. IE. Junior Championship A made up of teams In Senior Championship; Junior Championship B made up of teams in Intermediate Championship; Junior Championship C made up of teams in Junior Championship.

Dundalk Gaels, withdrawn – "That Rule 6.17 -Games & Competitions -Age Grades -Official Guide – Part 1 (page 87/88) be amended to read as follows: Club Adult A player shall have celebrated his 17th birthday prior to January 1st of the Championship Year.

"Under - Age Grades: A county shall determine its internal Under-Age Grades for competition purposes within the parameter of Under 21 down to Under 11, subject to the stipulation that competitions at Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 must take place within each County together with one further underage competition above the Under 18 grade. The rest of the Rule to remain unchanged."