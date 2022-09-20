Penalty pain for Mattock Rangers as Dreadnots retain their senior status via dramatic shootout win in Stabannon

Peter Kirwan’s trusty left boot ensured that Dreadnots will play in the senior championship in 2023 after he slotted away the deciding penalty to defeat Mattock Rangers 4-1 in a dramatic shootout as Stabannon played hosted to another thriller under lights.

Mattock will wonder how they let this slip away in normal time and, indeed, extra-time. When Owen Murphy bagged Dreadnots’ second goal in the first half of extra-time, it was the first time they led in the entire contest.

Jay Hughes reeled Rangers in at the end of normal time with two astonishing frees of varying difficulty. The first was along the 14-yard line, out along the sideline, and the leveller was out in front of the stand, at the Ardee end of the venue. Hughes held his nerve and John O’Brien’s team ground out a vital victory.

After the Collon outfit got the brighter start, Kirwan collected and called a mark and decided not to take it but instead ran on and lashed it into the net. The quick-thinking was badly needed because Rangers started like a train in full motion to find themselves five points in front 0-6 to one.

Cathal Fleming and Hughes duelled with each other all night on the free-taking front with Wayne McKeever’s side edging the game in open play, yet they failed to shake off the Clogherhead club at any stage.

In extra-time, it would be Fleming that would strike back to bring the game to penalties. And, in Derek Shevlin’s 27th year of adult football, he would finish on a high, leaving his side in senior.

Murphy, Craig Shevlin, Páraic Smith and Kirwan would make certain from the spot as Dreadnots gained revenge on Mattock for their late defeat in this exact fixture two years ago.

How Rangers would love to have David Reid, their match-winner on that occasion, available to play in the play-off decider with Dundalk Gaels as they strive to avoid dropping into the intermediate ranks for the second time in a decade.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Conor Clarke, David O'Brien, Derek Shevlin; Ciarán Finnegan, Dermot Campbell, Barry Faulkner; Cian McEvoy, Pádraig Rath; Owen Murphy 1-0, Páraic Smith 0-2 (1f), Darragh Shevlin; Peter Kirwan 1-0, Craig Shevlin, Jay Hughes 0-8 (7f). Subs: Conor Faulkner 0-1 for Campbell (11), D Campbell for O'Brien (38), Pat Lynch for Darragh Shevlin (51), Darragh Shevlin for Derek Shevlin (73) Jack Taggart for Finnegan (77).

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Alan Caraher 0-1, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Jack Thompson 0-1, Brendan Leacy, Cathal Clarke; Ryan Leneghan, Ben McKenna; Cathal Fleming 0-8 (8f), Aaron O'Brien 0-2, Shane Hickey 0-3; Dáire Englishby; Ben Watters 0-2, Liam Flynn. Subs: Rónán Kilbane for Thompson (56), Terry Donegan for Clarke (68).

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).