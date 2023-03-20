Paul McCormack looks for Louth hurlers to make Nicky Rackard Cup impression after retaining Division 3A status

Paul McCormack acknowledges his side’s need for a recovery period having secured their Division 3A status for next season but the Louth manager is also determined to get his players into top shape for their Nicky Rackard opener against Wicklow in a month’s time.

The Reds retained their fifth tier place for a third successive campaign despite Saturday’s heavy defeat by Mayo in Darver, having accumulated three points more than they did when also finishing in fifth place 12 months ago.

However, injuries have taken their toll on the Armagh-native’s small squad and so there will be a balancing act in terms of trying to nurse Conor Quigley, Jamie McDonnell and Pádraig Fallon back to full fitness while preparing for the April 15 championship clash.

Louth, the Lory Meagher Cup holders, face into another five-match programme which will entail contests with Roscommon and Fermanagh, who they defeated this spring, as well as another clash with Armagh, who the Reds have challenged very closely in each of the past three tussles.

Though Donegal and Wicklow, who performed well in Division 2B, will pose much stiffer challenges.

“We probably do need some recovery but we need to keep the lads working,” said McCormack.

“When the scoreboard was finely balanced (versus Mayo), we made two easy mistakes and all of a sudden, it’s down the other end. The margins are small all the time and it will be about sharpening up and getting lads fit to get out a play.

“We’re working off a small squad that is fit to train but we’re used to that and we’ll get a few challenge matches in now before the Nicky Rackard match against Wicklow, who are coming down from an upper division and Christy Ring level. They will be huge favourites but we’ve a game to play and we’ll be there.

“Wicklow and Donegal will think that they have a really good chance at this but I feel that, on our day, we can be very competitive and we’ll have nothing to fear. It’s a challenge for our fellas and we want to see if they are up for it, and I think they will be up for it.

“It will be championship hurling and there is a big prize at stake. We want to get back to Croke Park. The fellas were there last year and that’s the place where everybody wants to play. It’s an achievable goal in my mind.”

The Louth boss remained upbeat in spite of his team struggling for consistency through the National League. Wins in Roscommon and at home to Fermanagh were crucial as the programme transpired, though the defeats by both Armagh and Monaghan were disappointing.

And despite the round five drubbing by Mayo, who failed to make the top three themselves after a slow start to the campaign, McCormack still feels his team could have made more of an impression on the promotion picture.

“That was our target and we felt that it was a really achievable target,” he added.

“Nobody can tell me that we shouldn’t have got there. We went down to Roscommon and played well; we played well in the second half against Armagh after a good first 15 minutes – it’s about that consistency and yet we ended up with just four points.

“We could easily have been coming in here with six points and not as much pressure on, and got a better cut at Mayo. The way it’s panned out, I think it’s fair enough. We put in a huge effort in last week (against Fermanagh) and, ultimately, that was a huge victory.

“I’d like to always consider the glass as half-full so we’d have to take that (survival) out of it. We won two matches out of five and were competitive in probably them all at various stages. Two bad halves – the first half against Armagh and the second half against Monaghan – really cost us in terms of where we were at coming into the Mayo game.”