Paddy Sheelan Shield reports

ST PATRICK’S 4-16

OLIVER PLUNKETTS 2-4

St Patrick’s advanced in the Paddy Sheelan Shield thanks to a comfortable win over Oliver Plunkett’s in Lordship on Saturday night.

The hosts made a bright start with the first three points only for Plunkett’s to hit back with goals from Cian Brady and Conor Haggans to take a lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, Pat’s regained control with goals from Aidan McCann, Conor McGuinness and Danny O’Connor to lead by 3-9 to 2-2 at the break.

The peninsula side’s lead was never seriously threatened in the second half and they completed the win with a goal from substitute Ben McGuinness.

ST PATRICK’S: Alex Gregory; Eoin O’Hagan, Eoghan Lafferty, Pádraig Duffy; Conor Grogan, Kevin Toner, Jack Elvin; Eoin O’Connor 0-1, Ciarán Murphy 0-2; Aidan McCann 1-3, Danny O’Connor 1-2, Joseph Connor 0-3; Conor McGuinness 1-3, Tadgh O’Connor 0-2, Shane Murphy. Subs: James Savage, Daniel Tumilty, Josh Murphy, Ben McGuinness 1-0, Cillian White, Dylan O’Shaughnessy, Nathan Mills.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Luke Haggans; Cillian Matthews, Barry Reynolds, Alex Shields; Rickey Bateson, Robbie Brodigan, Cillian Smith; Dean Carolan, Stephen Keeley 0-1; Shaun Smith, Cian Brady 1-2, Aidan Lambe 0-1; Killian Nolan, Andy Morgan, Conor Haggans 1-0.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells)

DUNDALK YOUNG IRELANDS 0-10

ST BRIDE’S 0-13

A strong fourth quarter showing helped St Bride’s advance to the next round of the Paddy Sheelan Shield as they recorded a three-point win over Young Irelands in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon.

Paddy Reilly was the man in form for the winners as he finished with a personal tally of seven points to lead his side to victory.

The first half was an evenly contested affair with the teams trading points throughout. Peter McStravick and Dermot Mone were on target for the hosts but scores from Neil Thornton and Kevin Hearty helped Bride’s lead by 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

The teams continued to exchange scores in the third quarter but Bride’s finished the stronger and three late points from Reilly saw his team over the line.

YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Stephen Bellew, Ciarán Murray, Peter McCourt; Robert Farrell, Peter Nixon, Cian O Naraigh; Ruairí Kelly, Peter McStravick 0-4; Leon Duffy, Liam McStravick 0-1, Cathal Ferriter 0-2; Dermot Mone 0-3, Cian O’Donoghue, Jordan O’Donoghue. Subs: Conn O’Donoghue, Caolan McCabe, Oisín McCabe, Aaron Fee, Dean Maguire.

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Daniel McArdle, Ross Murnaghan; Evan Wynne, Darren Bailey, Kelvin Slowey; Bernard Laverty, Patrick Reilly 0-7; Jake McNamara, Ciarán Deane 0-2, Ross Kehoe 0-1; Brian Faul, Kevin Hearty 0-2, Neil Thornhon 0-1. Subs: Nathan Kirk, Michael Keane.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)

KILKERLEY EMMETS 3-8

O’CONNELL’S 2-9

Kilkerley Emmets had to withstand a strong second half revival from O’Connell’s before advancing to next round of the Paddy Sheelan Shield.

Conal McEnaney opened the scoring with a goal from the penalty spot and hit 0-2 after Eoghan Smyth and McElroy had pointed. Niall Conlon replied with 0-2 either side of a Paul McKeever point but Smyth got his second point for Emmets and goals came from Shaun McElroy and McEnaney. Conlon’s late free cut the gap to 3-5 to 0-4 at half-time.

The visitors had the gale for second half and hit 2-5 with Cian Doyle among the goals and also pointing twice. Conlon and Bernard Osborne also pointed but at the other end McEnaney added to his tally along with points from Cormac Bellew and Ewan McEnteggart to secure a two-point win.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Ultan McEnaney; Cillian Mulligan, Barra McCarthy, James Bellew; Fintan Brady, Eoghan Smyth 0-2, Tadhg McKeown; Cathal Bellew, Shaun McElroy 1-1, Cormac Bellew 0-1, Seán Hand, Ewan McEnteggart 0-1; Daniel McKeown, Conal McEnaney 2-3, Kieran Lennon. Subs: Conal Brady for Lennon, Ciarán Clarke for T McKeown, K Lennon for J Bellew.

O’CONNELL’S: Cian Geeney; David Hoey, Liam Kiernan, Sam Shearman; Cailum Woods, Stuart Osborne, Paul McKeever 0-1; Conor Kiernan, Ciaran O’Brien; Tadhg Kearney, Niall Conlon 0-4, Cian O’Dwyer; Bernard Osborne 0-2, Cathal O’Brien, Cian Doyle 2-2.

REFEREE: Kevin Carroll (Sean McDermott’s)

ARDEE ST MARY’S 1-10

ST JOSEPH’S 1-7

Ardee St Mary’s edged an entertaining contest at Darver on Sunday morning as they made progress in the Kevin Mullen Shield.

Despite playing into the strong wind, it was Marys who dominated the early scoring, going three points up after six minutes, but Joe’s hit back and a goal from Jack Mulligan helped them lead by 1-4 to 0-3.

St Mary’s got back on top before the break and found the net through Eimhin Keenan to lead by 1-5 to 1-4 at the break.

Craig Doherty and Jack Mulligan pointed early in the half to restore Joes’ lead but the Ardee men gradually got on top and led by Darren Clarke and Ronan Carroll, they ran out winners by three points.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner, Wayne Matthews; Noah Coyle, Evan Malone, Conor Keenan; Eimhin Keenan 1-0, Cillian Keenan 0-1; Kian Moran, Darren Clarke 0-2, Mark Fay; Ryan Rooney 0-2, Ronan Carroll 0-2 Luke Matthews 0-1. Sub: Jonathan Commins 0-2.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Lorcan McGeeney, Bernard Mulligan, Stefan Potts; Nathan Todd, David Kieran, Conor Neary 0-2; Jack Mulligan 1-1, Alan McKenna; Cian Sheridan, Evan McEnteggart, Alan Quigley 0-1; Craig Doherty 0-2, Jack Barron 0-1, Lorcan McGeeney. Subs: Conall Smyth, Shane Barron, Liam O’Leary, Killian McDonald.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers)

ROCHE EMMETS 1-10

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 0-8

Roche Emmets overcame a youthful Naomh Máirtín side as they made progress in the Paddy Sheelan Shield with a five-point victory on Sunday evening.

A first half goal from Mark Byrne proved crucial as the hosts held on for victory in the face of a determined second half display by the Jocks.

Roche had the benefit of the elements in the first half and certainly made the most of the advantage as Byrne’s goal helped his side to lead by 1-7 to 0-1 at the break, with Jack Lynch scoring the Máirtíns’ point.

Despite fielding without their top 24 senior players, the Jocks battled back with points from Lynch, Tom Rooney and Dara McDonnell – whose high fielding, along with that of Caoimhín Reilly for Emmets, caught the eye. However, the experienced Roche side did enough to hold out for a deserved victory.

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Jack McKay, Harry O’Connell, Dermot Carthy; David O’Connell, Glen Stewart 0-1, Aidan Grant; Eugene Murray, Seán Dawe; Dáire Reilly 0-1, Kevin Callaghan, Caoimhín Reilly; Mark Byrne 1-2, Shane Byrne 0-1, Barry O’Hare 0-4. Subs: Adam McKay for H O’Connell, Paul Carroll 0-1 for Callaghan, James Murphy for J McKay, Tom Quigley for D Reilly.

Naomh Máirtín: Joe Gordon; Jamie Winters, Eoin Cooney, Daniel Harmon; Tadhg O’Brien, Colm Egan 0-1, Shane Morgan; Dara McDonnell 0-2, Thomas Rooney 0-1; Craig Callanan, Gareth Lambe, Thomas Clarke; Ben Callanan, Jack Lynch 0-4, Oisín Gray. Sub: Sam Winters 0-1.

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (Young Irelands)

ST FECHIN’S 2-14

ST KEVIN’S 0-7

A superb second half saw St Fechin’s bound into the quarter-finals of the Sheelan Shield in Beaulieu.

Leading 1-8 to 0-5 at the short whistle, thanks to a first half Joe Corrigan goal, the home side were dominant all over the field and on the scoreboard against a below par Philipstown outfit.

Despite Finbarr Lynch and Seán Powderly’s best efforts in the full-back line for the visitors, Ryan Walsh added to his tally to seal the big win for Paul Clarke’s side.

ST FECHIN’S: Cody O’Neill; Niall McCabe, David Lally, Aaron McGlew 0-1; Eoghan Ryan, Dylan Rice, Alex Smith; Pádraic O’Donohoe, Matthew Flanagan 0-1; Colm O’Neill, Brian Devlin, John O’Connell 0-2; Ryan Walsh 1-5, Joe Corrigan 1-2, Harry Haughney 0-3. Subs: Mikey McMahon, Matthew Burnell, David Collier.

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Seán Powderly, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullan; Karl Martin, Eoin McKenna, Josh McArdle Lynch; TJ Doheny 0-3, Brian Callaghan; Keelan Maher, Evan Doheny, Brandon Johnson; Patrick Clarke 0-2, Lee Crosbie 0-2, Tom Mathews. Subs: Cillian McCullough, Tomas Guinan.

REFEREE: Aidan Shevlin (Stabannon Parnells)

CLAN NA GAEL 1-9

NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-3

Clan na Gael picked up their first win of 2022 over winless Naomh Fionnbarra at home on Sunday morning.

Billy Smith came off the bench to dust off the one-sided contest with a goal from the bench. At half-time, it was 0-7 to 0-1.

Barrs relied on scores from Thomas McCreesh and Adam Hanratty to keep them in the contest despite the strong showing from the Dundalk outfit and Paul Martin in particular.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Craig Long, Brian McDonnell, Craig Callan; Paul Crewe, John Byrne, Tiernan Weldon 0-1; Robbie Curran 0-1, Conor Noonan 0-1; Mark Lee, Shane Carroll, Paul Gore; Seán O’Hanlon, Paul Martin 0-5, Gavin Gaffey 0-1. Subs: Billy Smith 1-1, Mark McGeown, Gerard Curran, Aidan O’Brien.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Andy McCann; Hugh McGrane, Collie McGrane, Donnacha County; Killian Dunne, Cormac Reynolds, Matthew O'Reilly; Kalum Regan, Michael McArdle; Liam Markey, Thomas McCreesh 0-1, Conor Boyle; Adam Hanratty 0-1, Conor Osborne 0-1, Patrick McArdle. Subs: Ciarán Boyle, Luke Kennedy, Máirtín Murphy.

DUNDALK GAELS 0-7

SEAN O’MAHONY’S 0-9

Sean O’Mahony’s had well-deserved two-point win over Dundalk Gaels on Sunday morning in the Paddy Sheelan Shield at The Ramparts.

The home side opened the scoring with what proved to be their only score of the first half, before Ben McLaughlin equalised after a penetrating run through the middle. Stephen Kilcoyne kicked two frees in a row.

The swirling breeze made score taking difficult, but Stephen Kilcoyne did manage to kick two neat scores from play either side of a Conor Finnegan free off the sod to leave it 0-6 to 0-1 on the changeover.

Kilcoyne pointed a beauty from play on the resumption before Gaels finally got into the game, they kicked five on the trot to wrestle the match back to a single point with only 10 minutes remaining.

However, up stepped McLaughlin to fire over two long-range points while full-back Stephen Kettle’s diving save on the goalline kept out a certain goal to secure the win.

DUNDALK GAELS: Conor Boyle; Mark Hanna, James Lynch, Kyle Rafferty; David McComish, Oisín Murray, Paul McCrave; Seán Murray 0-4, Jordan Keating; Liam Lynch, Luke Murray 0-1, Aaron Culligan; Ryan Coleman 0-2, Tomas Kavanagh, Ronan Shields. Subs: John O'Hare for Shields, Luke Conlon for Culligan.

SEAN O’MAHONY’S: Stephen Fisher; Robbie Galligan, Stephen Kettle, Ciarán Jamison; Oisín Breen, Chris O'Neill, Robbie Clarke; Brian McGuirk, Conor Martin; Seán Cassidy, Conor Finnegan 0-1, Seán Mathews; Ben McLaughlin 0-3, Stephen Kilcoyne 0-5, Conor Mackin. Subs: Terry Kelly, Eddie Maguire, Aaron Mackin.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines)