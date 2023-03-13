Paddy Sheelan Cup round three reports

ST PATRICK’S 1-14

ST BRIDE’S 2-7

St Patrick’s topped Group D and advanced to the quarter-finals with a four-point win over St Bride’s on Friday night at Páirc Eamoin.

However, in the early stages, it appeared the visitors may advance as they were two goals to one up after eight minutes. The goals came from Nathan Kirk (four minutes), Aidan McCann (six minutes) and Páraic Rutledge (eight minutes).

After this, the Lordship men moved up a gear with six unanswered points, including scores by Jason Woods, Cathal Grogan and Martin McEneaney to go in at the break three points clear, 1-6 to 2-0.

After the restart, the Knockbridge men got on top and reduced the deficit to the minimum on 36 minutes.

However, the hosts found their shooting boots again, registering seven points for the remainder of the half. Joseph Connor, Stefan Breen and Ben McGuinness were among those on target with the Reds only replying once in that time through Jake McNamara before Seán Marry and Bernard Laverty (2) concluded the scoring with points in stoppage time.

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney 0-1; Barry Dunne, Pádraig Duffy, Conor Grogan; Ruairí O’Hagan, Joseph Connor 0-1, Cillian White; Martin Breen, Thomas McCann; Aidan McCann 1-2, Matthew Pagni, Adam Finnegan 0-2; Tadhg O’Connor 0-1, Cathal Grogan 0-1, Jason Woods 0-3. Subs: Stefan Breen 0-1 for Breen, Conor McGuinness 0-1 for Finnegan, Jack Elvin for White, Ben McGuinness 0-1 for Woods, James Savage for Cathal Grogan, Dylan O’Shaughnessy for McCann, Daniel Tumilty for Pagni.

ST BRIDE’S: Aaron Devin; Páraic Mackin, Ronan Bailey, Daniel Mc Ardle; Evan Wynne, Michael Keane, Brian Faul; Bernard Laverty 0-3 (2f), Cillian Kirk; Ross Murnaghan, Jake McNamara 0-1, Ciarán Deane; Seán Marry 0-3, Nathan Kirk 1-0, Páraic Rutledge 1-0. Subs: James Sherry, James Searson, Ross Murnaghan.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).

GERALDINES 4-11

ST JOSEPH’S 0-10

Goal-hungry Geraldines qualified for Paddy Sheelan Cup knockout stages with a convincing win over St Joseph’s at McGeough Park on Sunday morning.

The only Sheelan Cup game to go ahead on the day was never in doubt with wing-back John McCrohan cutting through Joes’ defence to crash the ball to the net in the opening quarter.

Craig Doherty and Jack Mulligan tried to get their side going but Thomas McNamara set up Neil Gartlan to make it 2-7 to 0-6 at the turn.

Any hope of a Joe's comeback were dealt a severe blow in the opening five minutes of the second half when Jim McEneaney tapped home. A Doherty point and an Alan McKenna free were wiped out when David O’Connell rounded up the day’s scoring with the hosts fourth goal.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Tiarnan Hand, Jack Traynor, Paul Clarke; John McCrohan 1-0, Matthew Corcoran 0-1, Thomas McNamara; Gareth Neacy, Michael Rogers 0-1; Eoin McDonnell, Shaun Callan 0-3, Brian Cafferty; Neil Gartlan 1-2, Jim McEneaney 1-2, Jamie Callan 0-2. Subs: Paddy Hoey for Cafferty, David O'Connell 1-0 for E McDonnell, Barra Duffy for McEneaney, Niall Brennan for Gartlan, Francis Lynch for McNamara.

ST JOSEPH’S: Aidan Shaw; Ryan Doran, Aidan Kieran, Stefan Potts; David Kieran, Killian Staunton, Michael Staunton; Conor Neary 0-2, Dáire McKiernan; Jack Mulligan 0-2 (2f), Craig Doherty 0-4 (1f), Killian McDonnell; Alan McKenna 0-1 (f), Ben Collier, Dáire Smyth 0-1. Subs: Alan Lynch, Patrick McKenna, Oisín McGinn, Jack Barron, Lorcan McGeeney, Stephen Carron, Cian Sheridan, Oran McParland.

REFEREE: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín).

DREADNOTS 2-9

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 3-9

Hunterstown Rovers travelled out to the coast and captured their first win of the season over Dreadnots at a wild Clogherhead on Friday night.

Two Craig Shevlin goals in the second half weren’t enough for the winless hosts as they tried to work themselves back in the game after trailing 1-5 to 0-5 at the break. David Finn and Ryan Ward, together with Euan Woodlock in more advanced positions, crashed the ball to the net for Rovers to send them home with victory

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Alex Bolger, Pádraig Rath 0-1, Joshua Kirwan; Ciarán Finnegan, Barry Faulkner, Conor Faulkner 0-1; David O’Brien Cian McEvoy 0-1; Conor Shevlin 0-1, Páraic Smith 0-2, Darragh Shevlin; Sam Reilly 0-1, Craig Shevlin 2-2, Cathal Carolan. Subs: Cathal Lynch for D Shevlin, Oscar McKenna for Carolan, Ciarán Caffrey for Reilly, Fergal Sharkey for Conor Shevlin.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Lewis Mant; Martin Lennon, Finn Kelly, Conor Reaburn; Alan Landy, Dáithí Carroll, Jamie O’Callaghan; Marc Ward, Jason Monaghan; James Russell 0-1, Ryan Ward 1-2; David Finn 1-0; Colm Murphy 0-1, Glen Mathews 0-4, Euan Woodlock 1-1. Subs: Peter Reid for Woodlock, Paul Carrie for Reaburn, Alan Matthews for Landy, Graham Bolland for Murphy, Ronan Tallon for R Ward.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).