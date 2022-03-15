Paddy Sheelan Cup round three reports

MATTOCK RANGERS 1-13 O'CONNELL'S 1-6 Mattock Rangers secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Sheelan Cup with a comfortable win over O'Connell's on Thursday night in Collon. A goal directly from the throw-in by Brendan Lacey sent the home side on their way.

Against the run of play, Derek Walsh's visiting side did respond with a wonderful counter-attacking goal. Veteran sweeper Paul McKeever intercepted the ball and a wonderful flowing move up the field was finished excellently by Jackie Agnew. Shane Hickey was in good form for Mattock on the night, with three first half points to make 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

Despite being guilty of missing a number of goal chances, Rangers dominated the second half. Ben McKenna and Ryan Lenaghan clipped over points from midfield while the returning Niall Conlon kept things honest for the Castlebellingham men.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Jamie Mulholland; Caoilte Hickey, Cillian Hickey, Ben Markey; Brendan Lacey 1-1, Cathal Clarke, James Caraher 0-1; Ben McKenna 0-2, Ryan Lenaghan 0-2; Shane Hickey 0-3, Terry Donegan; Alan Caraher, Seán Clarke 0-1, Oisín McKenna. Subs: Eoin McCloskey, Dan Bannon, Aaron Smith, Stephen Smith.

O'CONNELL'S: Cian Geeney; Craig Sharkey, Stuart Osborne, Sam Shearman; Nathan Carragher, Conor Byrne, Emmet Byrne; Jackie Agnew 1-0, Andrew Keenan; Paul McKeever, Niall Conlon 0-2, Cian O'Dwyer; Bernard Osborne, Cian Doyle, Robert Quigley 0-4. Subs: Liam Kiernan, Cailum Woods, Conor Kiernan, Cathal O'Brien, Jamie Murphy.

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s)

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S 1-7

NEWTOWN BLUES 3-17

Newtown Blues claimed the early season bragging rights over Drogheda neighbours Oliver Plunkett’s on Sunday morning.

Goals from Conor McGuirk, youngster Emmet Murray and experienced Conor Moore provided the cushion for Blues to reflect their domination on the morning's proceedings.

Plunkett’s went with an inexperienced side and manfully stuck to their task with substitute Andy Morgan finding the net on a disappointing affair in Mell.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Aaron Donnelly; Cillian Matthews, Davy McTaggart, Barry Reynolds; Alex Shields, Cillian Smith, Seán Rice; Shaun Smith Cian Matthews; Kevin Keogh, Dominic Akin, Seán Callaghan; Killian Nolan, Conor Haggans, Kristian Nolan 0-1. Subs: Andy Morgan 1-1, James Lambe, Adam Lambe 0-1, Seán Boyle.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor McNamara, Conor Ayson, Joe Harte; Alan Connor 0-1, Fergal Donohoe, Johnny Connolly; Chris Reid 0-1, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly 0-3; Emmet Murray 1-2, Colm Judge 0-6, Conor McGuirk 1-1; Tristan Kieran, Cormac McQuillan, Conor Moore 1-3.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines)

DREADNOTS 1-12

ROCHE EMMETS 0-11

Peter Kirwan delivered the goods as Dreadnots pipped Roche Emmets to a quarter-final spot in Clogherhead on Monday night.

The teams went point for point for the majority of the first half until Páraic Smith stuck a penalty past Evin Quigley’s dive shortly before the interval to send the hosts into a 1-5 to 0-5 lead.

Mark Byrne and Glen Stewart kicked two points apiece for Roche during the opening half, with Caoimhín Reilly opening the scoring, while Kirwan did much of the damage for John O’Brien’s winners.

Roche had several goal chances in the second half and saw an effort from Shane Byrne come off the crossbar, but Dreadnots were impressive in seeing the job through with Dean Hyland, Ciarán Finnegan, Carl Monaghan and Kirwan standing out.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Jack Taggart, Pádraig Rath, Joshua Kirwan; Carl Monaghan, Barry Faulkner, Ciarán Finnegan; David O’Brien, Cian McEvoy 0-1; Derek Shevlin, Darragh Shevlin, Connor Shevlin 0-1; Dean Hyland 0-1, Páraic Smith 1-0, Peter Kirwan 0-9. Subs: Anthony Lynch, Cathal Lynch, Oscar McKenna, Craig Shevlin

ROCHE EMMETS: Evin Quigley; Adam McKay, Harry O’Connell, Dermot Carthy; Andrew Carroll, Glen Stewart 0-2, Aidan Grant 0-1; Dáire Reilly, Kevin Callaghan, Caoimhín Reilly 0-1; Mark Byrne 0-3, Jack McKay 0-1, Shane Byrne 0-1. Subs: Barry O’Hare 0-2 for Callaghan, James Murphy for J McKay, Paul Carroll for D Reilly

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers)



ARDEE ST MARY’S 0-8

ST MOCHTA’S 3-8

St Mochta’s enacted revenge for last season’s final defeat by Ardee St Mary’s at Páirc Mhuire to advance to this season's quarter-final.

Despite Ronan Carroll’s continued good early season form, the holders were unable to stop Mochta’s on the day.

Three goals would be the difference between two sides. The McMahon brothers, Darren and Ciarán, bagged a major each along with midfielder Gerry Garland.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Jay Crawley, Karl Faulkner, Conor Keenan 0-1; Kian Moran, Eimhin Keenan, Noah Coyle; RJ Callaghan, Evan Malone 0-1; Ryan Rooney, Ronan Carroll 0-4, Conor O’Brien; Mark Fay, Jonathan Commins, Darren Clarke 0-2.

ST MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; David Lennon, Ben Goss-Kieran, Liam Lawlor; Eamonn O’Neill 0-2, Darren McMahon 1-0, Conor Garland; Danny Kindlon, Gerry Garland 1-0, Liam O’Flaherty, Jamie Farrell 0-2, Philly Englishby; Ciarán McMahon 1-0, Declan Byrne 0-4, Cormac Smyth. Subs: Justin McCooey, Gavin Short.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers)

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 2-12

ST BRIDE’S 2-9

Hunterstown Rovers edged this close, top of Group F clash at home on Sunday morning to advance to the quarter-finals.

Aaron Levins found the net again for the second week running, along with substitute Jamie O’Callaghan, whose crucial major off the bench, would prove to be the difference between the two sides.

Declan McCoy’s side were best served by county panellist Seán Marry on the square and both corner men, Kevin Hearty and Ciarán Deane, who bagged a goal each in the loss.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Niall Carrie; Martin Lennon, Patrick Taaffe, Adam O’Reilly; Conor Reaburn, Daithi Carroll, Alan Mathews; Tony McKenna 0-1, Jamie Ward; David Finn 0-1 Aaron Levins 1-1, Caolan McCabe; Dean Burns, Glen Mathews 0-6, Oisín McGee 0-1. Subs: Donovan Sheridan 0-1, Peter Reid, Jamie O’Callaghan 1-1, Ryan Ward, Conor O’Brien, Philip Traynor.

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Daniel McArdle, Jarlath Cassidy; Evan Wynne, Michael Keane, Ross Murnaghan; Bernard Laverty 0-2, Jake McNamara; Seán Brennan, Emmett Kirk, Ross Kehoe 0-2; Ciarán Deane 1-0, Seán Marry 0-3, Kevin Hearty 1-2. Subs: Brian Fall, Nathan Kirk, Kelvin Slowey, Darren Bailey.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells)