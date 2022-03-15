Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Paddy Sheelan Cup round three reports

Louth GAA

Dreadnots' Darragh Shevlin and Jack McKay of Roche Emmets in action during Monday night's Paddy Sheelan Cup fixture in Clogherhead. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

Close

Dreadnots' Darragh Shevlin and Jack McKay of Roche Emmets in action during Monday night's Paddy Sheelan Cup fixture in Clogherhead. Picture: Paul Connor

Dreadnots' Darragh Shevlin and Jack McKay of Roche Emmets in action during Monday night's Paddy Sheelan Cup fixture in Clogherhead. Picture: Paul Connor

Dreadnots' Darragh Shevlin and Jack McKay of Roche Emmets in action during Monday night's Paddy Sheelan Cup fixture in Clogherhead. Picture: Paul Connor

MATTOCK RANGERS 1-13 O'CONNELL'S 1-6 Mattock Rangers secured their place in the quarter-finals of the Sheelan Cup with a comfortable win over O'Connell's on Thursday night in Collon. A goal directly from the throw-in by Brendan Lacey sent the home side on their way.

Against the run of play, Derek Walsh's visiting side did respond with a wonderful counter-attacking goal. Veteran sweeper Paul McKeever intercepted the ball and a wonderful flowing move up the field was finished excellently by Jackie Agnew. Shane Hickey was in good form for Mattock on the night, with three first half points to make 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

Privacy