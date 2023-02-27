Paddy Sheelan Cup round one reports

ST JOSEPH’S 0-8

DUNDALK GAELS 0-14

Dundalk Gaels began their 2023 season with a deserved six-point victory over St Joseph’s in the first round of the Sheelan Cup in Cluskey Park on Sunday.

In an evenly-contested first half, it was Gaels who settled quickly with three points in the opening five minutes from Dylan McKeown (2) and Eanna McArdle.

Conor Neary then hit three successive points to level the scores before McKeown and Michael Staunton traded notches. Alan McKenna edged Joe’s in front but just before the break, McKeown added his fourth of the half to make it five apiece at the break.

After a scoreless 10 minutes, the game was decided in the next five when Gaels kicked five points in a row thanks to McKeown, McArdle and Thomas O’Connell.

Joe’s battled back with points from Ben Collier and McKenna, but Gaels finished strongly to claim a six-point win.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Patrick McKenna, Ben Mulligan, Stefan Potts; David Kieran, Killian Staunton 0-1, Aidan Kieran; Conor Neary 0-3, Jack Mulligan 0-1; Craig Doherty, Dáire Smyth, Killian McDonnell; Ben Collier 0-1, Alan McKenna 0-2, Dáire McKiernan. Subs: Jack Barron, Lorcan McGeeney, Stephen Carron, Cian Sheridan.

DUNDALK GAELS: Connor Boyle; Mark Hanna, Oisín Murray, Kyle Rafferty; David McComish, Gary Shevlin, David Moloney; Jordan Keating, Seán Murray; Chris Sweeney, Dylan McKeown 0-6 (4f), Luke Murray 0-1; Cian Walsh 0-2, Thomas O'Connell 0-2, Éanna McArdle 0-1 (1f). Subs: Eamonn Kenny for Rafferty, John O'Hare 0-2 for Sweeney, Liam O'Connor for McArdle, Tom Murphy for L Murray.

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (DYI).

LANNLÉIRE 2-5

KILKERLEY EMMETS 3-15

Lannléire returned to the Paddy Sheelan Cup with a heavy defeat to Kilkerley Emmets on Sunday morning in Dunleer after Seán Connor’s side upped the gears after half-time.

The sides were, in fact, level at the interval with Lannléire adapting seamlessly in the early stages to go in level, 1-2 to 0-5. Killian Gregory netted for Nicky Malone’s men from a free after just five minutes.

In the second half, a fitter and more slick Kilkerley team took control and ran out convincing winners. Brian Brady and Seán Hand hit 1-2 apiece while Tadhg McEnaney scored from the penalty spot. Bob Murphy hit Lannléire's second goal from a penalty.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Jason Torris, Paul McGeough, Darragh Goodman; Aaron McArdle, Thomas Doyle, Kyle van Rhijn; Caoimhín Maher, Paul Callan; Conal Maher 0-1, Ian Mulroy, Alex Carroll; Colin Murphy 0-2 (1f), Bob Murphy 1-0 (1p), Killian Gregory 1-1 (1-0f). Subs: Pierce Hawkins 0-1, Ciarán Dunne, Darragh Malone, Luke Boylan, Jimmy Kearney, Conor Dunne, Cathal McEvoy, Mathew Malone.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Ultan McEnaney; Cormac Bellew, Cillian Mulligan, Kyle Cotter; Ewan McEnteggart, Andrew McGuill, Brian Brady 1-2; Aaron Crawford, Kieran Murtagh 0-1; Shaun McElroy 0-1, Dan McKeown, Cormac Mallon 0-2; Tadhg McEnaney 1-6, Micheál Begley 0-1, Seán Hand 1-2. Subs: Darragh Conlon for McElroy, Dean Murtagh for McKeown, Conal Quinn for Cotter, Liam Cawley for Brady, Conal McEnaney for Hand, Kieran Lennon for McEnaney.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).

GLEN EMMETS 0-4

ST FECHIN’S 0-9

In the first match of the season, St Fechin’s proved to be the stronger and fitter of the two sides to claim a well-deserved win against Glen Emmets.

Top-scorer Ronan Holcroft got the scoreboard up and running with a fine point from play followed by a well-taken free from a placed ball from Niall McDonnell. Holcroft added a second to his tally after being fouled as he headed to the scoring zone.

The home side made use of the mark and got two points in succession at the end of the first quarter. Holcroft, who was heavily marked throughout the match, put his next free wide but found the target a minute later from placed ball to make it 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time.

The second half saw the dominant Fechin’s bring on plenty of young talent, with eight subs coming on over the half, including three Dolan brothers.

GLEN EMMETS: Damien Grimes; Keith Boylan, Cathal Maguire, Luke McCarthy; Shane Curtis, Danny Grimes, Emmet Delaney; Cian Talbot, Sam Kenny 0-1; Evan English, Eoghan Maguire, Andrew Mooney; Ronan Grufferty, Kealan O’Neill 0-3 (2m, 1f), Keefer Carolan. Subs: Darragh Russell for Boylan, Alex Blakemen Fowler for K Carolan, Robert Byrne for Mooney, Rhys Fordham for English, C Kelly for O’Neill.

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell 0-1 (1f), Alex Smith, David Lally, Colm O’Neill; Lee Grifferty, Niall Devlin, Neal Hodgins; David Collier, Harry Haughney 0-1; Eoghan Ryan, John O’Connell, Joe Corrigan 0-1; Brian Devlin, Ronan Holcroft 0-6 (5f), Adam Kirwan. Subs: Robert McCarthy for Smith, Shane Reilly for O’Neill, James McGlew for Devlin, Cormac Dolan for McDonnell, Kyle Meegan for Ryan, Caelum Dolan for Corrigan, Matthew Burnell for Kirwan, Evan Dolan for Holcroft.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).

CLAN NA GAEL 0-3

ST PATRICK’S 0-11

Jason Woods inspired St Patrick’s to a comfortable victory away to Clan na Gael on Sunday as they got their Paddy Sheelan Cup Group D campaign off to a winning start.

Woods was in fine form in the first half as he landed six points to put his side in a commanding position by the time the half-time whistle sounded.

Martin Breen and Cathal Grogan were also on target for the visitors as they went in at the break with an 0-8 to 0-1 advantage.

The Dundalk side were more competitive after the break but were unable to threaten a comeback on a day when only Robbie Curran and Jason Cullen found the target.

Pat’s remained in control throughout and added second half points from Tadhg O’Connor, Conor Grogan and Cathal Grogan to seal the victory.

CLAN NA GAEL: Seán Smith; Jack Callan, Gerard Curran, Brian McDonnell; Paul Gartland, Craig Long, Mark Lee; Conor Noonan, Shay Coleman; John Byrne, Shane Carroll, Jason Cullen 0-1; Mark McGeown, Robbie Curran 0-2, Liam O’Hanlon.

ST PATRICK’S: Martin McEneaney; Barry Dunne, Pádraig Duffy, Conor Grogan 0-1; Ruairí O’Hagan, Darren O’Hanlon, Joe Connor; Martin Breen 0-1, Thomas McCann; Aidan McCann, Matthew Pagni, Darren Connor; Tadhg O’Connor 0-1, Cathal Grogan 0-2, Jason Woods 0-6. Subs: Cillian White for Duffy, Adam Finnegan for D Connor, Stefan Breen for T McCann, Jack Elvin for O’Hagan, Shane Murphy for O’Connor, Ben McGuinness for Conor Grogan, James Savage for Woods, Daniel Tumilty for O’Hanlon.

REFEREE: James Everard (Dowdallshill).

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS 1-9

MATTOCK RANGERS 2-10

Mattock Rangers had to rally in the second half to get over their neighbours Hunterstown Rovers on Sunday morning.

Trailing by 1-5 to 0-1 early in the first half, the home side looked to be on course for victory. Mattock cheaply gave the ball away and Dean Burns finished off a fine hand-passing move that punished Rangers straightaway.

Glen Matthews also got in on the lively beginning for Colm Donnelly’s men with four points.

However, the visitors' comeback was ignited by an opportunistic Pauric Bannon goal that nestled into the top corner. With fresh legs introduced, Mattock soon took over and top scorer on the day Jack Thompson helped himself to a late goal.

HUNTERSTOWN ROVERS: Marc Ward; Euan Woodlock, Patrick Taaffe, Conor Reaburn; Finn Kelly Dáithí Carroll, Alan Landy; Tony McKenna 0-1, Ryan Ward 0-1; Caolan McCabe, Glen Matthews 0-4, Brendan Lennon; Niall Carrie, Colm Murphy 0-1, Dean Burns 1-1. Sub: Peter Reid.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Caoilte Hickey, Eoin McCluskey, Ben Quaile; James Caraher, Pauric Bannon 1-0, Ronán Kilbane 0-1; Jason Condon, Cillian Hickey; Jack Thompson 1-3, Seán Clarke, Adam Flynn; Oisín McKenna 0-1, Ryan Leneghan, Cathal Fleming 0-2. Subs: Alan Caraher 0-1, Ben McKenna 0-1, Brendan Leacy 0-1, Aaron Smith, Adrian Reid, Dáire Englishby, Robert Holmes.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).

NEWTOWN BLUES 1-14

ST MOCHTA’S 0-16

In a repeat of last year’s final, holders Newtown Blues came out on top again against St Mochta’s in Newfoundwell on Thursday night.

Match-winner that night 12 months ago, Conor Branigan was the hero again with a defining spot-kick that gave the hosts the edge on the night.

New Tipperary addition Seán Flynn helped himself to a welcoming point but Blues maestro Andy McDonnell continued where he left off last season with a brace.

Declan Byrne came off the bench to land seven second half points but despite that tally, Blues would not be caught.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Joe Harte, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, James Moore; Stephen Kerr-Rafferty, Emmet Carolan, Ian Connor 0-1; Andy McDonnell 0-2, Cathal Broderick; Dáire Nally 0-3, Conor Branigan 1-2 (1-0p), Conor McGuirk 0-1; Conor McNamara, Declan McNamara 0-3, Iollan Farrell 0-1. Subs: Johnny Clear for J McDonnell, Coinneach Farrell 0-1 for McNamara.

ST MOCHTA’S Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, Andrew English, Andrew Lennon; Ryan Cash, Conor Garland, Oisín Callan; Seán Flynn 0-1, Liam O’Flaherty; Jake Mason, Jamie Farrell, Danny Kindlon 0-3; Eamonn O’Neill, Gerry Garland 0-2 (2f), Cormac Smyth 0-3 (1f). Subs: Owen Lennon for Cash, Declan Byrne 0-7 (2f) for Mason, Gavyn Short for O’Neill, Jake Mason for Lennon, Liam Kindlon for Callan.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).

ST KEVIN’S 1-8

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 4-9

Naomh Máirtín got off to winning ways in 2023 with a brace of goals in each half to see off plucky intermediate finalists St Kevin’s in Philipstown.

Big Joe McGrane flicked a diagonal ball to the net for the opening goal but Cian Callan kept the hosts in touch and Paul Duff landed a timely goal.

Evan Whelan came up from the back to make it 2-5 to 1-6 in favour of the Monasterboice men at half-time.

Stephen Campbell and substitute Oisín Gray found the net after some slick hand-passing moves as the home side could only muster two points after the interval.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Craig Lynch; Tadhg O Brien, Seán Healy, Colm Egan; Evan Whelan 1-0, Jack Murphy, Paul Murphy; Val Leddy 0-2, Wayne Campbell 0-2; Joe McGrane 1-0, Stephen Campbell 1-0, Jack Lynch 0-1; Thomas Clarke, Conor Whelan 0-4, Ben Callanan. Subs: Oisín Gray 1-1 for Callanan, Adam Booth for Clarke, Cathal Dorian for J Lynch, Jake Neilon for Murphy, Daniel Harmon for McGrane, Seán Faulkner for Healy, Karl Morgan for Booth.

ST KEVIN’S: Caolan McMullan; Daniel O'Connell, Eoin McKenna, Shane Meade; Finbarr Lynch, Dylan Maher, Karl Martin; Seánie Crosbie, Brian Callaghan; Darren McMullan, Evan Maher, Jack Stokes; Cian Callan 0-5, Lee Crosbie 0-1, Paul Duff 1-0. Subs: Adam Cromwell for Lynch, Patrick Clarke 0-1 for Duff, Cian Martin for Stokes, Andrew Hynes for O'Connell, Joe McArdle for L Crosbie, Seán Powderly for McMullan, Thomas Guinan for Callaghan, Colin Byrne for Callan, TJ Doheny 0-1 for D Maher, Niall Gregory for Martin, Emmet Byrne for E Maher.

REFEREE: Gerard Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).

In Group F, Cooley Kickhams came out on top at home to O Raghallaighs on a scoreline of 3-13 to 1-8 at Fr McEvoy Park. Michael Rafferty was the scorer-in-chief for the winners as he finished the game with a total of 1-9.