Paddy Sheelan Cup round one reports

ST MOCHTA’S 2-20 ST KEVIN’S 3-6

St Mochta’s were fast off the mark in the Paddy Sheelan Cup when they proved too strong for St Kevin’s in Darver on Saturday evening.

Declan Byrne illustrated his class once again as he contributed eight points, while goals from Jamie Farrell and Liam O’Flaherty helped the winners ease home.

It was Farrell who found the net in the first half to help his side lead by 1-12 to 2-2 at the break.

A St Kevin’s side that contained a number of their younger players battled throughout and gave themselves hope with goals from Tom Matthews, Lee Crosbie and Brian Callaghan over the hour, However, they were unable to seriously threaten Mochta’s who put the seal on victory with a second half goal from O’Flaherty.

ST MOCHTA’S: Fergus English; David Lennon, Ben Goss-Kieran, Liam Lawlor; Andrew English 0-3, Darren McMahon 0-1, Conor Garland 0-1; Danny Kindlon, Gerry Garland 0-1; Dylan Farrell, Jamie Farrell 1-2, Philly Englishby 0-2; Ciarán McMahon, Declan Byrne 0-8, Cormac Smyth 0-1. Subs: Liam O'Flaherty 1-1 for D Farrell, Oisín Callan for English, Justin McCooey for C McMahon, Gavin Short for J Farrell.

ST KEVIN’S: Brandon Johnson; Andrew Hynes, Finbarr Lynch, Darren McMullan; Keelan Maher, Eoin McKenna 0-1, Shane Meade; Brian Callaghan 1-0, Cian Callan 0-2, Evan Doheny, Karl Martin 0-1, TJ Doheny 0-1; Tom Matthews 1-0, Lee Crosbie 1-0, Ronan Sands. Subs: Adam Cromwell 0-1 for Martin, Seán Powderly for Maher, Josh Finlay for Johnson, Mossie Guinan for Matthews, Cillian McCullough for Sands, Cian Martin for E Doheny, Dylan Maher for Powderly

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells)

ROCHE EMMETS 1-12 KILKERLEY EMMETS 3-4

A second half goal from Eugene Murray helped Roche Emmets overcome Kilkerley Emmets in the Sheelan Cup derby on Saturday evening at Darver.

Mark Byrne opened with a point for Roche only for Ewan McEnteggart to reply to level. Four scores from Barry O'Hare, with one in the middle for Byrne, put Roche six up but just before the half ended Cathal Bellew goaled and O'Hare hit his fifth to make it 0-7 to 1-1.

Roche hit first point after the break and followed with a goal from Murray, while Shaun McElroy pointed for Kilkerley. Byrne, Seán Dawe and O'Hare closed out Roche’s scoring.

Kilkerley then hit a purple patch 0-2 from Conal McEnaney and goals from Bellew and Fintan Brady left it 1-12 to 3-4. However, they were unable to complete the comeback and Roche held out for the win.

ROCHE: Evin Quigley; Dermot Carthy, Seán Dawe 0-1, Andrew Carroll; David O’Connell, Glen Stewart, Aidan Grant; David Quigley, Eugene Murray 1-0; Dáire Reilly, Kevin Callaghan 0-1, Caoimhín Reilly; Mark Byrne 0-3, Barry O’Hare 0-6, Shane Byrne 0-1. Subs: Adam Fee for K Callaghan, Liam Rice for A Carroll, Tom Quigley for D Reilly, Jack McKay for C Reilly.

KILKERLEY: Rian Hand; Eoghan Smyth, Barra McCarthy, James Bellew; Ewan McEnteggart 0-1, Cillian Muligan, Fintan Brady 1-0; Aaron Crawford, Liam Cawley; Shaun McElroy 0-1, Daniel McKeown, Fionn Cumiskey; Ultan McEnaney, Conal McEnaney 0-2, Cathal Bellew 2-1. Subs: Conal Brady for McCarthy, Conal Quinn for U McEnaney, McCarthy for J Bellew, McEnaney for Hand.

REFEREE: Peter Hoey (Young Irelands)

NEWTOWN BLUES 1-8 ST FECHIN’S 1-7

A penalty goal from Emmet Carolan in the dying minutes of the second half secured the points for Newtown Blues at Newfoundwell on Thursday night.

Played in blustery, winter conditions, it took both teams a while to get to grips with the wind. Blues were first off the mark with two points but Fechin’s scored the opening goal through Neal Hodgins as they went in at the break with a 1-4 to 0-5 lead.

The lead changed hands a number of times in the second half with Johnny McDonnell and Jamie Kelly on target for Blues, while Ryan Walsh and Niall McDonnell replied for the visitors. Entering the closing stages, it looked as if Fechin’s would hold on for the win only for Carolan to settle the issue with a goal from the spot.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Dean Martin; Conor Ayson, Thomas Costello, Evan McConnon; Alan Connor 0-1, Emmet Carolan 1-0, Jack Murphy; Chris Reid, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly 0-1; Emmet Murray, Ian Connor 0-1, Jamie Kelly 0-2); Conor Moore, Johnny McDonnell 0-3, Tristan Kierans

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell 0-1; Cian Gorman, Cathal Doherty, Aaron McGlew; Alex Smith, David Collier, Neal Hodgins 1-0; Pauric O’Donohoe, Evan Kelly; Joe Corrigan 0-2, Colm O’Neill 0-1, John O’Connell; Ryan Walsh 0-3, Brian Devlin, Matthew Flanagan. Subs: Mikey McMahon for Doherty, Jack Murray for Hodgins, Conor Sweeney for Smith, Matthew Burnell for Devlin.

REFEREE: Tadhg Rooney (Hunterstown)

O RAGHALLAIGH’S 4-10 CLAN NA GAEL 1-6

O Raghallaigh’s made a winning start to the new season when they proved too strong for Clan na Gael at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

After a tight first half, the hosts upped the pace in the second half and were 13-point winners in the end.

At the interval, the Drogheda side were leading by just 1-4 to 1-3, with Paul Martin’s goal keeping the visitors in touch.

However, Clans were unable to maintain the effort in the second half and three goals from the O Raghallaigh’s helped them to a comfortable win.

O RAGHALLAIGH’S: Joe Flanagan; James Morgan, Kevin Magee, Matthew Moore; Emmet King, Chris Smith, Joe Meehan; Eoin Moore, Ben Sweeney; Cillian Curran, Olan Walshe, Ewan Sweeney; Tony Smith, Ben Rogan, Connal Rice. Subs: Danny Reilly for T Smith, Kyle McElroy for Rice, Connor Browne for Flanagan, Gordon Yorke for M. Moore, Ciarán Reilly for Walshe, Ollie Clutterbuck for Curran.

CLAN NA GAEL: Cillian Rice; Craig Long, Craig Callan, Tiarnan Weldon; Paul Crewe 0-2, John Byrne, Reece O’Hanlon; Conor Noonan, Gerard Curran 0-1; Paul Gore, Mark Newell, Jason Cullen; Seán O’Hanlon, Paul Martin 1-1, Shane Carroll. Subs: Mark McGeown for Carroll, Mikey Doyle for Cullen, Gavin Gaffey for Newell, Shay Coleman for Curran, Andrew Duffy for Martin.

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra)

MATTOCK RANGERS 2-13 DUNDALK GAELS 0-9

A second half penalty from county panellist Cathal Fleming was enough for home side Mattock Rangers to shake off a determined Dundalk Gaels side in Collon on Sunday.

The visitors led 0-7 to 0-5 in the opening half with the aid of the strong breeze and the excellent mark taking of full-forward Tomas Cavanagh.

Rangers were wasteful in the opening half and were more accurate in the second with evergreen Adrian Reid finding the target on numerous occasions and a late goal from substitute Ben McKenna.

MATTOCK: Jamie Mulholland; Ben Markey 0-1, Cillian Hickey, Eoin McCloskey; Brendan Leacy, Cathal Clarke, Darren Henry; Dan Bannon, Jason Condon; Jack Thompson 0-1, Adrian Reid 0-5, Terry Donegan; Cathal Fleming 1-5, Seán Clarke, Oisín McKenna. Subs: Ben McKenna 1-0, James Caraher, Alan Caraher, Andy Lee, Caoilte Hickey.



DUNDALK GAELS: Conor Boyle; Eamonn Kenny, Tom Murphy, James Lynch; Paul McCrave, David McComish, Jamie Lee 0-1; Luke Murray, Oisín Murray 0-1; Liam Lynch, Seán McCann 0-2, Mark Hanna 0-1; Ryan Coleman 0-2, Tomas Cavanagh 0-2, Chris Sweeney. Subs: Aaron Culligan, Luke Conlon, Ronan Shields, Paul McCrave.

REFEREE: Derek Ryan (Sean O’Mahony’s)

COOLEY KICKHAMS 1-11 ST JOSEPH’S 0-10

This proved to be a game of two halves as Cooley Kickhams picked up the first win of the year in Fr McEvoy Park at the expense of St Joseph’s.

Cooley, with two McDaids in the full-back line, kept the Joe’s to one point in the first half and at the other end, Peter Shields found the net to give Kickhams a healthy 1-8 to 0-1 interval lead.

Joe’s came roaring back into the contest in the second half but despite Conall Smyth and Evan McEntaggart’s best efforts, the home side would not be denied.

COOLEY: Neil Gallagher; Ian Arnold, Eoin McDaid, Dáire McDaid; Gerry Malone, Dean McGreehan, Joe Mee; Ross Magennis, Peter Thornton; James O’Reilly 0-2, Enda O’Neill 0-1, Peter Shields 1-1; Michael Rafferty, Fearghal Malone 0-4, Patrick Johnston 0-2. Subs: Gerard White, Calum O’Hanlon, Aaron Carolan, Aodhan O’Hanlon, Cormac Malone 0-1, Thomas McCarragher, Eddie Kirwan.

ST JOSEPH’S: Jordan Mackin; Ian McDonnell, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Potts; Conor Neary 0-1, David Kieran, Nathan Todd; Jack Mulligan 0-2, Gabriel Bell 0-2; Evan McEntaggart 0-1, Alan McKenna, Killian McDonnell 0-1; Cian Sheridan, Dáire Smyth, Conall Smyth 0-3. Subs: Lorcan McGeeney, Thomas McGuinness, Shane Barron.

REFEREE: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)

ST BRIDE’S 2-18 NAOMH FIONNBARRA 0-2

St. Bride's recorded a comprehensive win over Naomh Fionnbarra at DkIT on Sunday.

Played in very windy conditions, goals from Kevin Hearty in either half were key, but Finbarr’s struggled throughout with Jack Butterly and Ciarán Markey landing their only points of the game in the first half to make it 1-8 to 0-2.

Discipline was an issue for the Barrs in the second half and playing without the full complement allowed the Knockbridge men to clock up a big win.

ST BRIDE’S: Darren Breen; Ronan Bailey, Cillian Kirk 0-1, Daniel McArdle; Evan Wynne, Michael Keane, Ross Murnaghan; Bernard Laverty 0-1, Robert McCaughey 0-2; Anthony Fitzpatrick, Emmet Kirk 0-2, Seán Brennan; Ciarán Deane 0-1, Seán Marry 0-3, Kevin Hearty 2-5. Subs: Michael Fitzpatrick 0-1, Brian Faul, Kieran McArdle 0-2, Frank Noonan, Darren Bailey, Nathan Kirk, Jarlath Cassidy, James Sherry, Ciarán Brennan.

NAOMH FIONNBARRA: Nicholas Butterly; Hugh Mc Grane, Kalum Regan, Oisín Madden; Stephen Doyle, Cormac Reynolds, Kalum Regan; Matthew O'Reilly, Hugh Osborne; Brendan Simms, Conor Osbourne, Michael McArdle; Ciarán Murphy, Jack Butterly 0-1, Ciarán Markey 0-1. Sub: Liam Markey.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)

GERALDINES 3-10 YOUNG IRELANDS 1-6

Geraldines raced into the new season with a bang with a powerful start that could not be caught by Dundalk Young Irelands at DkIT.

Gers’ corner-forward Ben Gartlan had two goals in the net before Irelands registered a score. The game was almost sealed when Shane O’Hanlon found the net to make 3-4 to 0-3 at half-time.

Liam McStravick did come off the bench to find the net to provide the scoreline with some gloss in the finish for the well-beaten Marist outfit.

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Paddy Hoey, Seán Thornton, Paul Clarke; Brian Cafferty, Gareth Neacy, Ryan Brennan; Matthew Corcoran, Michael Rogers 0-1; Josh Arrowsmith 0-1, John McCrohan, Fearghal McDonald 0-2; Ben Gartlan 2-2, Shane O’Hanlon 1-2, Danny Nordone. Sub: Conor Rafferty 0-2.

YOUNG IRELANDS: Fergal Sheekey; Peter McCourt, Ciarán Murray, Cian O Naraigh; Jamie Browne, Dean Maguire 0-1, Oisín McCabe; Ruairí Kelly 0-1, Derek Rogers; Caolan McCabe, Cian O’Donoghue, Peter Nixon; Jordan O’Donoghue 0-2, Cathal Ferriter 0-2, Alan Hanks. Subs: Con O’Donoghue, Aaron Fee, Jack McArdle, Jack McKenna, Liam McStravick 1-0, Jay O’Hagan, Brendan Pendergast, Stephen Bellew

REFEREE: Paul Finnegan (St Patrick’s)