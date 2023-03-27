Paddy Sheelan Cup and Shield reports

Paddy Sheelan Cup

ST FECHIN’S 0-8

ARDEE ST MARY’S 0-12

It was the visitors to Páirc Naomh Feichín who put their mark on the game from the off in what was a very one-sided first half. The Ardee side raced ahead, clocking up eight unanswered points in the first 20 minutes.

Forward Caelum Dolan finally got the home side on the scoreboard with a fine point from play followed by another from Harry Haughney but St Mary’s finish up the half with another point to go in at the break 0-9 to 0-2 ahead.

The second half was a much more keenly contested affair, Niall McDonnell pointed the first of three from placed balls, St Mary's answered with two from play. But Fechin’s went up a gear and with a few fresh legs made a number of runs at the opposition’s defence, culminating in scores from James McGlew, Neal Hodgins, Harry Haughney and Niall McDonnell (2).

Fechin’s had clawed back the deficit to three points with five minutes to go but it was just a step too far and the Mary's added one more from a free in the closing seconds to claim their place in the semi-final.

ARDEE ST MARYS: James McGillick; Jay Crawley, Conor Keenan, Ben Clarke; Kian Moran, Evan Malone, Carl Gillespie 0-2; Cillian Keenan, Robbie Leavy; Dean Matthews, Paudy Clarke 0-3, Darragh McCoy; Luke Matthews 0-3, Ronan Carroll 0-2, Darren Clarke 0-2. Subs: David Rooney for B Clarke, Conor O’Brien for Gillespie, Richard Rogers for McCoy, Caolan O’Callaghan for Carroll, Nathan Carroll for P Clarke, Michael Szostakowski for Leavy.

ST FECHIN’S: Niall McDonnell 0-3; Robert McCarthy, Cian Gorman, Colm O'Neill; Neal Hodgins 0-1, Shane Reilly, Cathal O'Reilly; David Collier, Harry Haughney 0-2; James McGlew 0-1; John O'Connell, Joe Corrigan; Adam Kirwan, Caelum Dolan 0-1, Lee Grifferty. Subs: Alex Smith for O'Reilly, Brian Devlin for Grifferty, Eoin Hackett for O'Neill, Ben Savage for McCarthy, Evan Dolan for C Dolan, Matthew Burnell for Kirwan, Cormac Dolan for McDonnell.

REFEREE: Cathal Sweeney (Stabannon Parnells).

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN 2-9

KILKERLEY EMMETS 0-10

Two first half goals sent Naomh Máirtín on their way to a Paddy Sheelan Cup date with Ardee St Mary’s, which will be the first meeting of the sides since the senior championship semi-final.

Joe McGrane’s first goal provided Declan McCoy’s side the perfect start made from a fantastic Jack Murphy pass.

Emmets’ first half points came from Tadhg McEnaney brace, Cormac Mallon and Micheál Begley and all that good work was wiped out with a second Jocks’ goal from Craig Lynch.

Three second half points from Begley was the bright spark but the Monasterboice outfit expertly closed out the game at home. Youngster Paul Murphy, son of referee Stephen, impressed with two scores in the win.

NAOMH MAIRTIN: Joe Gordon; Tadhg O’Brien, Thomas Sullivan, Cathal Dorian; Evan Whelan, Jack Murphy 0-1, Paul Murphy 0-2; Val Leddy, Wayne Campbell; Stephen Campbell, Ben Callanan 0-1, Joe McGrane 1-0; Craig Lynch 1-0, Conor Whelan 0-6 Jack Lynch. Subs: Oisín Gray for C Lynch, Charlie Murphy for Murphy, Adam Booth-Dorian, Thomas Rooney for McGrane, Daniel Harmon for Callanan.

KILKERLEY EMMETS: Ultan McEnaney; Cormac Bellew, Cillian Mulligan, Ciarán Clarke; Fintan Brady, Andrew McGuill, Ronan Deary; Aaron Crawford, Kieran Murtagh; Cormac Mallon 0-2, Cathal Bellew, Brian Brady 0-1; Tadhg McEnaney 0-4, Micheál Begley 0-3, Conal McEnaney. Subs: Fionn Cumiskey for Murtagh, Darragh Conlon for C McEnaney, Kyle Cotter for Clarke, Aidan Corrigan for T McEnaney.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).

MATTOCK RANGERS 1-9

ST MOCHTA’S 1-7

Mattock Rangers once again turned the tide after half-time to claim their Paddy Sheelan semi-final place with an excellent second half showing in Collon.

For the third time this season, Rangers rallied back to take victory after half-time as they came out on top by two points in the end.

Despite Declan Byrne being ruled out with injury the visitors led 1-2 to 0-3 thanks to a fine Louth Village goal. Upon the resumption, Alan Caraher came on and provided an injection to Mattock by palming to the net. Ben McKenna clipped over frees and Mochta’s could not pull back the deficit.

MATTOCK RANGERS: Stephen Smith; Ben Markey, Eoin McCloskey, Ben Quaile; Pauric Bannon, Dáire Englishby, Rónán Kilbane; Jason Condon, Ben McKenna 0-3; Terry Donegan 0-1, Brendan Leacy, Robert Holmes 0-2; Oisín McKenna, Aaron O’Brien, James Caraher. Subs: Alan Caraher 1-0

ST MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; Liam Lawlor, David Lennon, Andy Lennon; Ryan Cash, Andrew English, Owen Lennon; Seán Flynn, Liam O’Flaherty; Philip Englishby, Gavyn Shortt, Oisín Callan; Cormac Smyth, Eamonn O’Neill, Gerry Garland.

REFEREE: Damien Connor (St Patrick’s).

Paddy Sheelan Shield

DREADNOTS 0-15

O’CONNELL’S 0-10

Dreadnots advanced to the next round of the Sheelan Shield when they had five points to spare over O’Connell’s at Clogherhead on Saturday night.

The visitors went three points up with scores by Stuart Osborne, Pádraig McCahey and Niall Conlon before the home side replied with the next five with a brace by Páraic Smith and the others from Darragh Shevlin, Barry Faulkner and Aaron Scullion.

The ’Bellingham team responded with another three points, all frees from the boot of Conlon. However, the Clogher side finished the half stronger and landed another three points before the half-time whistle with a brace for Smith and the other from Shevlin, to leave the score at the break 0-8 to 0-6.

The visitors started the second half well and went into the lead after they landed the first four points of the half with scores from Osborne and three from Conlon, to go two points in front after 40 minutes.

Unfortunately, for O’Connell’s, those were their last scores of the and the Clogher side went back in front with points from Smith, Pádraig Rath and Calum Skinnedar with 10 minutes to go.

The home side landed another four points before the final whistle with one from Shevlin and another three from Smith to take his tally for the night to 0-8.

DREADNOTS: Ciarán Cunningham; Alex Bolger, Pádraig Rath 0-1, Joshua Kirwan; Aaron Scullion 0-1, Barry Faulkner 0-1, Cathal Lynch; Conor Faulkner, Ciarán Finnegan; Sam Reilly, Páraic Smith 0-8, Darragh Shevlin 0-3; Fergal McGuigan, Calum Skinnedar 0-1, Oscar McKenna. Subs: Adam Cassidy, Ciarán Caffrey.

O’CONNELL’S: John Brennan; Jack McGeough, Conor Byrne, Liam Kiernan; Nathan Carragher, Conor Culligan, Emmet Byrne; Cailum Woods, Seán Cairns; Cian O’Dwyer, Stuart Osborne 0-2, Pádraig McCahey 0-1; Dara McDonnell, Bernard Osborne, Niall Conlon 0-7. Subs: Cian Geeney for Osborne, Tadgh Kearney for Kiernan, Alan McGovern for McCahey, Jake Kearney for McDonnell, Pádraig McCahey for Conlon, Liam Kiernan for Carragher.

REFEREE: Gerry Corrigan (Mattock Rangers).

CLAN NA GAEL 2-11

LANNLEIRE 1-9

Clan na Gael and Lannléire played their part in an entertaining contest in Darver on Saturday evening, with the Dundalk men enjoying the victory, helped by goals either side of the half-time whistle by Gavin Gaffey.

The sides were level at the interval, 1-5 each, with Lannleire's goal scored by Bob Murphy after 13 minutes of play. Lannléire ’keeper Liam Callan produced a couple of top saves in the opening half but was unable to prevent Clans recording their first major just before the break.

Clans got the opening score of the second half, a goal on 33 minutes, with Gaffey again on the mark.

Lannléire battled away throughout the second period with Paul Callan (2) and Ian Mulroy kicking some lovely points from play. However, some wayward shooting from the Dunleer men in the final quarter left them five points in arrears when referee Declan Dunne blew his whistle for full-time, with Liam O’Hanlon and Jason Cullen on target for the Dundalk men.

CLAN NA GAEL: CIllian Rice; Jack Callan, Gerard Curran, Brian McDonnell; John Byrne, Paul Crewe 0-1, Shane Carroll; Robbie Curran 0-1, Conor Noonan; Jason Cullen 0-2, Mark McGeown 0-1, Mark Lee; Liam O’Hanlon 0-3, Seán O’Hanlon, Gavin Gaffey 2-2. Sub: Paul Gore 0-1.

LANNLÉIRE: Liam Callan; Alex Carroll, Paul McGeough, Jason Torris; Laurence McEntee 0-1, Thomas Doyle, Darragh Goodman; Caoimhín Maher, Paul Callan 0-2; Colin Murphy, Bob Murphy 1-0, Kyle van Rhijn 0-1; Darragh Malone 0-1, Ian Mulroy 0-3, Killian Gregory 0-1. Subs: Cathal McEvoy for Carroll, Ciarán Dunne for C Murphy.

REFEREE: Declan Dunne (John Mitchel’s).

ROCHE EMMETS 1-12

ST BRIDE’S 0-4

Roche Emmets eased into the second round of the Paddy Sheelan Shield thanks to a comfortable victory over St Bride’s on Saturday evening.

The Faughart side were always in control of this encounter in Darver and a goal by Mark Byrne gave them a six-point cushion at the break as they went in leading by 1-6 to 0-3.

With the result never in doubt, the second half proved to be a rather tame affair with Bride’s – who finished with 14 men – managing just one further score. Points by Kevin Callaghan, Finn Conlon and Luke O’Connell helped Roche to claim a comfortable win.

ROCHE EMMETS: Dan O’Connell 0-1; Dermot Carthy, Aidan Grant, Adam McKay; Andrew Carroll, James McDonnell, Harry O’Connell; Glen Stewart 0-2, Martin Carroll; Jack McKay, Fionn Connolly, Marc Murphy; Kevin Callaghan 0-3, Shane Byrne 0-2, Mark Byrne 1-0. Subs: Luke O’Connell 0-2, Conor Callan, Evin Quigley, Finn Conlon 0-1, Kevin Quigley, Tom Quigley, John Hayden, Ryan Rice-Martin 0-1, Taylor Ward, Paul Carroll.

ST BRIDE’S: Patrick Reilly; Ronan Bailey, Brian Faul; Andrew Smyth, Cillian Kirk, James Sherry; Bernard Laverty, Jake McNamara; Aodhán Fitzpatrick, Neil Thornton, Ciarán Deane; Michael Keane, Pauric Routledge, Nathan Kirk. Sub: Emmet Kirk.

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).

GLEN EMMETS 0-9

ST KEVIN’S 2-10

Cian Callan and TJ Doheny both found the net in a matter of minutes to push St Kevin’s into the next round of the Paddy Sheelan Shield at Glen Emmets’ expense.

The hosts failed to score in the second half while the deadly Philipstown duo struck gold in the 37th and 38th minute to secure victory.

Kealan O’Neill and the impressive Sam Kenny around midfield looked to have done enough for the Tullyallen men before their second half collapse.

Fresh from receiving a Lennon Cup All Star during the week, Adam Cromwell pitched in with two points in the comeback win for the visitors.

GLEN EMMETS: Damien Grimes; Conor Stafford, Andrew Mooney, Luke McCarthy; Robert Byrne 0-1, Cathal Maguire, Conor Kelly; Sam Kenny 0-3, Seán Byrne; Evan English, Eoghan Maguire, Tom Grimes; Alex Blakeman Fowler, Cian Talbot 0-1, Keelan O’Neill 0-4. Subs: Emmet Delaney for Stafford, Ronan Grufferty for Grimes, Rhys Fordham for Blakeman-Flower, Conor Byrne for S Byrne.

ST KEVIN’S: Danny Crosbie; Andrew Hynes, Finbarr Lynch, Seán Powderly; Niall Gregory, Shane Meade 0-1, Darren McMullan; Seánie Crosbie 0-1, Adam Cromwell 0-2; Conor Rogers, TJ Doheny 1-2, Thomas Guinan; Cian Callan 1-3, Evan Maher 0-1, Patrick Clarke.

REFEREE: Bryan Smith (O Raghallaighs).