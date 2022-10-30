Paddy McGuinness was loved, a legend, and the most honorary of Roche men

Of all the managers that I’ve had over the years – be it at development squad, club or colleges’ level – there was only one who I remained in regular contact with, the one who had the most profound impact on me as a player, Paddy McGuinness.

It can be hard to describe what exactly it was about him that made his enigma, that made him so special, almost infectious, to be around. I remember getting a lineball one night in a Sheelan Cup match and him in my ear – ‘relax, take your time’ or something along those lines. The intended target was found up the pitch and “great pass, super” rang in my ears.

You learn something from every person that ever coached you – things you would do but more often things you would not do if you were in charge of a team. With Paddy, the lessons were vital and hence, he has been referred to often in this column over the past year. “Championships don’t come in lucky bags,” was one memorable quip of his that has often been relayed to teams I’ve since been involved with.

He led my club, Roche Emmets, to a first championship title in 22 years in 2019. During the season, we had conversations about me going back and playing having taken a couple of terms away. Personally, I wasn’t quite ready for it and while not having the medal or memories of the celebrations isn’t a regret at all, I do wonder what it would have been like to work with Paddy from the start of his reign.

In early January, 2020, I met Paddy for a chat at the Major’s Hollow roundabout, not far from his Ravensdale home. We sat talking for nearly an hour and after the conflab, there wasn’t a wall big enough to stop me from running through if that’s what was asked.

Speaking to a mate in Reaghstown on Sunday morning, shortly after the news of Paddy’s passing filtered through, he was referred to as “unique”. There aren’t too many managers or coaches who are thought so highly of in every place they have been, but then Paddy wasn’t really like too many others.

He sent me through a text message in the days after Louth won the Division 3 title at Croke Park last spring. There, in his home, he and Tommy Durnin – a prodigy of his in Westerns – stood with the league trophy, a smile etched across their faces. Mickey Harte had got him involved, doing a bit of video analysis work. Not even illness could stop the legend in his tracks.

Covid hit within a few months of my return to Roche and then came the shocking news about Paddy’s health. As a group, we all made a personal video, which was compiled and sent to him by one of the lads. He would, however, remain as manager. There at training, in all weathers. Unfortunately, though, he couldn’t do what he once did and if fate had been kinder all round, who knows how many more special things could have happened.

As a friend said just the other day, before Paddy kicked his last ball, “Paddy absolutely loved Roche. Had he not been sick, he could well still be here”. Even up to last year, when his health began to wane, he was at matches and texting away to find out how we were getting on.

Out of the blue, in early July, he got in touch via WhatsApp – “Roche could win it if they believe”. Win an intermediate championship? Really? Had we all had Paddy’s faith, as a group, perhaps we’d have crossed the semi-final hurdle instead of bowing out.

I’d even thought about asking him in to speak with our U21s in the next few weeks until hearing that he had fought his last battle. He was somebody who got Roche, and we responded to him, as a group.

Paddy was unique, a special person with envious man-management skills. He won championship medals as a player with Geraldines and in charge of both Killeavy and Roche. Not a bad record to have given he managed only four clubs.

And, as a tear rolls down the face, there is really little more that can be added. Paddy was loved, a legend, and the most honorary of Roche men.

May he rest in peace.