Paddy Lynch’s late major fires St Fechin’s into Louth SHC final after big win over Knockbridge

Knockbridge 2-17 St Fechin’s 3-22

Paddy Lynch struck a last gasp goal, adding to his earlier haul of 0-11, to send St Fechin’s into a fourth senior hurling championship final in a row on Thursday night.

It had looked as though the Termonfeckin natives would be in limbo after frees by Shane Fennell and Ronan Byrne had reduced Knockbridge’s deficit to five points in time added on at the end of the second half.

Given the holders, Fechin’s, had gone under by that margin in their previous encounter with Naomh Moninne, they needed to win by a greater tally and duly, a quality move involving sharp handling by Ryan Walsh and Ruairí­ Morrissey sent Lynch in the clear and the ace finisher bulleted the sliotar past Conor Kerrigan, and drew a loud belch of delight from the Beaulieu natives’ vocal congregation.

In turn, Knockbridge must now overcome Moninne, who were out in force to take in proceedings from the bank at St Brigid’s Park, by seven points in their round three encounter to avoid the ignominy of a first-ever group stage departure.

The Reds trudged despondently off the sod post-match having been outplayed and outbattled by a Fechin’s side that displayed the more vivid hunger and determination all through. Although the play of Tipperary-native Seán Flynn, on his senior championship debut, was a bright light for the Knockbridge men. Each of his six registers were of the highest quality, including a rocket to the roof of the net inside 10 minutes, a notch which gave the ‘Bridge a lead despite Fechin’s starting the match on top.

But the Hoops were still in the ascendency and their rich complement of Louth players were delivering with Seán Hodgins (2), Ryan Walsh and Seán Kerrisk (2) contributing both on the scoreboard and in general play. Indeed, on occasions, only for a slack final pass, the champions would have been in receipt of gilt-edged opportunities.

They took the lead midway through the opening period when full-forward Micheál Byrne pulled successfully on David Stephenson’s dropping free, connecting flush in sending the leather past the helpless Kerrigan for a goal.

A scrappy – and avoidable – concession at the other end kept Knockbridge in the reckoning, Flynn profiting from Fechins’ inability to clear their lines, but the winners took a firm grip on the affair during the second quarter. A wonderful sideline conversion by Lynch set in motion a run whereby Fechin’s hit 1-6 to a three-point reply, going to half-time consoled by a 2-14 to 2-7 advantage.

Kerrisk was the creator of their second major as having gone on a blistering solo run, he picked out Seaghan Connelly who rifled to the net, having earlier drawn a quite sensational stop from Kerrigan.

Louth senior footballer Paul Mathews entered the fray for Fechin’s after half-time and he promptly split the posts with an audacious effort and when Byrne, Lynch and Walsh registered in succession, the gap was eight.

Back came the Reds, now favoured by the diminishing gust, as experienced pair Shane Fennell and Ronan Byrne pointed frees either side of a superb score by Flynn from an acute angle.

The gap was reduced to four with less than 15 minutes to go, although Kerrisk and Lynch (2) delivered on time to seemingly nudge their side into a comfortable place. Knockbridge’s veterans had other ideas, however, and there was a tenseness about the closing stages in spite of the outcome being pretty much settled.

That was until Lynch dispatched expertly with the penultimate puck of proceedings, leaving Knockbridge’s Paddy Kelly Cup chase teetering perilously.

KNOCKBRIDGE: Conor Kerrigan; Andrew Smyth, Ronan Byrne 0-2 (2f), Ricky McKeown; James Costelloe, Andrew McCrave, Conor Quigley; Ronan Mulholland, Liam Molloy 0-1 (1f); Adam Plunkett, David Kettle 0-1, Gareth Hall; Brian Coughlan, Seán Flynn 2-4, Shane Fennell 0-9 (6f, 2 65s). Sub: Robert Wallace for Plunkett (52).

ST FECHIN’S: Dan O’Neill; Conor Higgins, Oisín Byrne, Cormac McAuley; David Stephenson 0-1 (1f), Peter Fortune, Conor Mathews; Donal Ryan, Seán Hodgins 0-2; Seán Kerrisk 0-3, Seaghan Conneely 1-0, Ryan Walsh 0-2; Jack Murray, Micheál Byrne 1-1, Paddy Lynch 1-11 (0-6f, 0-2 65s, 0-1 sideline). Subs: Paul Mathews 0-1 for Murray (HT), Cathal Ryan for Stephenson (HT), Ross Berkery 0-1 for Hodgins (44).

REFEREE: Kevin Brady (Dundalk Gaels).