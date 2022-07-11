Packed Tyrone master Louth in Garvaghy

Louth made the daunting trip to the Tyrone Centre of Excellence in Garvaghy last Wednesday evening to face masters’ champions Tyrone in round five of the All-Ireland series.

The game was played at a high tempo with Tyrone having the majority of the possession in the opening period, and Louth working hard to deny them too much space within the scoring zones.

That said, the Red Hands opened the scoring with a point followed by a well-worked goal shortly after.

Louth hit back almost immediately with a great ball over the top to find Damien Connor who would calmly found the net when through one-on-one with the Tyrone goalkeeper.

Thereafter, Tyrone found another gear, with a mixture of excellent kickpassing and effective running off the ball to add on some great points before the half-time whistle.

Louth, to their credit, were working extremely hard but found that when in possession, the Tyrone team closed them down very quickly. The second half followed a similar path, Tyrone using their formidable bench to great effect, never allowing the pace of the game to drop and always keeping Louth on the back foot.

The Reds gamely battled on and were rewarded with some well-taken points in the second half but the gulf between both teams was too much.

Tyrone had multiple All-Ireland winners in their ranks, with Ciarán Gourley, Conor Gormley and Stephen O'Neill all in the starting 15, while ex-Fermanagh star Marty McGrath was one of the subs introduced in the second period.

The game was certainly an enjoyable encounter, with Tyrone very complimentary about the effort put in by a gallant Louth side.

Louth: Seamus Quigley; Pádraig Murray, Tommy Donegan, Paul Prendergast; David O'Donoghjue, Noel Tuite, Peter Hughes; Seán Gogarty, Shane Sweeney; Ollie Ginty, Paul Burke 0-1, Trevor Hilliard 0-1; Damien Connor 1-1, Mark Brennan, John Moroney 0-2. Subs: Mark Carr, Peter Tuite, Ronan Lucid, Ronan McElroy 0-1.