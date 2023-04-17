Over 40 sets of brothers have played for Louth at senior level – are there more, though?

Liam and Tom Jackson are regulars in the Louth senior team and are one of three sets of brothers on the county panel. Picture: Sportsfile

While the likelihood of Louth fielding a set of brothers during Sunday’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Westmeath is slim, the county have three pair in their squad for the championship, maintaining a strong Wee tradition.

The injury sustained by Tom Jackson, which is likely to rule him out for some time, ends the prospect of Mickey Harte selecting a side that involves any sibling flavour, given the Ardee St Mary’s clubman has been a regular for the Reds alongside elder brother Liam, but the Jacksons remain in an exclusive club alongside Donal and Páraic McKenny (St Mary’s) and Jack and Ciarán Murphy (St Patrick’s).

Louth had started the year with four duets, which placed them among the nationwide leaders in this regard, but the withdrawal by Declan Byrne leaves the injury-stricken Ciarán, who will be out for a while, as a lone ranger.

Over the decades, though, several Wee teams have included those with blood in common. Currently serving as joint-manager of the Louth minors, David Reid lined out with Adrian Reid, with the Mattock Rangers pair’s father, Damien, and uncle, Seán, starring for the Reds in the 1970s and into the ’80s.

Ross and Dáire Nally (Newtown Blues) and the Byrnes (St Mochta’s) followed their old men, Colm Nally and Brendan Byrne, into the red jersey as well. Brendan and John (Donzie) Byrne togged out for the county’s seniors in a previous era too.

The Finnegans – Ray and Dessie – were regulars for many years under Eamonn McEneaney and Peter Fitzpatrick respectively, playing in the Leinster final of 2010. Indeed, the St Patrick’s legends would have taken on Mattock’s Brennan brothers – David and Mark – on several high-profile occasions while also featuring alongside them for Louth.

Columnist Seamus O’Hanlon had the honour of playing alongside Kevin and Cathal for Clan na Gael and the Wee men, while his son, Shane, featured in the 2014 Leinster SFC defeat by Kildare.

The famous Leechs – Joey (O Raghallaighs), Liam (Newtown Blues) and Mickey (O Raghallaighs and Blues) – wore the St Brigid’s cross on their breasts, as did the five Judge brothers of Blues fame, Jim, Paul, Malachy, Oliver and Peter.

David and Ken Reilly won four senior championship medals with Stabannon Parnells and provided strength on the Louth sides of the 1990s. Patrick Reilly, David’s son, carried on the tradition during the last decade.

There were the Mulligans – Pat, Noel and David – of St Joseph’s, Cooley Kickhams’ Tony and Colm McCarragher, Eamonn and Noel Cluskey (Sean McDermott’s), Young Irelands clubmen Derek and Dean Maguire, and, of course, Brian and Davy McDonnell, Dundalk Gaels.

Back in time, Frank and Kevin Lynch (Geraldines) were selected and another brother, Phil, was on the county junior team in 1957, the year in which Frank claimed his All-Ireland senior medal.

Mickey and Jimmy McDonnell achieved the brotherly feat, as did Jimmy’s sons, Jimmy junior and Ollie (St Joseph’s), while Tom, a ’57 hero, and Jim Conlon played for Louth in the late 1940s and ’50s on behalf of Stabannon Parnells.

Credit to Joe Carroll, the long-serving Dundalk Democrat writer, for unearthing several more…

Michael and Turlough McDonnell (St Mary’s) lined out in the 1970s, Mickey, Alan and Ken Rooney followed from the same club, along with Jim and Nickey Roe, Tom and Michael Rice and, of course, Kevin and Paddy Beahan, while Harry, Peter and Martin McCarthy rose from Cooley Kickhams duty.

Kilkerley Emmets’ Pete, Pat and Terry Lennon played for Louth seniors, with Terry’s son, Shane, at full-forward on the 2010 side, as did Paidin, Fergal and Peter O’Hare. Jim and Eugene Duffy were ‘Dundalk Gaels’ of note and progressed in the 1960s.

The mastermind of the county’s third All-Ireland triumph, Jim ‘Sogger’ Quigley, played for Louth with his brother, Paddy, during an earlier era, as did fellow Young Irelands players Brian and Frank Fagan.

Jack and Bertie Regan (Dundalk Gaels) pulled on the strip in roughly the same period, as did Willie Regan, who held membership of Young Irelands. Staying in the Ramparts, Andy and Robbie McCrave hold the famous distinction in addition to Stabannon’s Mark and Pat Butterly.

Packie (Gaels and Clans) and Barry O’Connor (Clans), Pádraig and Eugene Judge (Blues) and Redmond and Gareth O’Neill (Cooley) bring the brotherly figure to over 40.

Mattock’s Ollie, Paddy and Larry Geraghty each donned the Wee strip. Interestingly, having transferred his allegiance to Meath, Ollie won an All-Ireland SFC medal with the Royals in 1967.

Over the road in Monasterboice, the Naomh Máirtín club were represented by the McDonnell – James and Nicky – and Winters – Gerry and Fergus – brothers. Still playing for Sean McDermott’s, Brendan McGahon played for Louth and so did Seán. Although better known for their hurling prowess, Paul and Damien Callan (Roche Emmets) lined out for the Reds in pursuit of the big ball.

Are there more? Get in touch and let us know by emailing sport@argus.ie.