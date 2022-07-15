Outside coaches who got involved with Louth GAA club teams – do you remember them?

Former Donegal player and manager Jim McGuinness was involved with Naomh Máirtín as they won last year's Louth SFC title. Picture: Sportsfile

A close friend, who’s an Armagh man, insists club football in Louth is as good as what’s on offer in the Orchard County. His opinion, last time we chatted about it, was that Naomh Máirtín would win the championship that Crossmaglen Rangers have dominated over the past 30 years.

If his reading of the local standard is to be believed, then the calibre of managers and coaches that have come into Louth from outside is on a par. Everything from All-Ireland winning players and managers to men who’ve dabbled in county football on both sides of the white line.

Here’s a selection:

Seamus ‘Banty’ McEnaney (Monaghan)

The Corduff man has recently stepped down as manager of Monaghan having led them to last year’s Ulster final during his second stint at the helm. He trained Cooley Kickhams less than a decade ago when the Fr McEvoy Park club were still among the senior contenders.

Johnny Magee (Dublin)

Currently over St Patrick’s, having previously served two terms with St Kevin’s. Kilmacud Crokes clubman Magee played for Dublin and led Crokes to a Leinster club final appearance a few seasons back. His daughter, Lauren, is an All-Ireland-winning midfielder with the Dubs.

Barney Rock (Dublin)

Rock was over Stabannon Parnells during their halcyon days at the top of senior football, winning championships during his tenure in charge. The Ballymun native was, of course, a Celtic Cross victor with the Dubs and his son, Dean, remains a key forward for the boys in blue.

Pete McGrath (Down)

The legendary Rostrevor man has managed Down to two senior All-Irelands, as well as St Colman’s College, Fermanagh, Louth and Cooley Kickhams among others. Kickhams turned to him in the mid-noughties and had him on the line for the 2004 senior showpiece defeat by St Patrick’s.

Graham Geraghty (Meath)

Geraghty served a short stint in charge of Glen Emmets in 2018. A double All-Ireland SFC title winner with Meath in the 1990s.

Colm Coyle (Meath)

Another of the Meath stalwarts under Seán Boylan, Coyle became Royals boss after the Dunboyne man’s departure. He subsequently led Oliver Plunkett’s to junior championship glory in 2014.

Ross Carr (Down)

An All-Ireland winner in 1991 and 1994, Carr would later manage both the county U21s and seniors before taking over the reins of St Bride’s for 2010. Unfortunately, the campaign ended in relegation and it would be 10 years before the Knockbridge outfit regained their top-grade position.

Niall Ronan (O Raghallaighs)

The Meath man is the current manager of O Raghallaighs and S&C coach with the Royals seniors. However, his pedigree lies in rugby and his days playing with Munster and Ireland at international level.

Seán Kelly (Meath)

A member of the Meath panel in the late 1980s and early ’90s, Kelly is a renowned coach who taught in St Joseph’s CBS for many years. He was in line for the Louth job in 2010 before assuming the reins of Mattock Rangers, who he coached to Louth and Leinster intermediate glory upon his return for a second spell, and he trained Ardee St Mary’s in both 2020 and ’21.

Martin McQuillan (Armagh)

The former Armagh player transferred into Roche as player-manager in the late ’90s and helped the Rathduff club to consecutive senior championship semi-finals. He was a selector with Louth under Peter Fitzpatrick in 2010.

Paul McShane (Armagh)

Another Orchard man. McShane trained Naomh Malachi for two years having managed Armagh to the minor All-Ireland in 2009.

Dave Leydon (Mayo)

The Connacht man managed St Nicholas having formerly played for Mayo minors and U21s.

Paddy Carr (Donegal)

Carr was involved in Louth as recently as 2020 when he trained Mattock Rangers. A former Louth manager, he won a club All-Ireland with Kilmacud Crokes in 2009.

JP O’Kane (Antrim)

While O’Kane played for Louth, Kilkerley Emmets and St Joseph’s, he was an Antrim native who won a provincial U21 medal and contested an All-Ireland final at the same grade. Was nominated for an All-Star. Trained Dundalk Gaels for a time.

Damien Rafferty (Down)

The Newry Shamrocks man was corner-back on the Down team that reached the 2010 All-Ireland final and took his first foray into club management with Cuchulainn Gaels.

Donal Murtagh (Armagh)

An All-Ireland club title winner with Crossmaglen Rangers as both a player and manager, Murtagh held the reins of O’Connell’s and Naomh Malachi within the past 10 years.

John ‘Shorty’ Treanor (Down)

A double All-Ireland club title champion with Burren, Treanor played for Down and coached St Patrick’s to their first Joe Ward victory. He is currently at the helm of Na Piarsaigh Blackrock.

Lenny Harbinson (Antrim)

The former Antrim senior boss, in charge for the Saffrons’ 2019 qualifier win over Louth in Drogheda, led St Gall’s to the All-Ireland club title in 2010.

Mark Copeland (Down)

Another to try his hand in charge of Cooley Kickhams, Copeland led Down to the LGFA All-Ireland intermediate football title in 2014.

John O’Brien (Dublin)

The current Dreadnots manager was involved briefly with Dublin seniors as a player.

Tommy Dowd (Meath)

Meath’s two-time All-Ireland winner was involved with Westerns in 2003 as they lost the junior championship final to Dowdallshill.

Mick Brady (Cavan)

Captain of Roche’s 1958 senior championship-winning team, Brady was a Cavan native who played for Louth in 1956. He won an Ulster SFC medal with the Breffni county and later managed Roche.

Paul Noone (Roscommon)

A Connacht Championship victor with Roscommon in 2001, Noone moved to Tallanstown and played for Glyde Rangers as recently as the 2019 junior championship final. He has helped to train Rangers since then having previously coached Annaghminnon Rovers.

David Devanney (Galway)

Devanney played for Louth but represented both St Jarlath’s and Galway minors back at home. Lined out for Glyde over many years, including in several junior championship showpieces, and took charge for a stint alongside Paul Noone.

Michael McQuillan (Meath)

The ex-Meath goalkeeper was in charge of Newtown Blues some years back. One of the club’s first external appointees.

Charlie Redmond (Dublin)

Dublin’s ‘darling Charlie’, an All-Ireland winner in 1995. He took charge of Ardee St Mary’s in the early noughties.

DJ Kane (Down)

Captain of Down’s All-Ireland team of 1994, the Newry Shamrocks man is now in charge of Darragh Cross in his native county having been with Cooley Kickhams in 2012.

Eamonn McEneaney (Monaghan)

He may now be a Geraldines clubman, but McEneaney was a star on the Monaghan team that won two Ulster titles in the 1980s as well as tasting county championship glory with Castleblayney Faughs. The Blackrock man was Farney boss twice, as well as Louth senior and U21 manager. Led Gers to the 2013 Louth and Leinster intermediate crowns.

Alan O’Neill (Armagh)

Was in charge of Kilkerley Emmets for a time having played for Armagh.

Mattie McCabe (Meath)

The Senechalstown clubman held the reins of Ardee St Mary’s for a time.

Cathal Murray (Down)

Having led St Colman’s College to back-to-back Hogan Cups, Murray was a selector with both Down and Louth seniors. He previously coached Na Piarsaigh Blackrock and is now at the helm of Ardee St Mary’s.

Jim Finnegan (Armagh)

The former Armagh and Dundalk FC goalkeeper replaced Mickey McConville as Naomh Malachi manager for 2003. A Whitecross native, he missed the 1977 All-Ireland final through injury as the Orchard County lost to Dublin.

MEN BROUGHT IN

Jim McGuinness (Donegal)

It’s well-documented that Jim McGuinness was involved with Naomh Máirtín in each of the past two seasons, with Fergal Reel as manager. Joe Ward was returned twice. McGuinness led Donegal to two All-Ireland finals as a manager, winning in 2012, having played in their 1992 success.

Paddy Crozier (Derry)

Gary Thornton had Paddy Crozier – who led Omagh St Enda’s to Tyrone senior glory and Derry to a National League title in 2007 – in doing a bit of coaching with Cooley Kickhams in 2020.

Mickey Whelan (Dublin)

The former Louth and Dublin manager, who was in charge of St Vincent’s when they won the club All-Ireland in 2008. A close ally of Mickey Heeney, the pair were in charge of Clan na Gael in 1992 when they won the senior championship.

Val Andrews (Dublin)

The Ballymun man led Tralee to Sigerson Cup glory and later managed Louth and Cavan. He was involved with Clan na Gael in 2017 when they reached the intermediate championship decider, losing to O’Connell’s.

Jack O’Connor (Kerry)

A three-time All-Ireland SFC-winning manager with Kerry, as well as having major success with the county’s minors on top of leading Kildare to Division 1 of the National League, the current Kingdom supremo made appearances in Cooley before last year’s intermediate championship final.

Jim Gavin (Dublin)

The six-time All-Ireland SFC-winning boss, and Celtic Cross victor in 1995, was a guest at Mattock Rangers training ahead of their All-Ireland intermediate club championship semi-final in 2020 and is currently involved in some capacity with Naomh Máirtín.

Martin O’Rourke (Armagh)

The Dromintee man, who played for Armagh, winning an Ulster title, was on the sideline with Sean O’Mahony’s in 2017 as they attempted to defend their senior championship crown.

Ciarán Murray (Monaghan)

Captain of Monaghan in their victorious 1988 Ulster Championship campaign, Clones man Murray served as a selector with Dundalk Gaels in 2018 under Malachy O’Rourke. His two sons, Seán and Oisín, were on the Louth panel in 2019 and played in the club’s 2017 senior final loss to Newtown Blues.

Oisín McConville (Armagh)

The multiple-time All-Ireland medal-winner, with both Crossmaglen Rangers and Armagh, was very much involved with Naomh Malachi in 2009 when they delivered a third intermediate championship title to Courtbane.

Eugene ‘Nudie’ Hughes (Monaghan)

Hughes trained Roche Emmets as far back as 1995 and was since involved with Westerns and St Patrick’s. A winner of three Ulster SFC medals, a National League title and three All-Star awards.

Donal O’Hare (Down)

Burren star O’Hare is currently coaching St Bride’s alongside manager Declan McCoy. His mother is a first cousin of Oisín McConville, while along with winning championship medals with Burren and reaching an Ulster final with Down in 2012, O’Hare won a Hogan Cup medal with St Colman’s.

Ciarán McKeever (Armagh)

Currently coaching Armagh seniors, McKeever previously served as county minor manager having played for and captained the Orchard County. The Cullyhanna clubman trained Clan na Gael and Roche Emmets under Barry Cullen’s management.

Paul Hearty (Armagh)

An All-Ireland winner at club and county level, as well as winning countless provincial and county titles with Crossmaglen Rangers, there’s hardly a more decorated player in the country in terms of medals. Currently in doing some goalkeeping coaching with Roche Emmets.

Barney Carr (Down)

The trainer of Down’s 1960 and 1961 All-Ireland-winning teams, Warrenpoint man Carr, who died in the last few years, was over Dundalk Gaels for a period.

Tommy Freeman (Monaghan)

The legendary Magheracloone forward, who shone under ‘Banty’ McEnaney in the mid-noughties as the Farney reached two Ulster finals, has been in doing sessions with John Mitchel’s.

Joe Kernan (Armagh)

Armagh’s 2002 All-Ireland-winning manager took sessions for Naomh Malachi at various stages. He was a serious player and even more successful manager.

Aidan O’Rourke (Armagh)

The former Louth manager is currently training Down and took sessions for Dowdallshill in the past.

Cathal O’Rourke (Armagh)

Very much involved with Sean O’Mahony’s in their whirlwind run between 2014-’16, taking sessions and advising management.