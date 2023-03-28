Outcome of Louth’s Leinster U20 clash with Dublin will be a clear indication of how strong the Wee crop is

In many ways, a measure of how good a Louth team is has been assessed on how they coped when pitted in a clash with Dublin.

At U21 level, the Reds ran the Dubs very close in Dowdallshill in 2010, taking the game to extra-time. The capital side were blessed with future All-Ireland winners and trained by Jim Gavin. Indeed, many of that Louth team, including Jim McEneaney, James Califf and Andy McDonnell, went on to be central players for the Wee County at senior level. Good players too.

Then you look at the 21s team that Colin Kelly took to the Leinster final in 2012 and the Wayne Kierans-managed minors that qualified for the provincial decider in 2017. Both went down heavily to the Sky Blues, though having stood out by negotiating three knockout rounds to reach the ultimate stage, they are remembered as being strong sides.

Again, a rich harvest was taken off them. Dermot Campbell, Patrick Reilly, Ruairí Moore, Cathal Bellew, Eoin O’Connor, Peter Kirwan, Anthony Williams, Joe Flanagan, William Woods and Darren McMahon – and more – came off Kelly’s team, progressing into the senior ranks over the seasons that followed, while Daniel Corcoran, Leonard Grey, Eoghan Callaghan, John Gallagher, Liam Jackson, Shane Matthews, Ciarán Keenan, Gerry Garland, Shane Byrne and Alan Connor each have made an appearance, or appearances, in the red jersey at the top level since being trained by Kierans as gasuns.

Go back as far as Mickey Heeney’s Leinster final-reaching U21 side of 1996. They beat the Dubs in Dowdallshill on the way to losing to Meath by a late goal at Parnell Park in the decider. Aaron Hoey, Ollie McDonnell and all of those men…

Then there’s Paddy Oliver’s minor team of 2003 which lost out to Dublin after a replay in Navan. John O’Brien, Shane Lennon, Neil Gallagher, Derek Crilly, Ronan Carroll, Conor Sheridan, Rob Kearney, Hugh McGinn, Trevor O’Brien… several of whom almost claimed a Leinster senior victory seven years later when Peter Fitzpatrick was in charge.

There will be further examples. And then there were the teams who were humiliated by the Dubs. The minors of 2009, the minors of 2018 and the U17 crop of last year. In the case of the first two, very few stars emanated into the senior ranks in the same way as the other sides mentioned. Last year’s minors, well, it remains to be seen how many of them will reach the required level.

Looking ahead to next Tuesday night’s Parnell Park encounter between the counties, one which both will be eager to win having had their opening outing, against Wicklow and Offaly respectively, the Dubs would have to be fancied, although how close Louth get will be a mark of the talent that is in the side.