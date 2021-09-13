O’Raghallaighs edge a thriller to claim U-13 ‘B’ crown

Drogheda Independent/Argus U13 B Championship Final

O’Raghallaighs 2-8

Kilkerley/Nh Malachi 2-7

O’Raghallaighs edged a terrific U-13 B Championship final agaiinst a Kilkerley/Naomh Malachi side that battled to the bitter end.

O’Raghallaighs opened the scoring through Brandon Smyth however Kilkerley/Naomh Malachi responded with a free from Alex Bablington before two fine goals from Adrian Conlon gave them a six-point lead.

O’Raghallaighs however started to tighten up in defence and following the water break they came out strongly, outscoring Kilkerley/Naomh Malachi by 1-5 to 0-1 before half time thanks to a strong performance by the midfield duo of Liam Keenan and Tom Smyth. Ciaran Maguire also made a great save in this period to deny a further goal for O’Raghallaighs.

Kilkerely/Naomh Malachi did add a point in this period, however it was O’Raghallaighs, who held a narrow one- point lead at half time.

Kilkerley/Naomh Malachi started the second half strongly adding three points to O’Raghallaighs single point which swung the game back in their favour, however player of the match Brandon Smyth started to inspire O’Raghallaighs, making some great runs and helping setup their second goal with Declan McEntee finishing off a fine move by finding the back of the net.

In a low scoring second half this goal proved crucial as Kilkerley/Naomh Malachi could only add a point in the next 10 minutes to reduce the gap to one.

A point from Liam Keenan in the 28th minute extended the gap back to two.

The combination side had chances in the final few minutes however a point from Alex Bablington was not enough.

Kilkerley/Naomh Malachi – Ciaran Maguire, Sean Charhe, Kian Lennon, Luke Mulholland, Tom O’Connor, Fionn McArdle, Ollie Conroy, Ryan Murtagh, Alex Bablington, Oisin McElroy, Jack O’Connor, Aaron McEnteggart, Mark Holland, Finnan Crawley, Adrian Conlon.Subs: Eoghan Murphy, Ruaidri Fee, Brogan Murphy, James Rice, Charlie Mulligan, Cain Murtagh, Shane Deery.

O’Raghallaighs: Brendan Boland, Rhys Murtagh, Darragh Smyth, Alex Lewis, Alex Everitt, Joshua Moore, Connor Moore, Liam Keenan, Tom Smyth, Ross Irwin,, Senan McFinley, Darragh Collins, Declan McEntee, Brandon Smyth, Tadhg Bozkaya, Subs: Sean Hoey, Sean Reid, Rhys McCormack, Tom Dullaghan, Cian Johnson, Cian Smyth, Peter Connor, PJ Boland, Ryan Connolly.