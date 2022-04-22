‘Only one team can create an ambush here – and it’s not us’: Harte on Louth vs Carlow

Mickey Harte senses a strong belief among his Division 3 title-winning squad, but has stressed the potential for a Carlow “ambush” when Louth open their Leinster Championship campaign in Navan on Sunday (throw-in: 2:30pm).

The Reds are strongly fancied to overcome the province’s lowest-ranked side at Páirc Tailteann and enter on a seven-match unbeaten streak, the last half-dozen of which have been victories.

However, with doubts hanging over the fitness of Ciarán Downey, Dáire Nally and Craig Lennon, on top of Anthony Williams’ continued absence, Harte is mindful of Carlow repeating their 2011 and ’18 championship wins over Louth.

“Looking at this objectively, from the outside, there is only one team that can create an ambush here – and it’s not us,” the Wee manager said.

“We can be ambushed, though, and they’re going to be very well versed on how we’ve played, the way we play, the players who are effective for us and have a plan to try to negate that.

“They only have to get it right on one day to turn their season into a very positive one, whereas if we can do what we need to do – and beat them – it’s us continuing our trend.”

BELIEF

Niall Carew’s underdogs lost five of their seven fixtures in the fourth tier, winning just once. Louth, meanwhile, enter with a huge wave of support and positivity behind them.

Indeed, Harte was keen to stress the importance of the team’s new-found belief.

“It’s good to be going in with belief and I think that’s what the wins and a run of games does for any team.

“It’s very hard to get belief if you’re sort of stop-start – win one, lose one, draw one, etc. Belief is built on success at whatever level it’s at – it builds confidence and I’d rather go into any championship or next phase of the season on the back of good results, and that’s what we’ve done.

“We’re going in with a mentality that we can win tight games. A lot of the games we won weren’t games where we could fold our arms and say ‘this is a done deal’ with 20 minutes to go. With two minutes to go, some of them weren’t done deals.

“I think the nature of our wins, to me, has been of more value than the actual outcome.

“And I think it’s good that people are getting excited because anybody who performs well, like these boys did in the league, deserves to be talked about. The next thing is, ‘how do they manage that?’

“People can speculate all they want but I think it’s good that they can sense the potential in this team – and that’s where we’re at. It’s about potential at the moment and then about how we bring this potential to its best height and how long can that journey be?

“There’s progress being made – that’s very important – and the fact that we’ve stepped up a couple of divisions sort of endorses that particular fact.

“Let’s see what we can do in this championship – don’t be going in thinking we’re just going to fulfil fixtures here, give it our best shot and see if we can get another game in the championship proper.

“If we can then that’s more experience, championship experience for our players. If we don’t, there’s still a back door system that’s better than last year when if you were beaten, you were out.”

He added: “Last year was such an anti-climax. We put such a huge effort into that game against Offaly and suddenly you were out – there was no comeback.

“There is a back door this time but it will be of a very high standard. It’ll not be a back door where you can hope to pick up what they call one of the minnows of Gaelic football. You’re in a tough call regardless but I think it’s good that there is a second chance.

“In Tyrone, those back door games, the must-win games, we were good at them and I think this Louth squad are good at them too because, let’s face it, after we played Longford, it was qualifier stuff. Lose one of those games and you’re not going to make anything.

“Those games were all knockout mentality games and we’ve created a knockout mentality in this team. All our league games had to be won, therefore the championship is not really any different.”