Oliver Plunkett’s recover from seven down to pip Sean McDermott’s in Kevin Mullen Shield final

Oliver Plunkett’s 3-8 Sean McDermott’s 1-9

Stephen Keeley paid Sean McDermott’s the warmest of compliments in his victory speech at Darver on Friday night, saying the Mountrush natives were “the best team we’ve played all year”.

The crowd was small at the Centre of Excellence, with neutrals perhaps scoffing at the prospect of a competitive affair given the apparent gulf in quality between the runaway leaders of Division 3A, Oliver Plunkett’s, and a Seans side sitting seventh in the tier below.

But McDermott’s have previous in this competition where catching out junior juggernauts are concerned. Indeed, 10 years ago, they buried five goals in overcoming Roche Emmets in the decider.

And while the predicted outcome did materialise, the underdogs arguably played the better football but a mixture of wastefulness, Plunketts’ ability to inject quality from the sideline and the black card correctly awarded to Emmet Duffy punctured their title dreams, which looked to be surprisingly on course at half-time when Aidan Shevlin’s team led by 1-6 to 0-2.

Emmet Kelleher made five changes to the Plunkett’s XV at the break, having been forced into three during the opening period, and had the luxury of being able to usher on 11 pairs of fresh legs over the course of the hour, which evidently made a difference in the dying embers as the Seans became stretched.

It had all been going perfectly to script for the Ardee side during the first half as their patient approach play and the play-making ability of Kevin McMahon helped them into a seven-point lead. Martin Duffy expertly picked out the net after seven minutes but the Seans will rue their five wides – and nine overall – considering some of them were not overly difficult finishes.

Seán Callaghan, one of the interval introductions, offered Plunkett’s a focal point and he made sure that David McArdle was unable to get the bouncing ball that Keeley eventually took a grip of and shot past Brendan McGahon two minutes into the second period.

The deficit was wiped out entirely with Cian Brady, who was the difference-maker, and Shaun Smith pointing either side of Kristian Nolan palming the ball to the back of the net.

A Duffy free, for which Robbie Brodigan received a black card after halting Duffy on his way to goal, restored the Seans advantage but Duffy saw black for a clumsy hit on Keeley and that handed Plunkett’s the initiative.

Barry Reynolds levelled inside the closing quarter before Brady finally put Plunkett’s ahead with seven minutes to go, with another Nolan goal and Brady free sealing an expected triumph.

One step on the path to a treble, they will hope.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Colum Duffy; Evan Byrne, Adam Brodigan, Cillian Smith; Jamie Byrne, Gary Keogh, James Lambe; Shaun Smith 0-1, Robbie Brodigan 0-1; Luke Carley, Stephen Keeley 1-0, Adam Lambe; Killian Nolan, Adam Smith, Kristian Nolan 2-1 (0-1f). Subs: David McTaggart for A Brodigan (9), Niall Murtagh for A Lambe (12), Conor Haggans for Carley (24), Seán Callaghan for A Smith (HT), Ricky Bateson for E Byrne (HT), Barry Reynolds 0-1 for J Byrne (HT), Cian Brady 0-4 (2f) for Ki Nolan (HT), Stephen Beirth for Duffy (HT), David Lambe for J Lambe (44), Seán Boyle for Keeley (56), Chris Quinlan for Kr Nolan (60).

SEAN MCDERMOTT’S: Brendan McGahon; Conor Walsh, David McArdle, Nathan Commins; Ian Corbally, Seán Martin, Danny Commins 0-2; Emmet Duffy, Declan Carroll; Danny Reilly, Kevin McMahon 0-1, Dean Brennan; Peter Tuite 0-1, Martin Duffy 1-3 (0-3f), Stefan Halpenny 0-2 (2f). Subs: Lorcan Ludden for Reilly (52), Conor Farrell for M Duffy (60).

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).