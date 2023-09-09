Oliver Plunkett’s ease into Louth JFC semi-final as Cuchulainn Gaels bow out

Cuchulainn Gaels 0-4 Oliver Plunkett’s 1-11

When Cuchulainn Gaels scored their one – and only – point from play 17 minutes into Friday night’s DkIT Sport JFC quarter-final, they led for the sole occasion in what was an unremarkable game.

Oliver Plunkett’s, the comfortable victors, were ahead by 0-5 to 0-3 at half-time in a game where only two of the eight registers had been from play – one apiece.

But by the time Gaels found the target again, seconds from the end, they had gone all of 42 minutes scoreless, in which time the winners had reeled off 1-8 without reply and had it not been for two tremendous stops by veteran goalkeeper Seamus Quigley, the Omeath natives would have been on the receiving end of a worse beating.

As it was, Plunkett’s were not overly impressive in carving out a 10-point triumph. Gaels were able to get numbers back and break relatively effectively for 20 minutes or so but they soon grew weary and the introduction of Robert Brodigan at midfield nullified whatever dominance the underdogs had in this area through David Reilly.

The issue for Plunkett’s remains their scoring power – or the lack thereof. Kristian Nolan was lively, as too was Seán Callaghan, but neither kicked a minor from play, although Nolan did bag an impressively-taken goal on 41 minutes. He received possession from Brodigan out towards the standside wing and by bursting past Peter Morgan along the clubhouse endline, he made a teasing angle for himself and slid the ball beneath Quigley.

That made it 1-9 to 0-3 and capped a stunning start to the second period for Emmet Kelleher’s team, who noted 10 wides and were denied by Quigley either side of the break. The former Louth custodian denied Keeley’s powerful drive before later tipping Barry Reynolds’ ferocious strike off the crossbar, having also done enough to put Shaun Smith off from close range.

Gaels let a chance to get back into the game slip their grasp when five points down. A flowing move resulted in Jamie Molloy facing up Luke Haggans with the ball in hand but the youngster blazed his shot across the face of goal and wide, with top-scorer James Sharkey willing for a pass that would have yielded a tap-in major.

The Mell men are into a championship semi-final for the first time since 2014, when they last lifted the Christy Bellew Cup, and that means they are firmly on track, as they will set it, for an immediate return to the intermediate ranks.

CUCHULAINN GAELS: Seamus Quigley; Peter Morgan, Seán Brennan, John Morgan; Philip McGovern, Martin Hynes, Brendan McKeown; David Reilly, Seamus McCabe 0-1; Rammie Phillips, Micheál McCabe, Jamie Molloy; James Sharkey 0-3 (3f), Cian McDonald, Eoin McDonald. Subs: Francis O’Hagan for Molloy (39), Stephen Mullen for P Morgan (46).

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Luke Haggans; Cillian Smith, David McTeggart, Cillian Matthews; Jamie Byrne, Gary Keogh, Barry Reynolds 0-1; Dean Carolan, Luke Carley; Shaun Smith 0-1, Cian Matthews 0-1 (1f), David Lambe; Seán Callaghan, Stephen Keeley 0-3 (2 45s), Kristian Nolan 1-4 (0-4f). Subs: Adam Brodigan for Carley (HT), Cian Brady for Smith (42), Seán Rice for Cillian Matthews (46), Killian Nolan for Cian Matthews (52), Adam Smith 0-1 for Lambe (56).

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).