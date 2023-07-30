Oliver Plunkett’s deliver stunning second half display to pip Clan na Gael in Argus/Drogheda Independent U12 Division 1 final

Oliver Plunkett’s 4-10 Clan na Gael 3-6

Oliver Plunkett’s delivered a complete second half display to annex the Conor Callaghan Cup via Saturday afternoon’s The Argus/Drogheda Independent U12 Division 1 final triumph over Clan na Gael in Phillipstown.

The first half was largely a battle between Plunketts’ lethal full-forward Bobby Malone and Clans goalkeeper Jamie O’Hagan, with the latter producing five fabulous saves to ensure the Ecco Road boys led by two points at half-time.

After 10 minutes of play, the sides were level with Malone and Oisín Daly scoring for Plunkett’s before Kyle Woods and a fine score from a tight angle by Harry Clarke brought the sides level.

Malone put the Mell boys back ahead but O’Hagan’s heroics kept Clans in contention and with Woods, Clarke and Brooke Mills to the fore, Clans moved into a five-point lead after Woods picked out the net.

But Malone was a starring presence up front for Plunkett’s and he eventually found a way past O’Hagan to reduce the gap to two at the break with a goal.

Oran McLaughlin opened the scoring in the second half, to reduce Plunketts’ deficit to the minimum. However, Clans responded with a major to push four points, although that would be their final register until the match’s dying embers.

During the intervening spell, Plunkett’s struck gold as Malone contributed 3-1 in addition to Noah Daly (2), Cillian Coleman and Oisín Daly minors, bridging the gap to 10 points..

The Dundalk lads bagged a consolation goal but Plunkett’s were deserving champions and their captain, Coleman, was presented with the Callaghan Cup by Justin and Selina Callaghan.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Luke Briody; Cliodhna Bannon, Alex Bannon, Layla Eyres; Lucas Finnegan, Dylan Kierans, Grace Kelly; Cillian Coleman 0-1, Aron Troth; Oisín Daly 0-2, Kasper Wozniak, Oran McLaughlin 0-1; Rachel Holland, Bobby Malone 4-4, Noah Daly 0-2. Subs: Kasey McDonagh, Bevan McLaughlin, Moya Griffin, Nathan Grace, Nikola Gajda, Hubert Wozniak, Charlie Doherty.

CLAN NA GAEL: Jamie O’Hagan; Ramsi Saoudi, Daniel Kiely, Adam Hoey; Cian Hoey, Nathan Kelly, Blake Myles; Kyle Woods 1-3, Motaz Abdelgaul; Harry Clarke 0-2, Reece Grimes 1-0, Brooke Mills 1-1; Ben McCormack, Mark Kolasinski, Faolan Muckian. Subs: Robert Neary, Ben McComish, Mason Moran.

REFEREE: Fiachra Lambe (O Raghallaighs).