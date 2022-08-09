O’Kane looks ready to step up for Dundalk

The Premier League returned at the weekend but for all the matches and hype around certain games, I didn’t see a header on Sky, BT or Match of the Day to rival Patrick Hoban’s in stoppage time against Derry City at Oriel Park on Friday night.

The 31-year-old showed his undoubted class once again to race onto Steven Bradley’s cross and hammer an unstoppable header past Brian Maher to the top right-hand corner, leading to absolute scenes around the old ground.

The fact that he left Mark Connolly for dead only added to the enjoyment of a goal that preserved the Lilywhites’ proud unbeaten home record this season. As good as the Clones man had been in his time here, he hadn’t come up against a striker like Hoban before the weekend.

While Connolly and co were “gutted” at the outcome, a draw was the least that Dundalk deserved for their efforts on the night, having dominated throughout – particularly in the second half.

This was despite the setback of coughing up a soft goal to James Akintunde on 12 minutes and then losing both Paul Doyle and Daniel Kelly to hamstring injuries within the space of five minutes midway through the half.

Stephen O’Donnell gambled a bit by introducing both Alfie Lewis, who had played just eight minutes of competitive football since being selected by the same manager for last November’s FAI Cup final, and Ryan O’Kane, who was given the nod ahead of Norwegian Runar Hauge for what was his longest chance to impress in his time at the club.

Neither disappointed.

Lewis grew more and more into the game to give a flavour of what we can expect once he gets fully up to speed in the coming weeks while O’Kane on a different night could have been celebrating not only his first goal for his hometown club, but also his second.

It’s obviously not ideal to lose players such as Doyle and Kelly ahead of a tricky run of matches which sees Dundalk travel to Dalymount Park to face Bohemians on Friday night before what could be a crunch match away to Shamrock Rovers on Sunday week.

Yet, with Robbie Benson also making a return off the bench for what was his 400th career appearance, O’Donnell has real options now to really go at that games and hopefully improve on the club’s record of just two wins from 12 away matches to date.

Certainly, O’Kane must be getting near to deserving what would be just a second senior start for the club.

It was a poor decision to throw the teenager in from the start in a game away to Shamrock Rovers at the start of last season, particularly given the pitch in Tallaght had been narrowed.

Now, though, the former Bellurgan United man looks ready to make the step up.

Ironically, two of his best displays for Dundalk – albeit in friendlies – have come against Bohs and he was even on the scoresheet in a match against them at Dalymount earlier this summer when the team returned from the break.

On Friday night he completed 75pc of his attempted dribbles in the game and even drew a yellow card from his marker. The fact that marker was Cameron Dummigan – who most Dundalk fans would have been happy if he had been their right-back this season – shows he is ready to do it week in, week out.

To contrast that, Kelly – who has played most of this season on the left – has completed an average of just 36pc of his dribbles this season.

O’Donnell praised both O’Kane and Lewis at the full-time whistle on Friday and declared himself the happiest he had been after a game this season despite the fact his side had only scraped a draw from it.

It’s easy to see why. Given the triple setback of going a goal down and losing two players early on, his side were magnificent after that.

Hoban’s late header ensured they remained second in the table, six points adrift of Shamrock Rovers with a game more played. It’s still a big ask to rein that in but given the Hoops’ European commitments at present and perhaps over the coming months, it’s far from impossible.

One thing that did surprise most observers was the negativity of Derry City on the night. Ruaidhrí Higgins’ side were time wasting from shortly after going ahead with the bench encouraging players to go down injured in order to slow Dundalk’s momentum.

Bar one brief break for Joe Thomson 10 minutes before the break – which, incidentally, looked well offside – they never really looked like getting a second.

It’s difficult to fault the Dundalk performance but one thing you could definitely say about this side is that they could do with being a wee bit more clever and in tune with the dark arts of the game.

Hindsight is a great thing but, having given the ball away so sloppily in the build up to the goal, would Greg Sloggett have been better taking a booking and hauling back Thomson after he had picked his pocket?

One thing that did show this side’s relative inexperience compared to what the likes of O’Donnell and Chris Shields would have done in the past is in relation to how little pressure they put on referee Rob Hennessy to penalise Derry’s time-wasting.

Goalkeeper Brian Maher was the obvious offender but on countless of his kick-outs, which felt like they were taking an eternity, there was no one in the referee’s ear bringing it to his attention.

The Limerick official was given too easy a time in that regard but eventually took action when Andy Boyle stepped forward to have a word midway through the half.

Perhaps had Benson or Keith Ward been on the field, they’d have had the experience to keep at the referee but that’s a lesson that Sloggett and Lewis, in particular, can learn.

Dundalk also need to work on their set pieces.

Having overhit four balls into the box in the first half of the recent draw away to St Patrick’s Athletic, there were at least another three corners overhit on Friday.

Hoban’s header demonstrated the obvious aerial threat this side have but until Dundalk get their deliveries right they’ll fail to capitalise on it.

The equaliser was, indeed, one of the best goals seen all weekend but with no TV coverage and under 3,000 in the ground, it didn’t get near as much clamour or attention as other goals.

For all the buzz around Dundalk this season and the enjoyment of having fans back in the ground, the club continue to struggle – just as they did at the height of the Stephen Kenny era – to attract bigger crowds.

While it’s good to see the club going places on the field, sooner rather than later the stadium needs to be addressed as it is holding growth back.

It was 56 years on Monday – August 7, 1966 – since the stand in Oriel Park was officially opened and little about the ground has really changed since.

The world and standards have moved on greatly since. Until Dundalk have a ground that people want to come to, special moments like Friday will continue to be enjoyed by only the few – and for anyone who has celebrated a big goal from their home town club will attest, that is a great pity.