Oisín Gray scores a hat-trick as Naomh Máirtín claim Junior 2A title by beating St Patrick’s

Naomh Máirtín turned in an impressive display as they held off the challenge of St Patrick’s to claim the junior 2A championship title at Darver on Sunday afternoon.

The Monasterboice side may have surrendered their Joe Ward title after two years, but there was some measure of consolation with this victory that indicates Máirtín’s will remain to be a force over the coming years.

The Jocks entered the game as firm favourites and they certainly justified that tag with a fine all-round display that saw them take charge from the early stages.

In a game where there were a number of eye-catching displays, it was Oisín Gray who captured the headlines as he scored all three goals for the winners.

Máirtín’s made their intentions clear with the opening two points of the game inside two minutes, before Pat’s hit back with a score by Conor McGuinness.

There was little between the teams over the following minutes but the Jocks took a grip on the game in the 10th minute when Gray pounced for his first goal of the afternoon.

His side pressed home their supremacy with four unanswered points, and although Pat’s struck three late scores, there was still time for Gray to add his second goal two minutes from the break to send his team in with a 2-9 to 0-4 advantage.

Although Shane Murphy hit an early point for Pat’s after the restart, there was never any suggestion of a comeback as the Monasterboice side remained in control. Jack Lynch brought his points tally to four for the afternoon, while Ben Callan, Paddy Usher and Craig Callanan were among the points for their side.

However, it was Gray who had the final say for the winners as he completed his hat-trick in the dying moments to seal an impressive victory for his side.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Joe Gordon 0-1; Colm Egan, Eoin Cooney, Tadhg O’Brien; Karl Morgan 0-1, Cian Sands, Jack McCarville; Adam Booth 0-1, Tom Rooney; Jack Lynch 0-4, Connor Smith, Paddy Usher 0-2; Craig Callanan 0-2, Oisín Gray 3-2, Ben Callanan 0-3. Subs: Ryan Sands for McCarville, Jamie Winters for Sands, Adam Callanan for Usher, Eamon McQuillan for O’Brien.

ST PATRICK’S: Stefan Breen; Ronan McDonnell, Pádraig Duffy, Eoghan O’Connor; Pauraic Renaghan, Dylan O’Shaughnessy, Jack Elvin; Daniel Tumilty, Martin Breen; James Savage, Thomas McCann, Cillian White; Conor McGuinness 0-2, Adam Finnegan 0-1, Shane Murphy 0-4. Subs: Stephen Toner for O’Connor, Jody Keenan for McCann, Ben McGuinness for Tumilty, James O’Connor for Murphy, Philip Sharkey for Elvin.

REFEREE: Cathal O’Brien (Geraldines).