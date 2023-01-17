O’Byrne Cup final victory would be ideal preparation for Louth ahead of National League Division 2 return

Although my preference was for a Louth/Dublin O’Byrne Cup semi-final in Dowdallshill last Sunday afternoon, it was Offaly who emerged from last Wednesday's final Group B game in Parnell Park with an 0-11 to 0-8 victory over another experimental Dublin outfit.

It was a positive early season scalp for new Faithful manager Liam Kearns, even given the fact the Dubs essentially went with a development panel that comprised largely of U21 talent from the last few seasons.

However, in his post-match interview, the winning boss was scathing in his criticism of Louth for conceding their final group game against Wexford. As mentioned here last week, my initial reaction to the forfeiture was one of disappointment but looking deeper into the logistics of the midweek trip to the south-east, I fully understood the reasons behind the call.

As there are no formal Leinster Council sanctions for conceding an O’Byrne Cup fixture, Louth faced no punishment or penalty. However, other counties soon followed suit with Kildare and Carlow pulling out of their final group games against Westmeath and Laois respectively. Like Louth's game with Wexford, both fixtures were dead-rubbers, but the optics still didn't look good.

Many observers criticised Louth, Kildare and Carlow for diminishing the integrity of the competition. Then came Friday's announcement from Offaly County Board that they were pulling out of the semi-final, claiming “we cannot field a team this weekend without putting some of our players at risk of injury”.

Kearns had hinted this course of action following last week’s victory over the Dubs, but I was still taken aback somewhat by the decision. Most inter-county managers have been fairly vocal in their support of pre-season competitions in recent years. Therefore, it's a little surprising that it has come to this.

The new, compacted calendar had already put these tournaments under pressure and withdrawals like these won't help their case in the future. It was only the Leinster Council-run O’Byrne Cup that was impacted by walkovers with the other three competitions in Ulster, Connacht and Munster proceeding without incident.

It would be a fairly safe bet that rule changes, like monetary fines and expulsion from the competition, will be introduced for 2024.

The upshot of it all is that Louth received a bye through to this weekend's decider against Longford. Both County Boards tossed for home advantage with the final now being played on Saturday in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park with a 2pm throw-in time.

The game will be broadcast live on TG4 and there will be no extra-time, so in the event of teams finishing level, the game goes directly to a penalty shootout.

The Midlanders are now under new management with Dublin's Paddy Christie taking over from the recently departed Billy O’Loughlin. We've found them quite difficult opposition recently, suffering a 2-13 to 0-14 defeat in the opening round of the 2022 O Byrne Cup and then only scraping a draw a few weeks later in the league with a late Sam Mulroy free.

Saturday's game promises to be another good workout in preparation for our opening league game away to Clare in Ennis – but it would be nice to start the year off with a bit of silverware.

CLIFFORD BROTHERS

The Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, completed a remarkable season with All-Ireland junior club championship victory for their club, Fossa, at Croke Park on Sunday. Man of the Match David hit 0-11 to help seal a three-point win over Tyrone champions Stewartstown Harps as brother Paudie raised the Corn Seamróga Chraobh Mháirtín trophy aloft from the Hogan Stand podium.

However, the Kerry siblings were shown red cards in injury-time by Galway referee Thomas Murphy as the final descended into a farce at the end. Four Stewartstown players also saw red in a game that threatened to spill over on several occasions during a frantic second half.

Fossa, and the Cliffords, were deserving winners but Paudie did himself no favours afterwards when embarrassingly referencing how his sending off was unwarranted during his winning speech.

The brothers' roll of honour for 2022 reads as follows: National League, Munster and All-Ireland titles with Kerry; Kerry senior club championship with East Kerry; Kerry, Munster and All-Ireland junior club championship wins with Fossa, and both were also selected on the PWC GAA All-Stars side.

David also received the MOTM award in the National League final, All-Ireland final and the All-Ireland junior club final., as well as the Footballer of the Year award and last week’s Irish Independent Sports Star of the Year gong.

The Sigerson Cup was the only competition he took part in that he didn't win. He top-scored in the final held in Carlow where NUI Galway beat University of Limerick.

What a season.