O Raghallaighs bask in intermediate salvation with play-off victory over Oliver Plunkett’s

Niall Ronan's O Raghallaighs are safe in the intermediate championship grade for next season having beaten Oliver Plunkett's in Drogheda on Friday night. Picture: Sportsfile

A Division 1 team has played in the junior championship as recently as 2013 – Oliver Plunkett’s – and only for a strong second half display against the Mell men, O Raghallaighs would have been facing into a similar fate a decade later.

For the North Road men had the Moore brothers on song at Newfoundwell as Plunkett’s were demoted to the junior grade for the second time in 11 years on Friday night.

Conor Early had fought hard for Plunkett’s in the first half of a tie that changed ends with the teams on level terms, 0-4 apiece. But Kyle McElroy – who was absent for O Raghallaighs’ semi-final loss against Kilkerley Emmets – turned the tide during the second period with two superb points.

As Plunketts’ frustration mounted, joint-manager Seán Brassil was dismissed shortly after entering the fray as a substitute, all but ending the men in maroon’s chances of an upset.

They must prepare to go again this weekend, however, with Lannléire waiting in the league relegation play-off.

OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: Stephen Beirth; Cillian Matthews, Gary Keogh, Cillian Smith; Barry Reynolds, Dean Carolan, Shaun Smith; Robbie Brodigan, Conor Early 0-2; Conor Haggans, Cian Brady 0-2, Cian Matthews 0-1; Adam Lambe, Stephen Keeley, Seán Callaghan 0-2. Subs: Seán Boyle for Brodigan, Seán Brassil for Cian Matthews, Kristian Nolan for Callaghan, Ricky Bateson for C Smith, Niall Murtagh for Haggans.

O RAGHALLAIGHS: Joe Flanagan; Stephen Murphy, Alan Doyle, Dáire O'Rourke; Jack Carr, James Moonan, Emmet King; Ruairí Moore 0-3, Chris Smith; Cillian Curran, Kyle McElroy 0-3, Danny Morgan 0-1; Eoin Moore 0-2, Ben Rogan 0-1, Danny Reilly. Subs: Ewan Sweeney for Carr, Olan Walshe for Curran, Barry Flanagan for Reilly, Scott Byrne for Morgan.

REFEREE: Thomas Carr (Newtown Blues).