Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Novel finals pairings and the end for one of Louth GAA’s greatest

Seamus O'Hanlon

JP Rooney, playing for Naomh Máirtín against St Mochta's in last season's senior final, has retired, according to Seamus O'Hanlon. Picture: Sportsfile Expand

Close

JP Rooney, playing for Naomh Máirtín against St Mochta's in last season's senior final, has retired, according to Seamus O'Hanlon. Picture: Sportsfile

JP Rooney, playing for Naomh Máirtín against St Mochta's in last season's senior final, has retired, according to Seamus O'Hanlon. Picture: Sportsfile

JP Rooney, playing for Naomh Máirtín against St Mochta's in last season's senior final, has retired, according to Seamus O'Hanlon. Picture: Sportsfile

At the outset of this season's race for the Louth senior football championship, there was a fair probability that two from the county's 'big three' would do battle in the October final showpiece.

Defending champions Naomh Máirtín were many people's favourites to land the 2022 title and, thus, complete a coveted three in-a-row. However, Fergal Reel's side were just not operating at the same pitch or level of the previous two campaigns when they were quite simply the best team in the county.

Privacy