Novel finals pairings and the end for one of Louth GAA’s greatest

At the outset of this season's race for the Louth senior football championship, there was a fair probability that two from the county's 'big three' would do battle in the October final showpiece.

Defending champions Naomh Máirtín were many people's favourites to land the 2022 title and, thus, complete a coveted three in-a-row. However, Fergal Reel's side were just not operating at the same pitch or level of the previous two campaigns when they were quite simply the best team in the county.

That said, the Monasterboice men were still only a kick of the ball away from a fifth consecutive final appearance. Many of their followers will point to referee Derek Ryan's extended period of injury-time, which allowed St Mary’s to overturn their long-held lead. And following Jonathan Commins’ late, equalising free and before Dáire McConnon's last gasp winner, the Jocks even had the chance to snatch their own dramatic winner.

The opportunity was spurned but was the Monasterboice attacker fouled in the build up? Their talisman, Sam Mulroy, who's been virtually unplayable in recent championship games, doesn't appear to be firing on all cylinders and while striking partner Conor Whelan had an excellent campaign, Mulroy's contribution is still key.

Disappointment will reign for their players and supporters over the next number of weeks but when the dust settles, they'll realise there are more titles to come from this talented group.

St Mary’s have been my tip from before a ball was kicked in this year's competition and while it wasn't all plain sailing in the quarter- or semi-finals, they'll be relieved to have made it through to the decider. They showed tremendous resilience and fighting spirit to battle their way to victory over the champions, two qualities that will again be needed the next day.

When the aforementioned Whelan's magnificent strike made it 0-10 to 0-4 in favour of the Jocks with just 12 minutes of normal time remaining, many among even the most ardent of St Mary’s supporters may have doubted their ability to get back in the contest.

But get back they did and with the aid of a numerical advantage, they somehow turned the game on its head with those two late Commins and McConnon points. The wise heads involved with the Ardee club will be cognisant of the fact that too many times in the recent past, Mary’s have failed to give of their best when reaching the SFC decider.

A quick flick back over the history books tells us that Ardee lie third on the all-time Louth SFC winners’ list with 10 titles, one behind Dundalk Young Irelands and 23-time winners Newtown Blues.

However, since 1970, they've been successful on just three occasions from the 12 visits they've made to the Louth SFC final. They'll be hoping to improve on that ratio come Sunday week.

The 1970 reference leads us on nicely to the second of this year's SFC finalists, Newtown Blues, who had a most comfortable victory over a disappointing Geraldines challenge in the penultimate game of last weekend’s busy programme.

CHAMPION BACKBONE

Despite conceding a goal in the opening minute, the Drogheda men dominated proceedings from there to the finish and were by no means flattered by their 11-point winning margin. Lest we forget, this Blues team were three in-a-row SFC winners as recently as 2019 with the majority of that squad still backboning the current XV.

‘Smiley’ Phillips’ men appeared unstoppable during that dominant three-year period before finally succumbing, 1-13 to 0-13, to underdogs St Mary’s at the semi-final stage of the Covid-delayed 2020 campaign, Liam Jackson getting the all-important goal.

Another off-colour performance in last year's semi-final saw them bow out tamely to Naomh Máirtín but the introduction of Meath man Des Lane at the helm appears to have got them back on track. Once they get to a SFC final, Blues don't usually disappoint. From their 24 final appearances since 1961, the Joe Ward trophy has returned to Newfoundwell on 19 occasions.

Coming back to that 1970 SFC, Blues defeated St Mary’s 3-8 to 1-11 in that decider and as I made my way from the Clans on Sunday evening, I bumped into Mr Newtown Blues himself, the great Danny Nugent. Danny was captain on that day in Dowdallshill when Blues lifted their eighth Joe Ward Cup in the space of 10 seasons, a feat we're not likely to witness again.

And the final piece from the 1970 SFC campaign was the two losing semi-finalists. Who were they? Cooley Kickhams and St Kevin’s, who've both battled their way through to this year's intermediate decider. Commiserations to Roche but, in particular, to Huntersown who agonisingly lost out on penalties to Cooley on Saturday evening.

I'd love to write a wee piece about Ryan Burns wonder-strike in the closing minutes to help his side pull level in normal time but I, like many others, was long gone out the gate for home.

Cooley have improved steadily under Colm Nally as have St Kevin’s under Thomas MacNamee. This weekend’s final in Ardee promises to be a real ding-dong affair as does the JFC decider which takes place the previous day in The Grove. The spirit of fallen comrades, I'm sure, has helped in no small way to push Glyde Rangers and Stabannon to new heights this season.

FINAL WORD

A final word for my old pal, JP Rooney, who last weekend brought the curtain down on a magnificent career with both Louth and Naomh Máirtín. The affable 43-year-old, who campaigned for 26 seasons in the Monasterboice colours, would have preferred to bow out on a more happier note.

However, when he looks back, gathering those two SFC medals in 2020 and 2021 while in the twilight of his career will soften the blow somewhat. A gifted talent, no matter what the sport, we were paired together in Baltray last week for the inaugural Kevin Beahan Memorial Golf Tournament.

Our combined score of 41 across the recently deceased 1957 legend's favourite golfing venue was enough, by just a single point, to triumph in the tournament's first showing. From above, Kevin would have been rooting for his beloved Ardee when facing JP's Jocks a few days later, and while he'd have been happy with the semi-final outcome, I know he'd be delighted to see John Paul finish in his tournament's winners’ enclosure.