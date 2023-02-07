Louth

Not time for Louth to hit the panic button just yet – but Limerick game is a must-win

Seamus O'Hanlon

Dáire McConnon was on target for Louth during Sunday's National League defeat by Derry in Ardee. Picture: Paul Connor Expand

For the second week in a row, Louth agonisingly came away from a crucial National League Division 2,clash with absolutely nothing to show for their honest endeavours.

Despite another brave and battling performance, where we matched and at times bettered a more-fancied Derry XV, Mickey Harte's men, unfortunately, found themselves in arrears when the referee's final whistle sounded.

