Nine debuts as Louth defeat Westmeath in their O’Byrne Cup opener

Louth's Ciarán Keenan and Anthony McGivney of Westmeath during Wednesday night's O'Byrne Cup encounter at Darver Centre of Excellence. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Jay Hughes shone in Louth’s O’Byrne Cup opener for the second season in succession as Mickey Harte got his first pre-season victory as Wee boss at Darver on Wednesday night.

The Dreadnots clubman – in his second term on the panel, having debuted in Longford last January – kicked six points, from varying ranges and angles, including the Reds’ only minor from play. He was peerless from free-kicks, landing one of particular excellence from the left-wing shortly before the interval.

Westmeath had the better of much of the opening half but Conor Grimes’ fortuitous goal six minutes from the break gave the hosts the initiative and with Dessie Dolan’s men registering just once during a dismal second period, it proved to be a match-winning contribution by the Glen Emmets star.

Tom Molloy, Stephen Smith and Robbie Forde all looked lively in the travelling team’s attack during the early period but with referee Patrick Coyle showing Louth some favour (18-13 was the free count) – particularly in the first half – the Reds were able to recover from an early three-point deficit to get back to within the minimum on three occasions prior to Grimes’ major.

Ahead by 1-6 to 0-8 at the turn, substitute Ciarán Keenan (two frees) nudged Louth to victory with finishes either side of TJ Cox’s conversion.

On a night where Harte gave out nine debuts – to Alan Connor, Ciarán Murphy, Jonathan Commins, Tom Gray, Shane Matthews, Peter McStravick, Beanón Corrigan, Shane Byrne and Páraic McKenny – Hughes, Murphy and Keenan gave a good account of themselves, as did Declan Byrne on his first competitive appearance between the posts.

LOUTH: Declan Byrne; Daniel Corcoran, Dermot Campbell, Alan Connor; Leonard Grey, Ciarán Murphy, Conall McKeever; Paul Mathews, Conor Early; Jonathan Commins, Tom Gray, Tom Jackson; Jay Hughes 0-6 (5f), Conor Grimes 1-0, Shane Matthews. Subs: Peter McStravick for Grimes (HT), Ciarán Keenan 0-2 (2f) for Hughes (41), Conor Clarke for Corcoran (42), Jack Murphy for Jackson (43), Beanón Corrigan for Early (48), Shane Byrne for Gray (48), Páraic McKenny for McKeever (55), Gabriel Bell for Grey (68).

WESTMEATH: Trevor Martin; Boidu Sayeh, Andy McCormack, Danny Scahill; Anthony McGivney, Eoin Mulvihill, Conor Dillon; Conor McCormack, Jonathan Lynam; Tom Molloy 0-2 (0-1m), Senan Baker 0-1, Brandon Kelly; TJ Cox 0-2 (2f), Robbie Forde 0-2 (2f), Stephen Smith 0-2 (0-1m). Subs: Jack Smith for Scahill (HT), Kevin O’Sullivan for Kelly (HT), Sam Smyth for A McCormack (57), Stephen McGonagle for Cox (57), Adam Trainor for Sayeh (57).

REFEREE: Patrick Coyle (Meath).