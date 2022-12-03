Niall Sharkey named Louth’s senior footballer of the year

Glyde Rangers’ Niall Sharkey has been named Louth senior team player of the year following a stellar campaign under Mickey Harte. Picture: Sportsfile

Glyde Rangers’ Niall Sharkey has been named Louth senior team player of the year following a stellar campaign under Mickey Harte.

The Tallanstown man established himself as a key member of a side that delivered NFL Division 3 title honours in Croke Park last April, serving as a driving force from centre-back.

Meanwhile, St Kevin’s clubman Seánie Crosbie has been honoured with the senior hurlers’ player of the year award after starring at centre-field on the side which secured Lory Meagher Cup glory as well as ensuring the county’s safety in Division 3A of the league.

Roche Emmets’ Peter Lynch was voted as the U20 player of the year with Naomh Moninne’s rising star, Conor Murphy, receiving the U20 hurling gong.

Outstanding Ardee St Mary’s prospect Tadhg McDonnell, who skippered the Deeside outfit to domestic league and championship glory, is the county’s minor player of the year.

On the club scene, Dáire McConnon (Ardee St Mary’s), James O’Reilly (Cooley Kickhams) and Harry Butterly (Stabannon Parnells) were conferred with the senior, intermediate and junior club awards having spearheaded their respective teams’ successful championship tilts. St Fechins’ Paul Mathews was elected as the standout club hurler in the county for 2022.

The Integral Fitness Louth GAA team of the club championship has also been revealed and includes: Neil Gallagher (Cooley Kickhams); Thomas Sullivan (Naomh Máirtín), Donal McKenny (Ardee St Mary’s), Shane Meade (St Kevin’s); Alan Connor (Newtown Blues), Fearghal Malone (Cooley Kickhams), James O’Reilly (Cooley Kickhams); Seán Reynolds (Stabannon Parnells), Andy McDonnell (Newtown Blues); Bobby Butterly (Stabannon Parnells), Shane Matthews (Ardee St Mary’s), TJ Doheny (St Kevin’s); Harry Butterly (Stabannon Parnells), Dáire McConnon (Ardee St Mary’s), Tom Jackson (Ardee St Mary’s).