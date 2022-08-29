Newtown Blues stun St Mochta’s with incredible comeback victory in Louth SFC encounter

John Kermode shoots over for Newtown Blues in spite of Ben Goss-Kieran's dive in their SFC win over St Mochta's in Dunleer on Sunday evening. Picture: Paul Connor

One neutral supporter glanced at the scoreboard at half-time of Sunday’s game in Dunleer and publicly opined how sick St Mochta’s would be if they failed to take full advantage of their 1-8 to 0-5 lead to top the group.

And, as the Louth Villagers trudged off Páirc Uí Mhuirí just under an hour later, having huddled intensely for an extended spell as the large crowd petered away, they had the look of broken men, almost.

They arrived seeking a statement victory but departed as if caught in a whirlwind, six days on from overcoming St Patrick’s in round one.

Newtown Blues were lethargic in the first half and unable to reach the pitch of a Mochta’s outfit evidently favoured by having played already. And with Ciarán and Declan Byrne machine-like with points throughout the first half, Des Lane’s charges chugged to the interval, unable to engineer any sort of flow or cohesion to their play.

The crucial score arrived shortly before the break when Ciarán Byrne got loose from Fergal Donohoe and palmed Jamie Farrell’s teasing pass to the net. It contributed to the underdogs developing a six-point buffer at halfway and had all in sundry anticipating an unexpected outcome, considering goalkeeper Jason Callan also saved Emmet Carolan’s weakly-struck penalty in the early stages.

But Blues were like men possessed in the second half and having cleaned Mochta’s out at midfield, the dismissal of Callan had disastrous consequences for Kieran Quinn’s team who completely lost their rhythm, only remaining in the game through the endeavours of Gerry Garland and, in the closing period, Craig Lennon.

Ciarán Downey was absolutely awesome in the second half, scoring 2-5 of his 2-7 haul, as Blues took over in outrageous fashion. Inside 10 minutes, they had hit 1-5 unanswered with magnificent John Kermode fending off Ben Goss-Kieran to lay on the chance which Downey arrowed to the net.

The Louth forward then hit the point of the game, after Ciarán Byrne had got Mochta’s off the second half mark, to complete a flowing move symptomatic of just how hot Blues were by this stage. Johnny McDonnell’s pinpoint kickout located the excellent Donohoe in midfield. He found Alan Connor whose pass to Downey saw him turn, jink and lace over the top.

Then came the game’s most pivotal incident. A skirmish broke out in front of the packed stand and after water carriers and spectators became involved, the ‘handbags’ blew up with upwards on 20 players attracted and several visible thumps being thrown.

Referee Ultan McElroy consulted with his linesmen – Jonathan Conlon and Cathal O’Brien – before brandishing a yellow card Andy McDonnell’s way and dismissing both Callan (St Mochta’s) and Blues’ Declan McNamara.

It was carnage for Mochta’s with Oisín Callan having to make way for Liam Kindlon to come in between the sticks, and Blues hounded the newcomer. They almost immediately forced him into a turnover that yielded a Kermode point and subsequently, a pass back looped over his head, with Downey latching on to the loose ball to raise a green flag.

The lead was stretched to six by the time McDonnell got his marching orders on a second yellow card and Mochta’s, over the remainder of normal time, managed to cut the deficit to three. Carr and Downey landed impressive points either side of a Declan Byrne free, though, to settle matters.

The game of the championship so far, Blues may take some stopping in their quest for Joe Ward.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, John Connolly 0-1, Emmet Carolan; Conor Ayson, Alan Connor, Dáire Nally 0-1 (45); Chris Reid, Fergal Donohoe; Jamie Kelly, Conor Moore, Andy McDonnell 0-1; Ian Connor, John Kermode 0-4, Ciarán Downey 2-7 (0-2f, 0-1m). Subs: Declan McNamara for Reid (26), Robert Carr 0-1 for I Connor (41), Emmet Murray for Kermode (56), Lorcan McQuillan for Kelly (60).

ST MOCHTA’S: Jason Callan; David Lennon, Ben Goss-Kieran, Andrew Lennon; Oisín Callan, Andrew English, Conor Garland 0-1; Ciarán McMahon, Ciarán Byrne 1-3; Danny Kindlon, Jamie Farrell, Gerry Garland 0-4; Darren McMahon 0-1, Craig Lennon, Declan Byrne 0-5 (3f). Subs: Liam Kindlon for O Callan (47), Cormac Smyth for D Kindlon (60).

REFEREE: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets).