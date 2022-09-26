Louth

Newtown Blues dominate Geraldines to reach first Louth SFC final in three years

Newtown Blues 1-13 Geraldines 1-2

Newtown Blues' Fergal Donohoe is surrounded by Daniel Corcoran, Matthew Corcoran and Gareth Neacy of Geraldines during Sunday's SFC semi-final clash in Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Paul Connor

Newtown Blues' Fergal Donohoe is surrounded by Daniel Corcoran, Matthew Corcoran and Gareth Neacy of Geraldines during Sunday's SFC semi-final clash in Clan na Gael Park. Picture: Paul Connor

Caoimhín Reilly, in Clan na Gael Park

Newtown Blues had it pretty much all their own way during Sunday’s second senior championship semi-final at Clan na Gael Park, recovering from the concession of a goal in the opening minute to convincingly book their place in a first decider since 2019.

They really didn’t have to get out of second gear in diligently casting aside Geraldines’ limited challenge, with the Haggardstown/Blackrock men failing to score in the second half having trailed by 0-6 to 1-2 at the break.

