Newtown Blues dominate Geraldines to reach first Louth SFC final in three years

Newtown Blues had it pretty much all their own way during Sunday’s second senior championship semi-final at Clan na Gael Park, recovering from the concession of a goal in the opening minute to convincingly book their place in a first decider since 2019.

They really didn’t have to get out of second gear in diligently casting aside Geraldines’ limited challenge, with the Haggardstown/Blackrock men failing to score in the second half having trailed by 0-6 to 1-2 at the break.

Yet Blues’ tally of 13 wides, nine of which came during the first period, tells an accurate tale of their almost complete dominance of a fixture that saw red cards brandished in the direction of James Craven and Shane O’Hanlon well inside the closing quarter.

Robert Carr, yet again, was the winners’ liveliest threat, kicking four points from play and three in the second half alone. They could afford Ciarán Downey and John Kermode to be out of sync on the evening and still easily prevail, while Conor Branigan impressed off the bench and Colm Judge was black carded for a late challenge.

Gers clearly missed the injured Jim McEneaney as a forward focal point and relied upon individual moments of brilliance – both O’Hanlon and Michael Rogers notched superbly on the run – to contribute to the scoreboard following their early maximum.

The goal was route one in its approach but hugely effective as a lofted punt towards the target saw both Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly and Johnny McDonnell collide with the inrushing O’Hanlon, resulting in the ball bouncing off the latter’s back and into the net.

Though a shock only fleetingly crossed the minds of spectators given Blues’ emphatic response – Dáire Nally, Colm Judge and Carr had the teams on terms within five minutes and fine finishes by Jamie Kelly and Alan Connor followed across a spell blotted by three uncharacteristic wides by Downey.

Gers, despite their dream start, would have been content with their interval deficit given it gave them a platform to challenge strongly when the play resumed. However, they struggled for rhythm thereafter with forays up the field by Beanón Corrigan their most profitable avenue into the scoring zone.

But the fixture was practically over before the three-quarter mark as Carr began pleasuring the crowd with audacious, quality kicks from distance and had Branigan not cannoned the butt of the post, the gap would have been even greater come full-time.

The men in green lost their discipline towards the finish of a game that was let flow close to the edge by referee David J McArdle. The St Bride’s whistler gives plenty of leeway where challenges are concerned but doesn’t stand for any verbal guff in his direction, hence Craven was given a second yellow card and O’Hanlon a straight red within minutes of each other as Gers’ second senior semi-final appearance in four seasons ended in both disappointment and frustration.

To compound their misery, Branigan laid a goal on for Downey in the dying embers of a match that was always going to fall short of the excitement and intensity generated in the earlier semi-final clash in Darver.

Not that Blues cared – they have a date with Ardee St Mary’s on Sunday week. And the aristocrats tend to fare well on such occasions.

NEWTOWN BLUES: Johnny McDonnell; Conor Ayson, Ciarán Cluskey-Kelly, Emmet Carolan; Alan Connor 0-1, John Connolly, Fergal Donohoe; Chris Reid, Andy McDonnell; Ciarán Downey 1-1, Colm Judge 0-2 (2f), Dáire Nally 0-1; Jamie Kelly 0-2, John Kermode, Robert Carr 0-4. Subs: Conor Branigan 0-1 for Kelly (49), Conor Moore for Kelly (49), Thomas Costello for Ayson (59), Declan McNamara for Donohoe (60).

GERALDINES: Des Reenan; Daniel Corcoran, John McCrohan, Tiarnan Hand; James Craven, Gareth Neacy, Fearghal McDonald; Matthew Corcoran, Michael Rogers 0-1; Brian Cafferty, Beanón Corrigan, Josh Arrowsmith; Ben Gartlan, Shane O’Hanlon 1-1, Shaun Callan. Subs: Nicky Mackin for Cafferty (42), Paul Clarke for Arrowsmith (49), Paddy Hoey for Gartlan (59).

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).