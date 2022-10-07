Newtown Blues’ Alan Connor on Sunday’s Louth SFC final against Ardee St Mary’s – ‘It is kill or be killed’

It takes Alan Connor a little under a minute to reference Newtown Blues’ record-making four-in-a-row senior champions of the 1960s, which is indicative of just how immersed the the club’s ‘golden generation’ are in what has gone before.

Connor was, of course, part of the team whose bid to replicate the four-timer feat was ended by Ardee St Mary’s at the semi-final stage in 2020, having been such an integral member of two of the previous three Joe Ward Cup-winning campaigns – a side that was backboned by the minor championship heroes of ’14 and ’15, Ciarán Downey, Fergal Donohoe et al.

There is a perception that Blues are no more than a cold and ruthless victory machine – and that winning is more of a habit than a source of joy. That it’s soulless. But you only have to look around the greater Newfoundwell area now to see just how much the club is at the heart of the community.

This conversation takes place at their playing fields, which is a thriving hub. There is a mobile coffee shop open daily and there are streams of children making their way on to the pitch for training, with parents coming to and from. It’s shortly after 3pm and the constant thud of leather being laced would be at odds with the serenity of most other club grounds at this stage in the afternoon.

But this is Newtown Blues. There is a tradition and cultural aspect to their identity. Their unique colours, the sky blue and white, are transparent with flags and bunting. Every room in their complex is painted that way too.

"Everyone has a great pride in the club,” says Connor, a key member of the team bidding to deliver a 24th senior title success this weekend.

"Everyone who pulls on the jersey knows the significance behind it – the teams who’ve been before, the teams of the ’60s who won the four-in-a-row, and even the teams of the 2000s and ’10s.

"A lot of it is player-driven. Over the last six seasons we’ve had three different sets of management teams, but you’ve the likes of Colm (Judge), John (Kermode) and Andy (McDonnell), who are just absolutely driving forces, and then there are the minor teams coming through who are all hungry for success.

“The Blues have a savage underage structure and a lot of it is about football style as opposed to winning, which, I think, plays very strongly into our success because then you’ve lads who are genuinely very good footballers when they’re coming up and that feeds in.

"People just understand what it's about. The style of so important to us. I was fortunate in my minor career where Colm Nally took us from 12 to 18 and it was all ball focused – no tactics, just pure football, getting the skills of left and right foot, free-flowing football and keeping the ball moving. That was what the massive emphasis was on and it's stood to us.”

So what of the ‘you’d fit the Blues on a bus’ sentiments echoed by jealous rivals?

"Just chatting to friends from outside the club, you do get that type of perception, but it is a massive occasion and the supporters this year have been absolutely phenomenal,” he adds, smiling, almost blushing.

"Blues seemed to have bigger support than Geraldines in the semi-final and just people in the community, even those who aren’t involved but just down the pub or the bookies, have rowed in behind the team. I expect that to be the same in the final.

“Community to the Blues is a lot different to community in Clogherhead or Termonfeckin – these close-knit villages. But as the area is expanding and new people are getting involved, the club is constantly growing. It’s different than a community in a smaller village, but if you come down here any night of the week you do see the same faces greeting you – there is that nice type of feeling.

"And it does feel like a completely new slate after the last two years. The finals from ’18 and ’19 are gone, ultimately – we have the medals. But we haven’t got the 2022 medal yet, so it’s a new slate and we’re buzzing for it. The flags are going up and I think there’s a buzz about, even in the school with kids coming up and talking to you about it. It’s a great time to be involved in Gaelic football, and the Blues in particular.”

******************************

The set-up has moved on since Emmet Carolan took receipt of Joe Ward three years ago after the final win over Naomh Máirtín in Drogheda. Some players have stepped away, others have taken their time to re-find their form, while the 1997-’01 borns – ‘the golden generation’ – are maturing and beginning to settle down, which brings its own benefits.

Connor, who is joined on the panel by his brother, Ian, is now teaching in Ballymakenny College and life is taking shape after a phase where standards had dropped in Newfoundwell. Blues, by their lofty standards, were in the abyss, failing to reach the championship final in consecutive seasons after enjoying such dominance.

"I think Covid played a massive part in that,” says the 22-year-old.

"We were a strong group of lads, strongly bonded, but once you took the dressing room out of it, everything was disjointed. You were arriving to training in the cars and going straight out – there was no social side of it.

“While it was disappointing to lose, we still gave a valiant effort. We only lost to Ardee by three points in the semi-final having had no momentum going at all. And it’s a tough thing to keep on winning, though – it’s probably the toughest thing you can do.”

But what changed? Well, Des Lane came in and reinvigorated the aristocrats. “People had points to prove early in the year,” Connor admits, before alluding to how a return to “basics” was significant in how they took this season by storm, winning their first 14 matches consecutively in both the Paddy Sheelan Cup and Division 1 league.

Those “basics" to Blues are fundamental to the game itself, though. There is no “reinventing the wheel” where they are concerned. Immediately, gym training enters the fray. A phenomenon which has taken hold across the Gaelic games landscape, but not to the detriment in the preparation of Sunday’s underdogs.

"I think it’s Seán Cavanagh who said something along the lines of – ‘it doesn’t matter if you can bench 100kg if you can’t stick the ball over the ’bar’. We’re getting the gym done upstairs and it’s definitely developing into our training, but it’s still a game of football and if you can’t kick off your left and right foot, it doesn't matter what you can squat or bench.

“I’d do the gym work – we all would – but we value skills over it. We’ve Seán Kilroy in doing great work. We’d be down twice with him in pre-season and once during the week, and if look back on the Blues pre-Covid, I think we were a lot smaller as a team than now. There’s great work being put in by the lads on that front, but it’s still a game of football.”

*****************

Included on the defender’s sporting CV is a Croke Park appearance with Louth minors for the 2017 Leinster final – the county’s first at that grade for 46 years. He was an impressive corner-back and tipped to make the grade at adult level, something which, despite his rave reviews at club level, hasn’t materialised beyond a year with the U20s.

He collected the man of the match award post the 2019 decider and even played Sigerson Cup football with Dublin star Con O’Callaghan during his second year studying at UCD.

Mentioned are Blues’ championship victories of 2008 and ’13, when Connor was there as a child, soaking it all in and gaining inspiration. It’s the same in regard to Louth. He wants it. He always has.

"If you ask any child if they want to play for Louth, I’d say 99pc would say they would and I’d even argue 100pc would.

"With the minors, I was fortunate enough to be the year younger and while some lads kicked on, it didn’t really fall my way…

“I would be more determined to reach that level and I do constantly work on my skills. I know myself where I’m weak and I’m actively working on them. I’d take your hand off if you offered me the chance to play for Louth and it’s something I’m looking to strive towards going forward.

****************************

CR: How many finals have you lost?

[Pause taken, to consider, as a rye smile breaks out]

AC: Well, I lost the minor one in 2016 and…

CR: Sin é?

AC: I could have missed one or two at underage but that’s the one that sticks out.

CR: In games, is the mindset ‘kill or be killed?’

AC: Everyone around the county knows what Ardee can do if you give them time, room and space, so we’re aware of them, but it’s a final. It is kill or be killed. We’re going to try to stamp down our authority.

CR: Where are your medals?

AC: They’re hanging up in the room. I’ve got a Gaelic football plaque with hooks on them, so I hang them up there.

CR: Are there many spaces?

AC: No, but I definitely could put on another hook or two.