Newtown Blues’ Alan Connor on Sunday’s Louth SFC final against Ardee St Mary’s – ‘It is kill or be killed’

Caoimhín Reilly

It takes Alan Connor a little under a minute to reference Newtown Blues’ record-making four-in-a-row senior champions of the 1960s, which is indicative of just how immersed the the club’s ‘golden generation’ are in what has gone before.

Connor was, of course, part of the team whose bid to replicate the four-timer feat was ended by Ardee St Mary’s at the semi-final stage in 2020, having been such an integral member of two of the previous three Joe Ward Cup-winning campaigns – a side that was backboned by the minor championship heroes of ’14 and ’15, Ciarán Downey, Fergal Donohoe et al.

