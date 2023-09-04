New Louth manager Paul Hanlon looking to start county team’s revival – ‘I can’t wait to get started’

Paul Hanlon and Alan Page, currently in charge of Roche Emmets, will join forces at the helm of Louth next year. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Paul Hanlon is determined to get Louth’s best players in harness having been appointed senior team manager at Thursday night’s county committee meeting in Ardee.

The Cooley-native, who is currently in charge of Roche Emmets with Alan Page and Peter Rogers, was ratified to succeed Kit Henry following the Meath man’s departure after one season at the helm.

Louth were relegated from the intermediate championship and, so, restoring the Reds to their second tier status is a priority for the new boss, who will be joined by Page, Darren Clarke and John Temple, with other additions to the ticket to be confirmed.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Hanlon said. “I can’t wait to get started. The opportunity arose and I decided to go for it.

“I had an interest in the job last year but I didn’t go for it because I didn’t want to leave Roche. We wanted to give them our full focus because we knew the talent that was there and they’re a great club.

“I spoke to Alan about the Louth job and he said to hold off but we’d only a week or so to apply, so I went for it after speaking to John and Darren the following night.

“I know there is a really good team in Louth, we just need to get a bit more out of what is there. There are plenty of players who are not on board at the moment and we will be trying our utmost to change that.”

For Hanlon, his new role is far removed from his humble beginnings in coaching, alongside Phelim Rice with Cooley Kickhams’ U12 and U14 teams, more than a decade ago. He would, ultimately, oversee Cooley’s SFC win in 2018, with Page as the team’s trainer, and 2019 Division 1 victory before the Peninsula pair answered Roche’s call for 2022. And they have brought success to the Faughart outfit in claiming the Division 2 title recently with their eyes now focussed on the championship prize.

His experience of the club scene stands him in good stead given he not only has an in-depth knowledge of the players at his disposal, but also what can be done to ensure both the domestic scene and county team thrives in unison.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Liam O’Neill and Pat Carr over fixtures and I think we need to start doing what other counties are and playing club games midweek,” added Hanlon, whose sister, Róisín, is a former Louth player and selector.

“The mindset has to change in that I think we need to get our players playing with their clubs and that gives us an opportunity to go along and watch and see them in that environment.

“Then, when we’re going to games as Louth, they’re all Louth players, they’re all on the bus, we’re all fully focussed on winning with Louth.

“Louth shouldn’t be where we are – we shouldn’t be junior. The talent is there and the footballers are there for us to be higher up the grades.

“The two boys – Alan and Darren – are great trainers and I’m hoping the players buy-in to it and are looking forward to it as much as we are.”

But, for now, Hanlon’s immediate concern is Roche and their bid to win a first-ever senior championship title.

“We’re involved with Roche and we don’t want to walk away from it, and we didn’t want to walk away last year, but we’ll be studying the games as well.

“We had a great win in our first championship game against the Blues and we’ll be off next Sunday so we can get to the other games and study the teams and players involved. But we’ve already been to games – as a management, we’ve seen most of the senior games so far.”

Page, as well as his achievements in LGFA, has previously guided Cooley men to Division 2 glory as manager having won five Cardinal O’Donnell and five Paddy Sheelan Cup finals during his playing days. The former defender also featured for Louth under several regimes and tasted National League and Tommy Murphy Cup glory in his career.

Meanwhile, Clarke was a teammate of Page with the Reds and remains part of the Ardee St Mary’s senior football team. He won a first-ever SFC medal last year having soldiered with the Deesiders over a 20-year period, losing three finals before last October’s victory over Newtown Blues. Clarke also played for St Sylvester’s in Dublin and is currently at the helm of Dee Rangers in the Meath LGFA ranks.

Temple will be in charge of stats and is to remain as manager of the county’s U16s, having led this year’s vintage to Leinster C success. He has played underage hurling and football for Dublin.