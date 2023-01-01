New era for Meath GAA to get underway away to Carlow in O’Byrne Cup opener

It will be very much out with the old and in with the new for Colm O'Rourke, his selectors, Barry Callaghan and Stephen Bray, along with coach Paul Garrigan who has tasted All-Ireland success at senior level with Meath ladies over the past two years. Picture: Sportsfile

A NEW era for Meath football throws-in this evening, Wednesday, when the Royals takes on Carlow in the opening round of the O'Byrne Cup at Netwatch Cullen Park (8pm).

It will be very much out with the old and in with the new for Colm O'Rourke, his selectors, Barry Callaghan and Stephen Bray, along with coach Paul Garrigan who has tasted All-Ireland success at senior level with Meath ladies over the past two years.

O'Rourke has assembled a panel of 35 players for this pre-season competition and the likelihood is that this will also be the squad for the upcoming NFL Division 2 campaign which starts with a trip to Cork on the last Sunday of the month.

Whether in future years it will be remembered as the 'O'Rourke era' will probably be defined by success or the lack there of during his term at the helm.

O'Rourke, as he did as a player, has set high standards and, according to himself, his tenure will be judged by how the county perform against their great rivals, Dublin. The Dubs have been virtually unchallenged in Leinster for more than a decade now and while they have been overtaken at national level, it will be a massive ask for Meath to knock them off their perch anytime soon.

They will have an early opportunity to test themselves against the Dubs when they take them on in the upcoming NFL Division 2 campaign. The counties are set to clash in round six on Saturday, March 18, at Páirc Tailteann and that is one to savour in the not-too-distant future.

However, O'Rourke will be hoping to have established his feet under the table at that stage and set in place a programme that will eventually lead to brighter days for the county.

Among the notable absentees from his first squad are Ratoath trio Bryan McMahon, and Eamonn and Joey Wallace, Na Fianna duo Shane Walsh and Ethan Devine, Curraha's James McEntee and Donaghmore/Ashbourne goalkeeper Andy Colgan. Also absent is former captain, and influential midfielder, the long-serving Bryan Menton, who has unofficially retired. The younger of the Wallace brothers is, of course, recovering from a cruciate injury picked up in the 2022 club championship.

A number of players who previous played during Andy McEntee's term but weren't in the squad last year make a return, including Donal Lenihan (Dunboyne), Darragh Campion (Skryne), Daniel O'Neill (Wolfe Tones) and Ross Ryan (Summerhill).

The new faces in the panel includes goalkeeper Seán Brennan (Dunderry) Aaron Lynch and Conor Quigley (Trim), Conor and Diarmuid Moriarty (Curraha), Shane Crosby (Duleek-Bellewstown), Harry O'Higgins (Drumbaragh), Michael Flood (St Brigid's) and Adam O'Neill (Wolfe Tones).

Finding a settled midfield partnership will be one of O'Rourke's first tasks and Ratoath duo Jack Flynn and Dáithí McGowan, as well as Shane Crosby will all be vying to fill the spot vacated by Menton, presumably alongside Ronan Jones.

O'Rourke will hardly be afforded a honeymoon period and probably wouldn't want one anyway as he sets out to lift the county's fortunes. The size of the task should become much clear during the cut and trust of a tough league campaign.

The O'Byrne Cup campaign will give him an indication of the talent at his disposal and following the trip to Carlow there are home ties against Laois in Páirc Tailteann on Saturday and Longford in Ashbourne the following Wednesday night.

The top team from the group go straight to the final with the winners of Group A playing the winners of Group C in a semi-final on Sunday, January 15. The final is scheduled for Friday, January 20.