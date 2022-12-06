Never-say-die Naomh Máirtín stop Ardee St Mary’s in their tracks in thrilling Louth GAA U21 championship semi-final

Ardee St Marys' David Hennessy and Sam Winters of Naomh Máirtín in action in Ardee on Sunday during the U21 championship semi-final. Picture: Paul Connor

Naomh Máirtín were forced to dig deep into their physical and mental reserves as they produced a remarkable comeback to shatter St Marys’ hopes of completing an unprecedented treble of senior, U21 and minor titles at a wintry Páirc Mhuire on Sunday afternoon.

Mary’s were strongly fancied to overcome Máirtín’s in this U21 championship semi-final, but even they were surprised by the ease with which Carl Gillespie sauntered through the heart of the Monasterboice defence to raise a green flag after only six seconds of this absorbing contest.

From a Naomh Máirtín perspective, it was the worst possible start, but things were about to get a whole lot worse for them and by the 18th minute the Ardee side were 3-3 to 0-1 ahead and seemingly well on their way to the decider.

No doubt there will be some sort of inquest in the St Mary’s camp into how they managed to lose from such a dominant position, but the simple answer is that their opponents seemed to want it more in the end.

Following that dream start engineered by Gillespie, Tadhg McDonnell added a fine point and he was then fouled for a free that Gillespie converted.

Moments later, McDonnell was back in his own full-back line to win a turnover, highlighting the energy in St Marys’ play at this stage.

In sharp contrast to their fast, free-flowing forward play, Naomh Máirtín’s attacks were painfully slow and at one stage they passed the ball around aimlessly for three minutes, trying in vain to engineer a shooting chance.

When they finally moved the ball into the scoring zone Dara McDonnell fumbled, only to fortuitously regain possession and shoot a badly needed point.

Whatever confidence Naomh Máirtín took from that score quickly evaporated, though.

In the 15th minute, a slick passing move involving Sean Callaghan, Páraic McKenny and Darragh McCoy ended with Gillespie plundering a second major.

And barely 60 seconds later Ciarán McConnon took a pass from McDonnell and linked up with Luke Matthews who unselfishly teed up McConnon for goal number three.

Matthews added a free to leave the scoreboard reading 3-3 to 0-1 and by the 24th minute Máirtín’s had wasted six scoring chances – three wides and three short into James McGillick’s hands.

The biting north-easterly wind was accompanied by heavy rain and hail showers, making conditions extremely difficult for players and supporters alike, but Máirtín’s followers found their voice when Ryan Boylan arrowed a low delivery towards Oisín Gray and his ball into the square from the endline was finished to the net by Sam Winters.

McCoy cut in from the left wing to point for St Mary’s in the 27th minute – 3-4 to 1-1 – but unbelievably that would be his side’s last score until deep into stoppage time at the end of the match.

Indeed, the Mairtins went into half-time with renewed confidence after Ben Callanan pointed and Oisín Gray smashed a close-range shot to the net despite the best efforts of ’keeper McGillick – 3-4 to 2-2 at the interval.

Máirtín’s brought on fresh legs for the second half in Darragh Dorian and Jake Neilon, both of whom looked lively, and by the 40th minute they had reduced the deficit to a single point following scores from Tom Gray (free), Craig Callanan, Ben Callanan (mark) and Oisín Gray.

The Ardee men botched a chance to stem the tide when they won a straightforward free in front of the posts, only to take it quickly and cough up possession, before Gillespie was off target from a free.

It was energy-sapping fare in the deteriorating conditions, but Máirtín’s still had a spring in their step and they finally drew level on the 50-minute mark courtesy of another Tom Gray free.

St Mary’s woke from their slumbers, but two scoring attempts from Gillespie and Callaghan dropped short into the hands of Máirtín’s ’keeper Joe Gordon and on 54 minutes Dara McDonnell then kicked a super score to put the Monasterboice outfit ahead for the first time – 2-8 to 3-4.

Oisín Gray then raised another white flag to make it a two-point game and Matthews’ stoppage-time reply for St Mary’s – their only score of the entire second half – was too little too late.

ARDEE ST MARY’S: James McGillick; Ben Clarke, Jay Crawley, David Hennessy; Noah Coyle, Páraic McKenny, Darragh McCoy 0-1; Seán Callaghan, Cillian Keenan; Ciarán McConnon 1-0, Carl Gillespie 2-1 (0-1f), Conor O’Brien; Tadhg McDonnell 0-1, Luke Matthews 0-2 (1f, 1m), Richard Rogers.

NAOMH MÁIRTÍN: Joe Gordon; Tadhg O’Brien, Eoin Cooney, Daniel Harmon; Finbar Johnson, Seán Healy, Jamie Winters; Dara McDonnell 0-2, Jack Lynch; Sam Winters 1-0, Tom Gray 0-2 (fs), Craig Callanan 0-1; Ryan Boylan, Ben Callanan 0-2 (1m), Oisín Grey 1-2. Subs: Daragh Dorian for Boylan, Jake Neilon for Johnson (both HT), Sam Murtagh for S Winters (50), Paul Murphy for J Winters (60).

REFEREE: Colm McCullough (N Fionnbarra).