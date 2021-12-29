Nepotism never enters the Lennon Cup All-Star equation

All-Star selection announcements invoke a strange dynamic within a watching audience. It’s not often the goalkeeper and full-back line get more pats on the back than those leading the charge, though that perception is turned on its head in this regard.

A big cheer went up for Andrew Wogan – Stabannon Parnells and Ardee Community School – the young lad who kicked the winning point in this year’s minor championship final, after he was selected between the posts.

But the reactions palpably scaled down as Craig Lynch proceeded to name the Lennon Cup All-Stars from 2-15. Nothing personal but given the impact of global warming on the planet’s air supply, people may have opted to ration their gasps of surprise – or maybe it was just clap fatigue, a condition Dublin supporters often encounter during the Leinster Championship.

The process became typically formulaic, a round of applause, snap with Sam Mulroy and the odd echo of ‘well done’ from an arch of frozen followers.

And then a jolt to life. For your writer anyway. “No15, from Roche Emmets and Bush Post Primary, DD Reilly.” It changed the course of the evening as instead of people coming up and quipping that I was back “to stir things up a bit” or telling me how they missed the bit of craic on Twitter, talk shifted to the family’s latest celebrity.

DD’s a cousin and having been stood no more than three metres from him when the announcement was made, the vantage point was prime to gauge his reaction… The last time he looked like that was when I told him we’d one day win Joe Ward!

For the record, the team was picked by a combination of a public vote and selection committee, of which I had no part – given, at the time of writing, it’s wet and I’m not even a week in the gig. And, anyhow, nepotism never enters the equation with these things. It would be too obvious.

HIGHEST STANDARD

It could be argued that this year’s Lennon Cup – in its 50th campaign – produced a standard higher than many prior renewals. If only for St Mary’s, Drogheda, who won the top prize fairly handily.

The champions took home six All-Stars, three of which were picked up by lads who formed part of the All-Ireland-winning Meath minor side – Seán Emmanuel (St Patrick’s Stamullen), Eoin Gillick and Shaun Leonard (both St Colmcille’s). Meanwhile, powerhouse midfielder Alan Bowden was named player of the tournament.

St Mary’s were winners-in-waiting throughout the competition having been able to field, in relative terms, a once in a generation crop. Or could it be that they – or Drogheda schools in general – will maintain their dominance based on the talent emanating from both Meath’s underage panels and clubs like St Colmcille’s?

What struck yours truly – who, admittedly, attended a mere two games across the programme, both involving the Alma Mater, De La Salle, Dundalk – was how much the Louth natives able to play adult club football stood out.

Mark Byrne (Roche Emmets) and Brian Cafferty (Geraldines) just seemed to have that element of composure and sensibility in their play during both the round one clash with St Joseph’s CBS and final versus St Mary’s.

O Raghallaighs’ brightest spark, Kyle McElroy, tortured De La Salle in the St Joseph’s colours – his movement and ability to finish from varying angles and situations suggested he was used to fending off more physicality and stickier defenders.

SPARKING JEWEL

I was a Lennon Cup winner in 2014 and at that stage 17-year-olds could play adult football with their clubs. Hence, there seemed to be more players of a similar level, accustomed to taking hits and clever enough to move the ball before they arrived. Tadhg McEnaney, Matthew Corcoran, Ryan Ward, Hugh Osborne, etc.

The games I saw seemed tamer in the contact stakes and while that may not necessarily be a bad thing, having players with a season of men’s football behind them may become even more important in the Lennon Cups to come.

As was widely agreed, it’s a fabulous championship and one which focusses the minds of those involved. I recall sitting in a classroom in TY, chatting to lads about what it would be like to win the Lennon Cup. Two years later we did it and since then it’s like we have a silent fraternity. Fellas wouldn’t pass each other without saying a civil word or two.

Having that concentration as a teenager can be a really powerful thing. You don’t win the Lennon Cup without commitment and togetherness, community values which young men can carry and apply to society beyond their days of asking to use the Jacks.

You will always have the naysayers, but Louth’s senior colleges’ competition is the sparkling jewel in a rusted crown.

Congratulations to all the All-Star recipients and… well done, our fella!