NEFL reports involving Muirhevnamor, Glenmuir and Bellurgan vs Bay

Bellurgan United 4 Bay FC 1

Bellurgan made it two wins in a row after defeat in their opening game of the season.

By contrast, a lacklustre Bay, who only avoided possible relegation last season by virtue of the play-off route, look in danger already of going down with Friday night’s result at Flynn Park their third straight defeat of the young campaign.

They conceded two goals in the space of five minutes resulting from defensive errors in the middle of the first half to the cock-a-hoop hosts after getting the better of the champions, Muirhevnamor, the previous week in a nine-goal thriller.

The Peninsula side once again were in hot scoring form, epitomised by Luke Higgins, who set them on the road to victory with a superb goal. He broke away to side step a defender before curling the ball into the top corner of the visitors net from the edge of the box after 20 minutes.

Seán Murden made it 2-0, and Owen Armstrong was very unlucky not to add a third goal when his chip from just inside the Bay half beat the back peddling goalkeeper and struck the crossbar only to drop the other side of the net.

Bay pulled a goal back early in the second-half in controversial fashion when Bellurgan anticipated the referee to blow up for handball as Sam Ezenwaka used his hand on his way to finding the net. He broke through and lobbed the ’keeper.

Bellurgan appeared to have gained justice when manager Alan O’Connor restored their two-goal lead and Tadhg O’Connor secured the points when stretching it to 4-1.

They could have added a couple of more goals with manager O’Connor hitting the woodwork, and they wasted a number of other chances.

Bellurgan: Seán McGeough, Alan Farnon, Adam Bolton, Diarmuid Murphy, Emmet Rogan, Connor Watters, Owen Armstrong, Tadhg O’Connor, Seán Murden, Luke Higgins, Alan O’Connor. Subs used: Conor Dorris, Conor Maguire, Joseph Quinn, Ryan Duffy, Chris Lawson.

Muirhevnamor 0 Trim Celtic 0

The two top teams in the Premier Division from last season in the North-East League repeated their scoreless stalemate in the corresponding fixture last term, when they each had a player sent-off, on Friday night at the all-weather pitch at Muirhevnamor.

Re-signed striker Martin Smith appeared unlucky to be shown a red card as he appeared to protest over his treatment by the visitors to referee Peter Burns in the first half.

The home side also suffered another bad blow with injury forcing the retirement of Luke Gorham, who was replaced by Adrian Rafferty, and necessitated a re-reshuffle.

But Brendan Hughes nearly put the home side ahead close to the break with a sizzling shot that hit the side netting.

The champions continued to defy their numerical disadvantage and in the opening quarter of the second half went agonisingly close twice to taking the lead through Hughes. He had a brave header cleared off the goalline in the opening minutes when the Trim goalkeeper raced back to kick the ball clear.

He then got on the end of a slapped down clearance by the goalkeeper only for his shot to be blocked.

Gary Clarke produced a cracking drive as he turned and struck the crossbar.

The midfielder, who missed virtually all of last season, then produced a delightful piece of play in to send a pass through the heart of the Trim defence for the chasing Hughes to be tripped as he tried to latch on to it. The result was that the offender received his marching orders and both sides were now reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes left.

Clarke nearly got the elusive goal with a glancing header to a cross from in front of goal at the end of a fine, three-man move. He didn’t make strong enough contact to direct it on target.

The lone time that Trim threatened to end the deadlock was 10 minutes from time when Michael Cooney produced a splendid and crucial save down low at the post.

A tiring Tiarnan Mulvenna, who played for most of the match as a lone striker, twice stole away from the Trim defence in the box, but weakly couldn’t find the target.

Trim will be the happier of the two sides to earn the point, to compliment a win in their other game to date.

On the other hand, the champions have collected just two points from a possible nine, and are struggling for players through injury and suspension.

Both teams don’t look the forces they were last season, having lost players, with Trim apparently parting with four of last year’s squad to intermediate cup finalists Bluebell.

Muirhevnamor: Michael Cooney, Brian Begley, Mark Traynor, Ciarán McGuigan, Paul Mallon, Luke Gorham (Adrian Rafferty), Gary Clarke, Tiarnan Mulvenna, Martin Smith. Other subs used: Oisín Morrow, Adam Mostyn, Conal Doyle.

Glenmuir 2 Athboy 3

Glenmuir had goalkeeper David McKenny sent-off as they fell to their first league defeat of the still infant season in Division 2 of the North-East League on Thursday night.

The ’keeper’s dismissal meant the hosts played over half the game with a player short on the night that Stephen McDonnell, the former Dundalk player and recent head of the Youth Academy at Oriel Park, made a very influential debut.

Another positive to be taken from the defeat for Glenmuir was the continued fine scoring form of young striker Tomiwa Osho, who scored twice more to bring his tally to five goals from three games.

His fellow U17, Daniel Brogan, also impressed on the left side of midfield.

The trio provided the highlights of a game for the home side who were terribly unlucky not to snatch a last gasp draw with the ball four times cleared off the Athboy line in a frantic goalmouth scramble.

Athboy applied the pressure in the early minutes, but Glenmuir took the lead, courtesy of Osho, in the opening quarter of an hour.

Athboy equalised not long after, and then the decision to dismiss McKenny after he collided with an Athboy player turned the whole complexion of the game.

Glenmuir manager Paudie Gollogley had to re-shuffle his team, with Willie Kelly replacing left-back Chris Stewart to take over between the posts.

Athboy went into the interval in front, but Osho put Glenmuir on terms with only a couple of minutes played in the second half.

They held their own with the experienced McDonnell playing an important role.

They made chances to regain the lead, but ultimately deputy custodian Kelly was beaten with a long range shot that turned out to be the winning goal, with the ball flying through a cluster of players.

Glenmuir: David McKenny, Ryan Del Duca (Mark Molloy), Chris Stewart (Willie Kelly), Edgar Bitanis, James Callan, Eanna McArdle, Jake Cunningham, Stephen McDonnell (Stephen Carron), Daniel Brogan, Kevin McArdle, Tomiwa Osho. Other subs: Kerri Williams, Patrick Curley.