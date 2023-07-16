Naomh Moninne strike late to overcome holders St Fechin’s in Louth SHC opener

Naomh Moninne 2-18 St Fechin’s 1-16

Naomh Moninne's Andrew Mackin and Conor Mathews of St Fechin's during Thursday night's SHC opener in Dowdallshill. Picture: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Naomh Moninne produced a performance to match the occasion with a terrific victory in the opening round of the senior hurling championship against holders St Fechin’s in Dowdallshill last Thursday night.

A slow start saw the Dundalk natives fall four points behind after just six minutes of play with Paddy Lynch (2), Seán Hodgins and Seaghan Conneely accounting for Fechins’ points.

Dylan Carey responded with Moninne's first point from a free before Sam Phelan netted their maiden goal on 10 minutes to tie up matters and Andrew Mackin fired them in front with a good point.

The sides exchanged further points with Carey’s fourth notch of the half keeping the black and amber outfit narrowly in front before a point by Hodgins tied up matters as the teams turned around level at 1-7 to 0-10.

The opening ten minutes of the second half saw the Fechins go in front with a brace of Paddy Lynch pointed frees.

Helped by a brace of good points apiece from Carey and Mark Gahan, Moninne led by 1-11 to 0-13 after 46 minutes.

They led by two with 10 minutes remaining with James Murphy and Conor Murphy among the points before falling behind as Seaghan Conneely fired home Fechins’ only goal on 51 minutes.

Moninne restored their lead again with points from Mackin and Gahan only for Fechin’s to tie it up again late in the game with a Micheál Byrne point.

John Murphy's side showed great spirit over the closing exchanges with a James Murphy point, a brilliant Conor Murphy goal from a tight angle and an eighth Carey register sealing this victory to the delight of all their supporters.

St Fechin’s will return to St Brigid's Park on Thursday night (7:30pm) when they take on Knockbridge in round two of the competition.

ST FECHIN’S: John Crosby; Colin Griffin, Oisín Byrne, Cormac McAuley; George Allen, Peter Fortune, Conor Mathews 0-1; David Stephenson 0-1, Donal Ryan; Seán Hodgins 0-3, Ross Berkery 0-2, Paddy Lynch 0-5 (4f); Ruairí Morrissey, Seaghan Conneely 1-1, Jack Murray. Subs: Barry Devlin for R Morrissey (HT), Ryan Walsh 0-2 for Murray (HT), Micheál Byrne 0-1 for Berkery (55).

NAOMH MONINNE: Donal Connolly; Donal Lee, Brian Carter, James Murphy 0-2; Oisín McCarthy, Aaron McGuinness-Smith, Chris Lennon; Mattie Fee, Mark Gahan 0-4; Andrew Mackin 0-2, Dylan Carey 0-8, Kyle Rafferty; Sam Phelan 1-0,Conor Murphy 1-2, Cathal Azzorpardi. Sub: David Yore for Rafferty (50).

REFEREE: Stephen Shields (O Raghallaighs).