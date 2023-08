Knockbridge 1-20 Naomh Moninne 2-16

Knockbridge's Andrew McCrave and Dylan Carey of Naomh Moninne during Thursday night's SHC encounter at St Brigid's Park, Dowdallshill. Picture: Ken Finegan/Newspics

Naomh Moninne are through to their first Louth senior championship final since 2019 despite suffering a one-point defeat to Knockbridge in this tough encounter played in Dowdallshill on Thursday night.