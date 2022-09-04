Naomh Malachi advance in junior championship after win over St Nicholas

Shane Rogers, right, was in the scores for Naomh Malachi in their win over St Nicholas on Friday night.

‘Win and see what happens’. Well, Naomh Malachi kept up their end of the bargain with a slender, two-point win over St Nicholas under the lights of Stabannon on Friday night.

Combine the outcome with a heavy defeat by Cuchulainn Gaels and suddenly, by way of score difference, the Courtbane outfit were in the championship quarter-finals for the first time in two seasons.

Continuing to show class and untold leadership, Paudie Moley and Ronan McElroy found the net in either half. Those majors would power the border side into the winning position but placed balls from Shane Rogers guided them there.

With nothing to play for, the Drogheda side emerged with a new left flank in defence, Cian O’Brien performed admirably at corner-back and Caebhan Houshidari got the first half goal that saw Kubie Downey’s side trail 1-5 to 1-3 at the break.

Fionn Meagher found the target before heading straight on to the minibus for Electric Picnic and substitute Hayden Quinn fired to the net with only 10 minutes remaining to give Nicks hope of a victory to end their season.

But Peter McShane’s Malachi’s were able to hold firm and see off the Drogheda men for a coveted place in the knockout stages.

NAOMH MALACHI: Paul Burke; Aaron Mulholland, Conor Begley, Donal Mulholland; Stephen Burns, Seán Gogarty, David Begley; Kevin McShane, Paudie Moley 1-1; Donal Begley; Ronan McElroy 1-1, Michael McLoughlin 0-1; Colin Rooney 0-1, Jack Kirwan, Shane Rogers 0-4. Subs: Paudie McLoughlin for Kirwan, Mark Meegan for McElroy, Keelan Conlon for Moley.

ST NICHOLAS: Shane Finnegan; Stephen Finnegan, Declan Heeney, Cian O'Brien; Alex Finnegan 0-1, Johnny Carter, Caebhan Houshidari 1-0; Brian Carter, Aaron Flanagan 0-1; Philip Kirwan 0-1, Fionn Meagher 0-1, Evan Byrne; Stephen Hodgins, Paudi Downey, Jack Downey. Subs: Hayden Quinn 1-0 for P Downey, Tadgh Martin 0-2 (2f) for J Downey.

REFEREE: David J McArdle (St Bride’s).